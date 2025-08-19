Making the Grade | Beignets & Brew

BY STACEY WALLACE

Way back in 1992, when I was beginning my third year of teaching in LaGrange, I met a young woman named Ashley. She had begun substitute teaching at Lee’s Crossing Middle School, where I was teaching sixth grade language arts.

In 1989, Ashley had earned a B.A. in business administration at LaGrange College, my husband Mike’s three-time alma mater. Then in 1991, she earned a B.A. in middle childhood education.

Subbing was a way to get her foot in the door for a teaching position, and Ashley was an outstanding sub. Next, she became a paraprofessional and then a long-term sub. Ashley became a teacher when she took over the career class for my husband when he moved to teach in the com-puter classroom. Also, during much of this time, Ashley worked part time at a store in the LaGrange Mall. In other words, she was busier than a one-armed paper hanger.

Ashley quickly became one of my best friends. Once during spring break, we traveled to Slidell, Louisiana, where we visited her sister, Lisa, her brother-in-law, Tom, and Kelly and Rachel, her two young nieces. One day, we went to New Orleans. This was my first time to visit that old Southern city.

We went to the famous Café Du Monde to enjoy their famous French beignets. Ashley told me, “When you bite into your beignet, don’t inhale or powdered sugar will go up your nose.” Good advice. Those beignets were amazing.

When Ashley married her husband, William, in 2000, she asked me to read 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 which begins, “Love is patient, love is kind…” at the wedding. I was nervous, because I was quite clumsy. I might knock over the flaming candelabra beside me or catch my hair on fire. Thank the Good Lord, I didn’t set fire to the First Presbyterian Church or my hair. After William and Ashley married, they moved to North Carolina, and I was very sad. However, we kept in touch via phone, emails, texts and visits.

In 2005, Ashley traveled down to Alexander City to see me marry Mike Wallace. She has always been there for me for 33 years, and I really appreciate that she introduced me to beignets.

Now, New Orleans is 363 miles by car from Auburn. The great news? You can now get outstanding French beignets in Auburn.

Recently, Mike and I went to Beignets & Brew at 147 N. College St., which opened this past March. The interior of the building is bright and cheerful with a fun vibe.

Noah, the general manager, was such a delight, being kind and patient while answering all of my questions. In fact, he was so great, I didn’t hold his being an Alabama graduate against him. Just kidding.

I told Noah that I had really loved Mo’Bay Beignets, which had unfortunately closed.

“We’re better than Mo’ Bay Beignets,” Noah said with a smile. I love confidence; don’t you? He also said, “We put the dough in the refrigerator for 24 hours. This makes the dough flakier with more crunch.”

Mike and I ordered three turtle beignets. These traditional beignets were drizzled with caramel, cream cheese, chocolate and pecans. We also tried the butter cream dipping sauce. Oh. My. Goodness. They were slap your Grandma three times good. I’m so glad we took the beignets home, because I was sopping up chocolate with my finger; bad manners, I know, but I couldn’t help myself. I didn’t want to leave a stray drop uneaten. I predict that Beignets & Brew will become extremely popular in Auburn. I told Noah, “Man, y’all will make a killing before Auburn’s home football games.” Mike and I will see you there when my sugar aver-age drops just a little bit more.

Besides our incredible turtle beignets, customers may also choose traditional, cinnamon sugar, cinna-swirl or nutella beignets. In addition, seasonal beignets such as Chantilly beignets and the Chantilly Sundae are available.

Beignets & Brew also serves a breakfast croissant, a honey butter chicken croissant, chicken and beignets, smoothies and a variety of coffees, teas and cold drinks.

Ashley, this review was for you. Thanks so much for teaching me the proper way to eat a beignet. Love you bunches!

Beignets & Brew is open on Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Beignets & Brew makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” appears every other week in The Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com