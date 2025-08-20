Finally… Football! Smiths Station

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

FOR THE OBSERVER

SMITHS STATION — The call came in April, much later in the school year than a newly hired head coach normally receives. The Smiths Station High School football team was in dire straits and needed a steady hand to step in and guide the program out of arguably its darkest days in history.

From the outside looking in, Blair Harrison was walking into one of the most unenviable situations in Alabama high school athletics, months behind schedule after previous head coach Justin Albert resigned just 42 days after he was hired.

Since June 3 — his first official day as head coach — Harrison has had one goal for the job that checked the majority of his boxes as he sought a return to coaching: stabilize the bleeding. Even though he already had experience turning around Brookstone (Georgia) High School’s football program and becoming that school’s winningest coach, that was much easier said than done after he took a look under the hood with his own eyes.

“I felt like I knew what I was getting into, and I’m not being negative, but there was no way that I would’ve ever known what I was getting into if you know what I mean. From some angles, the program is better than any program I’ve ever been around when it comes to support, facilities, the administration, things like that,” Harrison said. “From an organizational standpoint and a directional standpoint, it was probably tail spinning faster than people really knew. So it’s just been a whirlwind since I’ve been there trying to get organized and to get a product ready to put out on the field.”

From that organizational and directional standpoint, there was no shortage of initial challenges. There was a group of student-athletes who had won very few games, but they saw the value of working hard in practice. Crucial to that mission was instilling a basic sense of discipline and ownership of the program.

At an even more fundamental level, he needed to learn every player’s name and develop relationships with each of them. According to Harrison, it felt as though he was under a microscope to determine whether he could earn their trust and respect, or if they even wanted to play for him at all.

Considering the Panthers have been through seven head coaches in the past 12 years, who could blame them?

From senior tight end and outside linebacker Davion Lamb’s perspective, the effort Harrison and his staff have poured into the program since taking over has more than just won players over. It has revamped their mindset when it comes to playing the sport entirely.

“It’s been very exciting having Coach Harrison coaching us this season. He’s shown us something that [previous] coaches didn’t. He’s shown us love, compassion and he’s been there every day for us. He’s shown us what it means to be a real team, and I love that,” Lamb said.

As it currently stands, the roster now features more than 80 players. While Harrison seeks better depth, particularly at wide receiver, defensive back and running back, the buy-in he’s seen and the fact that he still has a full team to work with speaks volumes.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with how they’ve accepted our process and changed over the past month and a half. I truly respect the players for coming and staying with the program. I remind myself every day how impressive it is that we still have as many people as we do playing football, considering what they’ve been through,” Harrison said. “I have an automatic respect for them, and then on top of that, accepting the way that I want the team to operate.”

Even as Harrison and what he called a “home run” coaching staff had much work to do to put a product out on the field by August, there are several impact players on both sides of the ball who will help their cause.

Offense

Heading into the season, the Panthers already have an established quarterback in junior Cohen Thomas. While the 6-foot, 185-pound gunslinger must learn a brand-new offense, his ability to run the ball and excel in the short and intermediate passing game gives Harrison something to work with.

At running back, however, SSHS must fully regroup after last year’s lead back, Jaylen Huff, a junior who already has a scholarship offer from the University of Alabama-Birmingham, transferred to Auburn High School.

The responsibility to fill Huff’s shoes will most likely fall to Trevon Kee, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior who doubled as a running back and linebacker last season. On tape, Kee exhibits the kind of bruising physicality, desire for contact and catching ability you want in a three-down back.

Despite losing reliable target Devan Parham to graduation, Harrison and his offensive staff return a slew of pass catchers on the perimeter.

Perhaps none will be more important to the aerial attack’s success than deep threat Caiden Jackson, who made highlight reel catch after highlight reel catch last season. Other options alongside Jackson include sophomore Landon Lehman and senior Elijah Tatum.

Up front, the Panthers return the vast majority of their offensive line after only left guard Savion Galloway graduated this past offseason. Returning are seniors Nehemiah West and Jaydon Melvin and juniors Alex Britton and Brayden Blakeney. Senior Justin Barnhill should also factor into the trenches at some point after earning playing time last year.

While they aren’t noticeably massive like some other 7A offensive lines, this is a unit that should benefit from a new offensive system and the familiarity that only comes with in-game reps.

Defense

In the trenches, Machel Bonner will be the unquestioned leader. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound senior boasts impressive speed in the interior pass rush and relentlessly penetrates gaps in the run game. The key to this year’s defense will perhaps be his ability to put the opposing offense behind the chains in early downs.

Further outside on the edge, the 6-foot, 170-pound Lamb will take on a new role after primarily being used as a cornerback on the defensive side of the ball last season. While perhaps slightly undersized, Lamb is a tenacious hitter who shows no fear when coming up to make a tackle, and his speed could catch unwary offensive tackles off guard.

Behind the defensive line, senior linebacker Braeden Whale, who played closer to the line of scrimmage last year, will look to make an impact in the run game with his stout 6-foot, 205-pound frame. In particular, Whale shows strength at the point of attack and the ability to track down runners from the backside.

In the secondary, SSHS has big shoes to fill after ball hawking cornerback Jayvon Jones, who was named to the coaches’ all-region team for 7A Region 2 last season, graduated.

Similarly to the offensive side of the ball, Jackson will provide big plays. Despite not exhibiting as many plays on the ball as Jones did, Jackson is a more than willing tackler who is electric with the ball in his hands.

Special Teams

Behind the long snapper, the Panthers will lean on a pair of senior specialists.

At punter, the Panthers retain Race Renfroe, who at times can be a major weapon for SSHS. On film, Renfroe has a strong leg, particularly for a high school punter, and his punts usually roll deep into the opponent’s territory if they aren’t fielded.

At kicker, Ethan Monka returns. While the 5-foot-7, 145-pound Monka does not have the strength to routinely make 40-yard-plus field goals, he is extremely accurate from within the 20 yard line and gives the team a reliable option, which many high school football teams do not have.

It is currently unclear who exactly SSHS will enlist to return kickoffs and punts this season.

Final Analysis

There’s no sugar coating it: the 2024 campaign was a disaster for the Panthers.

They allowed 41.8 points per game while scoring 6.3 points per game. They scored 10 or more points in only two games and surrendered at least 35 points in six games. They were outscored 174-12 in their combined final three games. It was the rock bottom of what has been a bleak stretch for a program that has won four total games since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Fortunately, things can only get better from here, and under a new head coach with a proven track record of turning multiple programs around, they will. It will just take time for those changes to take root and blossom into meaningful outcomes. How long? That’s anyone’s guess.

Although wins and losses are important and ultimately the reason why sports are played, fans should not look at SSHS’ final record to judge Harrison’s first year. Instead, they should look for improvement at the margins.

Can the offense sustain numerous successful drives throughout the game? Can the defense secure stops in crucial scenarios? Can the special teams create advantageous situations for both other units? While the real judgement of a new coaching staff comes in film study – which sportswriters and fans don’t have access to – look for on-field improvement in these areas.

With that being said, one to three wins and increased competitiveness in losses by the end of the season would still be a massive step in the right direction for the Panthers.

2024 Record (0-10, 0-7):

Aug. 22 vs. Shaw (Georgia) L 15-6

Aug. 30 at Valley L 36-9

Sept. 5 vs. Central (Phenix City)* L 69-15

Sept. 13 vs. Carver (Montgomery)* L 26-7

Sept. 20 at Opelika* L 50-0

Sept. 27 vs. Stanhope Elmore L 20-0

Oct. 4 at Johnson Abernathy Graetz* L 28-14

Oct. 11 at Auburn* L 70-6

Oct. 18 vs. Dothan* L 48-0

Oct. 25 at Enterprise* L 56-6

2025 Schedule:

Aug. 21 at Shaw (Georgia)

Aug. 29 vs. Valley

Sept. 5 at Central (Phenix City)*

Sept. 12 at Carver (Montgomery)*

Sept. 19 vs. Opelika*

Sept. 26 at Stanhope Elmore

Oct. 3 vs. Johnson Abernathy Graetz*

Oct. 10 vs. Auburn*

Oct. 17 at Dothan*

Oct. 24 vs. Enterprise*