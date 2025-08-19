Board reports Lee County Schools budget ‘on target’

BY STEVEN STIEFEL

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Board of Education remains “right on target” with its budget at the three-quarter mark of the fiscal year, despite scaling most programs back to 70% to 80% of previous levels as federal COVID-19 funds expired.

“We have an uptick in spending as we prepare for the school year, but I would expect we’re, at this point, nine months into the year, in pretty good shape in terms of our overall budget,” Chief Financial Officer Ken Roberts said.

Roberts noted the district received $19 million in COVID-related funding that ended Sept. 30, 2024. He said the district managed a “spin-down” of those services and expects the budget to close with a surplus.

“We are keeping a very close eye on the budget,” Roberts said. “This was the year we rolled almost all of those services in a managed spin-down. I am pleased with the results in terms of our surplus this year versus last year. Projections are looking at 3.1 months of operating reserve. This is June data, but I expect July, August and September to trend fairly close to what we’re seeing. So, all good news.”

In other business, District 6 board member and vice president Larry Patterson was nominated for the 2025 Alabama Association of School Boards All-State School Board Member award. Four candidates will be nominated statewide, with winners chosen by a panel of former board members and recognized at the AASB annual convention

Patterson, one of seven board members serving six-year terms, helps oversee 14 county schools that serve more than 9,300 students. Nominees are judged on training participation, advocacy for public education, leadership in local initiatives, support of board policies and community involvement.

The board also recognized members of West Elementary School’s Beta Club team for placing fourth nationally in engineering and seventh in woodworking. Principal Matt Trawick introduced students Poster Owens, Camden O’Steen, Grant Bodley, Zander Place, Shawn Weigartz, Abigail Thomason and Lyana Kennedy.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. at the Central Office, 2410 Society Hill Road in Opelika.