‘Conversations with the Candidates’ event held Tuesday night

OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of East Alabama, hosted a “Conversations with Your Candidates” event on Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts. The event was free and open to the public, aimed to help the community get to know the mayoral and city council candidates. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., guests could drop by each candidate’s table and meet them one-on-one to learn about their platforms and ask questions. From 6:30 to 8 p.m., candidates gave presentations about who they are, their priorities if elected and their goals for their ward or the city.

City Council Member George Allen is seeking reelection to the Ward 1 seat. He said that he will continue to lobby for additional ways to maintain steady growth and progress for the city of Opelika.

“My main interest will remain in improving safety, housing, education, jobs, family oriented amenities, infrastructure and community input,” Allen said. “In order to accomplish these, we must equip our police and fire department with superior equipment training and manpower. We must continue our partnership with Habitat for Humanity, the Fuller Foundation and a way to reduce our affordable housing crisis. We must ensure that each child has a quality education, beginning with a city wide pre-K program […] I will work hard to make sure that the potholes are not filled with racism, prejudice and inequality, but they are filled with equal opportunity and equity. I will work hard to ensure that our sidewalks will be a path to a better life for all its residents.”

Melvin Brooks, candidate elect for Ward 1, said that Ward 1 is an integral part of the city of Opelika, “where dreamers dream big, where stars are made, where quitters don’t quit because there’s a brighter day ahead. It is an area where pride is restored with integrity, dignity and stability.”

“Ward 1, an area in which I was called to serve by God and the people, to bring a new vision, a new direction and a new leadership. Together, we can make it happen. I believe together we can make it happen,” Brooks said.

Darrell Sistrunk is also running for City Council Ward 1. “I am the candidate for the future, and the future is now,” he said. “Ward 1 and the great citizens of Opelika, Alabama, this is our moment to show the state of Alabama and the world that the real American people [are] standing up for a change — humanity, justice, equality and peace. Ward 1, nobody will work as hard as me and get things done day one.”

Nathaniel Dunlap Jr. is running for City Council Ward 2. He currently serves as executive director of the PRF Institute, which is a national nonprofit organization that serves communities around the country. He said he brings decades of leadership experience, including his work at the nonprofit, military experience, government experience and his work as a pastor.

“[Opelika] is a place in 30-something years that I can actually say I can call home,” said Dunlap Jr. “Through my work at the PRF Institute, I’ve spent the last five years listening to residents, partnering with organizations and addressing real challenges, and this is the time for courageous, consistent and committed leadership that I can bring to this council […] In Ward 2, we face three major challenges: divisiveness across social economic lines, divisiveness along racial lines and poverty related systems and structures. I will work to continue to dismantle these barriers by expanding economic economic opportunities, fostering inclusive engagement and ensuring every neighborhood shares in the city’s progress.”

Janataka Hughley-Holmes is also running for the Ward 2 seat. She said she will fight for affordable and subsidized housing if elected.

“We need safe streets, walkable sidewalks, walkable neighborhoods and well lit roadways,” she said. “Our children deserve safe routes to school. Our seniors deserve sidewalks that they can trust. Our entire community deserves streets free of crime and dangerous driving. That’s why I will prioritize infrastructure improvements, not just paving roads, but improving drainage systems, street lighting and ensuring that every neighborhood has access to safe and reliable public spaces. Infrastructure is not just concrete and asphalt — it’s about dignity. It’s about making sure every resident in Ward 2 feels seen, heard, safe and supported. Ward 2 is home to a beautifully diverse population with a wide range of perspectives and needs, and while those challenges may vary from neighborhood to neighborhood, I’m committed.”

Erica Baker Norris, the incumbent council member for Ward 2 and president pro tem for the council, said that she is committed to being a voice for the people.

“Over the last five years while I’ve served, millions have been approved in funding for fire and police department, upgrades have been made in parks and community spaces, more tax dollars have been invested in women-led organizations, our first class pre-K program has been expanded, affordable housing has been constructed and history was made when we reduce taxes by $6 million a year,” Baker Norris said. “We have made great strides together over the last five years, but there’s still more work to be done. Ward two does not need to continue to have turnover every election. We need consistent leadership. We need continued stability, and we need a proven leader, and she is me, and I am her.”

Ernie Rains, owner of Rock ‘N Roll Pinball, is also running for City Council Ward 2.

“I am a leader, not a manager, and I believe the city council has for too long been in management mode rather than leadership mode. I promise you, we as a city council team will work effectively to improve Opelika.”

Tim Aja is running for reelection to City Council Ward 3. He said his number one priority if elected is to invest in Opelika’s infrastructure, specifically storm water management.

“Over the last 15 years, Auburn has embraced being a college town, and their downtown is now made of large, modern apartment complexes that are the visual landscape,” he said. “I love Auburn, but Opelika is not Auburn, and I don’t believe we should follow them down that path. In my view, Opelika’s treasure is our historical charm, and we need to protect that.”

Leigh Whatley, who currently serves on the Planning Commission, is also seeking election to the Ward 3 seat.

“I feel that it has helped me prepare for my future role as a city council member,” she said. “I listen to the citizens who are affected by my vote, and you will see that by my voting record, I feel that simply voting for or against something is not enough. As a city council representative, I will be passionate and will diligently fight for what I believe is best and desired by the citizens. I believe that public input has not been taken seriously or respected, and I plan to make sure that I treat all citizens with respect, diligently, listen and consider all issues.”

Chuck Beams and Trip Garner are the two candidates for Ward 4. Beams served on the Opelika School Board for eight years, and his number one priority is expanding pre-K classrooms.

“One of my biggest passions is expanding pre-K,” Beams said. “It’s important whether you’re a grandparent or a young parent, because it helps families and prepares kids for success. In 2017, Opelika had zero pre-K classrooms. Today, we have six. My goal is to ensure every child who needs it gets it. Just like our schools need the right resources, so does our local economy. That means making sure our local businesses have the tools and incentives that we need to grow and thrive.”

Garner said he is running out of love for the city of Opelika and its future.“I want to serve,” he said. “I want to, so I decided to step off the sidelines and take an active role in helping our future. I wanted to be a voice for Ward 4 and the entire city. I want a community where all people can feel safe, valued and represented.”

Tom Penton, a candidate for Ward 5, believes that local government is about the people. He has been a resident of Opelika for over 50 years.

“[My] story is one of engagement in the life of the community,” Penton said. “Whenever possible, I’ve made the point that local government is about you, the citizen, and that local elections are important because we are hiring those whose decisions will impact us, not just today, but in the future. Local government does play a critical role in our lives, but those of us who live, work and play in this community have a role as well, not just to engage our government officials, but to actively engage in the life of the community.”

Todd Rauch, the incumbent for Ward 5, said he is dedicated to the people and being an advocate for the people of Opelika.

“I’ve worked hard to be a voice for our community and create more opportunities for the residents to be informed and engaged,” he said. “I understand that our biggest and best investment is your home and the people who you share it with. I know my constituents by name. I know their stories. I know their struggles and the issues I’ve helped them solve and the ones that we’re still working through at the municipal level. These issues are not political, they’re personal. I bring proven experience, energy, engagement to the residents of Ward 5, I’ve built a proven track record of responsiveness, transparency and action. I’ve stood up for neighborhoods that have been overlooked, and I’ve worked hard to hold our leadership accountable.”

The evening concluded with words from the two of the three mayoral candidates, Raven Harvis and Eddie Smith. Herman Barnes, the other candidate for mayor, was not in attendance at the event.

“Let’s be honest, Opelika is ready for and needs more,” Harvis said. “I bring something different […] Leadership is about making tough decisions and having the courage to stand behind them. I’ve spent my career doing exactly that. When my business faces challenges, I don’t form committees to talk about things for months, I work side by side with my teams to find solutions and deliver results. And when our city faces challenges like neglected infrastructure, limited youth programs and slow business growth, we can’t afford to wait for endless studies and half-hearted actions. We need a mayor who acts with courage and clarity. As your mayor, I will bring a bold vision for Opelika’s future. A future where our infrastructure isn’t neglected, but prioritized and strengthened, where roads, sidewalks and public spaces are safe, modern, built and maintained. A future where we invest in systems that support growth, where our streets don’t flood every time it rains, where traffic moves efficiently and where our technological infrastructure keeps us competitive in the 21st Century.”

Smith, lifetime resident of Opelika and current city council president, said he will continue to bring economic prosperity to the community and continue to make Opelika grow. He said he wants to renovate the Performing Arts Center and some other school buildings in Opelika.

“My job on the Opelika City Council has been on my time, on my weekends, taking away from my family. I’m not a career politician, I am a career advocate for the city of Opelika,” Smith said. “Our schools, we’ll take care of those. We’re also going to renovate downtown.”

Elections for city of Opelika mayor and city council are Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit almonline.org/MunicipalElectionInformation.aspx?CNID=3700.