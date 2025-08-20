Finally …. Football! Opelika

BY NOAH GRIFFITH AND D. MARK MITCHELL

OPELIKA — The Opelika Bulldogs of 7A Region 2 are in the final stages of preparation for the 2025 season, which officially kicks off with their first game against Benjamin Russell on Aug. 22. Despite losing a class of 30 from last season, the team is confident and expects to play at a high level due to proactive preparation for the roster turnover and player development.

Opelika lost a significant number of experienced players, particularly on defense. However, second-year head coach Bryan Moore noted the team had prepared for this by rotating younger players into games last season. The Bulldogs anticipate a “reload” rather than a “rebuild.”

“We just went back to work. It doesn’t matter what you did last year,” Moore said. “Complacency kills programs. Becoming successful is the easy part, but staying successful is the hard part… Fighting a little bit of entitlement is part of it, but I’m excited to see what they do. I fully anticipate us having another great year.”

Even with many new starters coming in, the returning players have expressed confidence after competing well against top teams last year. This includes a 23-14 win over Central-Phenix City and a 31-20 victory over Pike Road, who went 10-4 with a deep playoff run in 6A.

On the other hand, the Bulldogs’ three losses last season came by a combined 19 points, including a 32-29 loss in 3OT in the playoffs versus Hoover last season. It will take a lot of focus and attention to detail to match and build upon the success from last year, according to the players.

“We need to stay locked in, become more focused and stay aware of the situation throughout the game,” said senior linebacker Lakeydrick Burts.

With a focus on getting an advantage in those tight contests, Opelika strength and conditioning coach Kade McGee is back for year two. Outside of helping the players grow physically, McGee serves as the director of athletic performance and utilizes technology and analytics to give the team a mental edge.

McGee has helped this team grow in knowledge and develop an understanding of what they need to do to win. Now after having McGee for a full offseason for the first time, players have also been able to grasp what areas they need to improve in before the season.

“Cade has done a tremendous job of adding some sports science into the equation and adding some technology that can help increase our speed and athleticism,” Moore explained. “It used to be all about creating big, strong people, and that’s still part of it, but you want explosiveness and athleticism as well.”

The Bulldogs have also added a full time athletic trainer to their staff in Courtney Hughes. Hughes and McGee have been able to work as a team to give this team the tools it needs to compete in a daunting region.

“I can’t really describe how big of a deal [these staff members] have been,” Moore said. “I’m excited to see what that looks like against Ben Russell.”

Coming off a heartbreaking finish to last season, Opelika is hungry going into this fresh start. Getting eliminated in the second round last season leaves this team wanting more in 2025.

Offense Preview

This unit scored 34.8 points per game last season, including four performances with 40 or more points. It is returning its starting quarterback, junior Colby Key, who went 109-for-148 passing last season for 145 yards and 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Running back options include seniors Jordan Waits and Blake Johnson, who combined for 689 yards on 132 carries last season. They will be complemented by newcomer C.J. Johnson – a transfer from Springwood.

“[This offseason] has been great. The coaches have talked to me about speaking up more, and I feel like I’ve done that,” Waits said of his transition to being the feature back. “I’m up to 200 pounds, so I’m ready to take on that bigger role.”

At receiver, Aundray Vann, a senior transfer from Beauregard, is expected to fill the shoes of the leading receiver from last year, Jamari Miller (38 catches, 553 yards in 2024). Senior receiver Ja’lynn Washington will also be a top target after catching 12 passes for 205 yards and three TDs a year ago.

Up front, senior Julian Pritchett will slide over from tight end to tackle, using his 6-foot-4, 255-pound frame on the offensive line. Joining him at tackle is senior Eric Mason, with senior Eli Brogdon at center and seniors Sawyer Rollins and Robert Woods filling in at guard.

Defense preview

This unit allowed 16.5 points per game last season, including a shutout of Smiths Station and four games where it held opponents under 10 points. Its biggest challenge is that it only returns one defensive starter: Tremaine “Baby TJ” Thomas on the defensive line.

“He’s a guy that leads by example,” Moore said of Thomas. “He’s an incredibly hard worker – extremely bright young man and a lot of fun to be around. Expect a great year for him, and it’s great to have his experience.”

Thomas, who registered 18 tackles and 6.0 TFL last year, is accompanied by Burts, who Moore said will have a “drastically improved” role this season after mostly playing on special teams last year.

Thomas named 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior linebacker Elijah Oden as a guy to watch this season, and Moore listed senior defensive tackle Josh Davis and junior defensive end Terez Thomas as key returning players.

Veteran defensive coordinator Adam Massey will need some guys to step up, but Moore expressed his belief in the coaching of this defense. This turnover in defensive personnel is not something that surprised this staff, and the guys filling in are prepared for a bigger role.

“We’re not talking about replacing with sophomores, though. We’re talking about replacing with juniors and seniors, so guys that have been in the weight room, guys that are 17-18 years old,” Moore said. “At Opelika, we always put a good product out on defense… We anticipate being good again defensively.”

Final analysis

The storyline is nothing new: Opelika is a talented team in a tough region. It has its eyes on its first-ever state championship, but it’ll have to go through the likes of Central-Phenix City, Auburn, Enterprise and Carver to get there.

Auburn won the region last year and went undefeated in the process, and Opelika finished as the No. 2 seed in 7A Region 2. Central-Phenix City followed the Bulldogs and proceeded to make a run to the state championship, eventually falling to Thompson in the title game – 21-7. Enterprise was the No. 4 seed, and Carver was on the outside looking in despite a 6-3 campaign with an upset of Opelika.

However, Opelika might’ve been a drive away from taking the region. It lost the week three matchup at Auburn last season on a late fumble, and that was a one-score game on the road with a first-year sophomore QB in Colby Key. This year, the roles are reversed – the Tigers are the ones with a first-year QB, and he will be trying to win in Bulldog Stadium.

There’s no question there’s a challenge in filling shoes the year after having a large graduating class, but that’s a typical part of high school football – it’s nothing abnormal. What might be more crucial is having experienced leaders with Moore having a year at the helm under his belt, Key having a year as the starting QB and retaining an experienced defensive coordinator.

Opelika will be competitive once again in 2025 as long as it stays healthy. Expect it to come down to those matchups with Auburn on week three and then Central-Phenix City and Carver back-to-back on weeks eight and nine.

2024 record (9-3, 5-2)

Aug. 23 @ Benjamin Russell – W 28-14

Aug. 30 vs. Callaway (GA) – W 48-13

Sept. 6 @ Auburn* – L 21-28

Sept. 13 vs. J.A.G.* – W 52-6

Sept. 20 vs. Smiths Station* – W 50-0

Sept. 27 @ Pike Road – W 31-20

Oct. 4 @ Dothan* – W 28-7

Oct. 11 vs. Enterprise* – W 30-13

Oct. 18 vs. Central (Phenix City)* –W 23-14

Oct. 25 @ Carver* – L 35-44

Nov. 1 vs. Florence** – W 43-7

Nov. 8 @ Hoover** – L 29-32 (3 OT)

2025 schedule

Aug. 22 vs. Benjamin Russell

Aug. 28 (Thurs.) at Callaway (Georgia)

Sep. 4 (Thurs.) vs. Auburn*

Sep. 12 vs. J.A.G.*

Sep. 19 at Smiths Station*

Sep. 26 vs. Pike Road

Oct. 3 Dothan *

Oct. 10 at Enterprise*

Oct. 17 at Central (Phenix City)*

Oct. 24 vs. Carver*