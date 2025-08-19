Obituaries | Week of Aug. 19, 2025

CYNTHIA “CINDY” YOUNT

With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Cynthia “Cindy” Yount, a longtime resident of Auburn, who passed away peacefully with family by her side on Aug. 12, 2025, at the age of 65. She was born on April 5, 1960, in Miami, Florida, to Dr. Fred and June Nisi.

Cindy was a devoted spouse, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and grandmother whose unwavering love and steadfast loyalty to her family was the heart of who she was. Beyond family, Cindy devoted her life for the care of others. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 1983. While there, she met her husband of almost 41 years, Dr. Alan Yount, DMD.

Among her many career achievements, she was most proud of her role as director of nursing at Lee Manor Healthcare (now Arbor Springs) in Opelika from 1991 to 1994. She also took great pride in serving as director of nursing at Wesley Terrace (now The Residences at Arbor Lake) in Auburn, from 1994 to 1998. She lived for her residents and loved each of them as if they were family, pouring her heart and soul into caring for others. She worked holidays and overtime without hesitation. Although she deeply cherished her calling, she eventually felt it was taking too much time away from her children, Nicholas and Alexandra.

During her leave of absence, she devoted her time to caring for her family. After her children graduated from high school, she felt a void and returned to her calling as a nurse. In 2008, she began serving families and children at East Alabama Mental Health. She cherished every family that came through her doors until her resignation in 2020.

As a devout Catholic, Cindy passed her faith and values down to her family. Though rooted in Catholicism, she began attending Church of the Highlands with her daughter, and each service moved her deeply. She still attended Mass but called Highlands her revival—raising her hands in worship, joining small groups, participating in 21 days of prayer and fasting and forming lasting friendships.

In 2018, she was awarded the greatest honor and promotion of title in becoming a grandmother to Bryce and Madilyn, who knew her as their “Nonnie.” Through every high and low, she was our family’s unwavering support beam.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Alan Yount; children, Nicholas Yount (Carolina) and Alexandra Atkins (Marcus); grandchildren, Bryce and Madilyn Atkins; siblings, Anita Pruschen, Paula Cordes (Danny), Donna Nisi, Melinda Coonrod (Steve), Lisa Mrha and Mark Nisi; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Fred Paul Nisi and June Ann Nisi.

A celebration of life will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 23. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., with service following at 2 p.m. It is Cindy’s wish to not mourn her passing on earth, but to celebrate her time spent on this side of heaven and her soul being free from affliction. In doing so, she wishes all to attend dressed in colorful attire.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a cause close to her heart.

CHRISTOPHER “CHRIS” COSBY LONG

Christopher “Chris” Cosby Long, a devoted father, grandfather and man of faith, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 12, 2025, in Auburn. He was 57 years old.

Born in Lee County on Nov. 7, 1967, Chris was the son of the late Huey P. Long and the late Winifred (Cosby) Long. While he was a longtime resident of Auburn and he carried a deep love for his hometown, he also was an avid University of Alabama football fan.

Chris never met a stranger. He would talk to anyone and had a gift for bringing joy and laughter wherever he went. His children have fond memories of his good cooking and warmth of humor that he brought to the table. Blaire, Brady and Piper were the pride of his life, and he never missed an opportunity to share how proud he was of them and their accomplishments. Chris found great pride earlier this year when his eldest daughter, Blaire, made him a grandfather. He was an aviation enthusiast who cherished sharing this passion with his son, Brady, inspiring him to pursue a career as a pilot, and his daughter, Piper, to study Aviation Management. Whether tracking flights, cheering at swim meets, encouraging curiosity or cracking jokes, Chris found his greatest joy in being a father to his three children.

He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Auburn and lived his faith through kindness, humor and love for others.

Chris is survived by his three beloved children, Blaire (Blake) Engelman, Brady (LuveyAnne) Long and Piper Long; treasured granddaughter, Jenna Paige Engelman; brothers, Brian (Sebrina) Long and Stephen (Sandy) Long; sisters, Laura (Jim) Jones and Vicky Long Nixon; and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

He leaves behind a legacy of laughter, curiosity and unwavering love for his family. He will be remembered for his endless pride as a father and grandfather and the way he could make anyone smile or laugh.

A graveside service was held Aug. 21 at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn, with Father Farmer from St. Michaels officiating. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to help Christopher’s children with the unexpected cost of the funeral.

JUDY NIEMI GODSIL

Judy Niemi Godsil, 82, of Auburn passed away peacefully on Aug. 14, 2025. Born on July 18, 1943, in Waukegan, Illinois, to Vincent and Ann Niemi, Judy grew up with a deep sense of compassion, service and devotion to others — qualities that would define her life.

She married the love of her life, Dr. Raymond Godsil, and together they shared 60 beautiful years of marriage. Their love and partnership were a testament to faith, resilience and commitment.

Judy is survived by her husband; four children, Betsy Bartolotto (Jim), Tad Godsil (Jana), Ryan Godsil (Michelle) and Kevin Godsil (Jay); eight grandsons, each of whom brought her immeasurable joy; loving siblings, Patricia Leinweber, Brian Niemi, Debi McDonough and Sharon Reeves; as well as nieces, nephews and countless friends who cherished her warmth and generosity.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Judy lived her life guided by her strong faith and unwavering patriotism. She found joy in the simple pleasures — reading a good book, sharing meals with loved ones and lending a helping hand to anyone in need. She was always the first to “lean in” and offer support, whether through her kind words, her actions or her presence.

Judy’s professional life reflected her caring spirit. She served as both a nurse and a teacher, roles through which she touched countless lives. Her ability to nurture, educate and inspire left a lasting impact on all who knew her.

Though she was born and raised in Illinois, in 1971 Judy made Auburn her home, where she became an integral part of the community she loved so much. Her life was a beautiful example of love in action — a legacy that will continue in the hearts of her family and friends.

A memorial service to honor Judy’s life was held Aug. 18 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Auburn. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to alz.org or Southeast Hospice, reflecting Judy’s lifelong commitment to helping others.

HAZEL ALENE BLACK

Hazel Alene Black, 95, of Waverly entered the presence of her Heavenly Father on Aug. 13, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on June 1, 1930, in Dothan, Alene was the daughter of Clephus and Erma Martin. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Andrew Lamar Black Sr., and her son, Henry Joel Black.

Alene is lovingly remembered by her sons, Andrew Lamar Jr. of Waverly, Gary (Jennie) of Auburn, Jeff (Amy) of Hartselle and Scott (Rachael) of Auburn; sister, Linda Porter of Birmingham, 11 cherished grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends who will miss her deeply.

Raised in Opelika, Alene married the love of her life just one day before her 16th birthday. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she spent her life in service to her family and others. Her warmth, kindness and unwavering faith touched everyone she met.

Alene was a longtime member of Farmville Baptist Church, attending faithfully until her health prevented her. Even then, she remained spiritually connected by watching church services from home each Sunday. She also dedicated over 20 years of service to the East Alabama Medical Center Auxiliary, reflecting her deep commitment to caring for others.

A graveside service celebrating Alene’s life was held at Loachapoka Cemetery on Aug. 15. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Her legacy of love, service and faith will continue to live on through all who knew and loved her.

WAYNE PROFFITT SR.

Wayne Proffitt Sr. of Opelika passed away on Aug. 11, 2025, at the age of 86.

He was born Johnnie Wayne Proffitt in Gadsden on Dec. 17, 1938, to Johnnie Alexander Proffitt and Ruby D. White Proffitt. Wayne attended Emma Samson High School, where his athletic talent on the football field quickly caught the attention of college scouts across the Southeast. In 1957, he accepted a scholarship from coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan to play halfback at Alabama Polytechnic Institute, soon renamed Auburn University. While still a freshman, Wayne married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Donna Gail Sherrill Proffitt. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Kim Proffitt Taylor, in 1959.

Thanks to a referral from Coach Jordan, Wayne began his 43-year coaching career in 1961 at Early County High School in Blakely, Georgia. Coach and Mrs. Donna welcomed their second child, Wayne Proffitt Jr., in 1963.

Over the years, Wayne coached football, basketball, track and golf teams at numerous schools in Alabama and Georgia, including Albertville High School (1965–1966), Miller County High School (1966–1970), Southwest Georgia Academy (1970–1973), Scott Preparatory School (1973–1978), Lakeside School (1979–1981), Riverview Academy (1981–1987), Auburn High School (1987–1994), Seminole High School (1994–1999), Emma Samson High School (1999–2003) and Manchester High School (2004). He continued teaching until his retirement in 2015.

His football teams posted an extraordinary career record of 312–122–4. He was named “Coach of the Year” 10 times, yet the measure of his success wasn’t just in numbers — it was in the hundreds of young men and women he mentored. He taught discipline, teamwork and the importance of character. Many former players remained in touch for decades, turning to him not only for advice, but for friendship.

After retiring, Wayne and Donna returned to the Auburn area in 2015 to be near family. Known affectionately as “Pop,” Wayne poured himself into family life. He delighted in watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow, enjoying fishing and playing golf and keeping an eye on every Auburn football season with the same passion he had as a young player.

Wayne is survived by his sisters, Jean Petty (Jimmy) and Joan Weygand; daughter, Kim Taylor (David); granddaughters, Brook Peavy (Jimmy), Kathryn Todd (Dalton) and Kelly Rice (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Bennett Peavy, Emma, Ella and Tate Todd and Sunnie and John Tyler Rice; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Smith (Jimmy); son, Wayne Proffitt Jr.; and grandson, Ben Bentley.

A service was held at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika on Aug. 15, officiated by Alec Howell and Bill Murdock, with piano accompaniment by Becky Peavy and vocalist Tamara Garner.

Graveside rites were observed at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn. Pallbearers included past players Buddy Bruce, Jay Harper and Steve Wamick, along with family members Jay Smith, Freddy Weygand, Johnny Smith, Jimmy Peavy, Dalton Todd and Tyler Rice.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Brother Rusty Sowell, the staff at Arbor Lakes Health and Rehab, East Alabama Medical Center, Sam Gray, Betty Taylor and Joseph Dean and the staff at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home for their care and support.

Whether known as Wayne, Daddy, Coach or Pop, he will be deeply missed. He leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication and integrity and is a hero to all who knew him. War Eagle!

HARVIE ROY CHILDERS

Harvie Roy Childers was born Jan. 12, 1946, to Willis Harvie Childers and Celia Marie Mangham in Opelika. He received his education at Auburn City Schools and earned an accounting degree from Auburn University, then worked as a CPA for many years in the Auburn/Opelika area.

His interests included playing golf with friends and family and being a scorekeeper on the LPGA tour. Harvie possessed an appreciation for the outdoors. Which included walking, gardening and lawn care.

Harvie’s love for Auburn sports was more than just a pastime — it was a way of life. Whether he was at the games or watching from home, his loyalty to Auburn never wavered.

Harvie was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry Lamar Childers; sister, Nadine Byrd and son, David Roy Childers.

Harvie is survived by his son, Joshua Dale Childers; brother, Willis Franklin Childers; grandson, Tanner David Ryan; as well as nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Aug. 13 at Town Creek Cemetery, with Pastor Clint Capps officiating.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

“Always be full of joy in the Lord. I say it again — rejoice!” Philippians 4:4.

REJENA WILSON TEEL

Rejena Kay Wilson was born at East Alabama Medical Center to Shirley J. Wilson and Elmer L. Wilson on Sept. 6, 1963.

She worked for Knauff for about 25 years then for Westrock for another 17 years. She is a loving mother and grandmother who spent most of her days off with her kids and grandchildren, whom she loved very much. Her family was her pride and joy. She loved to be outdoors any chance she got and afternoons in her rocking chair. She loved being surrounded by all her loved ones at family events and hosted many family holidays filling her time reminiscing on her childhood and growing up with her parents and siblings.

Rejena was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Richard D. Wilson and William D. Wilson.

Rejena is survived by her daughter, Alecia J. Clark; son, Dustin M. Clark; daughter-in-law, Hannah B. Clark; son, Christian R. Wilson; brother. Elmer “Buddy” L. Wilson Jr.; sisters, Bonnie G. Duffey and Teresa J. Beck; and granddaughters, Abigail B. Clark, Kinliegh B. Clark and Paislee R. Clark.