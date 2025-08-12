Upcoming Events | Aug. 12, 2025

ONGOING TUESDAYS — O GROWS FARMERS MARKET

The O Grows Farmers Market is held every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika. The market features local produce, baked goods, crafts, live music and story time by the Opelika Public Library.

ONGOING THURSDAYS — MARKET AT AG HERITAGE PARK

The Market at Ag Heritage Park is open every Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. through the summer. Hosted by the Auburn University College of Agriculture, the market is an open-air, growers-only farmers market offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, herbs, ornamental plants and cut flowers as well as locally produced jams and jellies, baked goods, soaps, honey, goat cheese and more. Vendors change weekly based on produce availability. Ag Heritage Park is located at 580 S. Donahue Drive on the Auburn campus. The market is held adjacent to the barn on the far side of the pond from Donahue Drive and the pavilion.

ONGOING SATURDAYS — CITY MARKET

Auburn’s City Market takes place every Saturday through Aug. 30 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Town Creek Park. City Market features live music and local farmers, growers and artists selling fresh produce and handmade products.

AUG. 14 — NATURE WALK @ KREHER

Take in the many sights and sounds of the Kreher Preserve & Nature Center. Nature Walks offer excellent opportunities to socialize and learn, while enjoying fresh air and exercise in our beautiful outdoors. Nature Walks are for adults only and offered the second Thursday of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Each month features a new seasonal theme. Groups meet at the pavilion and pre-registration is not required. Nature Walks are free – donations are welcome. Cancelled in the event of rain.

AUG. 15 — FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

The Opelika Chamber will host Food Truck Friday in historic downtown Opelika on Aug. 15 beginning at 5 p.m. The event will feature live music and vendors, with some food trucks serving until 11 p.m.

AUG. 16 — CHILDREN’S BOOK AUTHOR AT APL

The Auburn Public Library will host a visit by local children’s book author Tammie Barnett Hughley on Saturday, Aug. 16, from 2 to 3 p.m. Hughley is an Alabama native inspired to write children’s and family books from the stories she has created for her daughter. Hughley writes humorous children’s stories that enhance imagination and strives to write inspirational stories that will encourage others as they travel through the unpredictable journey of life. The public is invited to this free event.

AUG. 16 — FAIRY HOUSE BUILDING AT CHEWACLA

Unleash your creativity at Chewacla State Park’s Nature Center on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 3 p.m. where we’ll be making fairy houses out of things found in nature. This event is intended for ages 5 through 12, but all ages are welcome. Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for students and senior citizens. Participation is limited to 25 people. Reserve your spot at the website: reserve.alapark.com/register/fairy-houses.

AUG. 16 — NOEL MCKAY AT THE SOUND WALL

Texas native and Country Music Hall of Fame songwriter Noel McKay will perform at The Sound Wall (605 Ave. B, Opelika) on Saturday, Aug. 16. Doors open at 7 p.m., with music beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance ($15 for students) and are available at www.theswmi.org.

AUG. 21 — FAITHFUL PARENTING IN A DIGITAL AGE

Join the Owen Center team for a presentation and panel discussion on Faithful Parenting in a Digital Age on Thursday, Aug. 21, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Opelika Public Library (1100 Glenn St.). The focus will be on tackling one of the most pressing challenges of modern parenting: navigating technology. This FREE event will provide tips, tools and resources to help parents manage the digital landscape while staying grounded in their values. There will be a question-and-answer segment to address individual concers and foster open dialogue.

AUG. 22 — EYE SPY-DER HIKE IN THE DARK

Chewacla State Park invites adventurers to join the Eye Spy-der Hike in the Dark on Friday, Aug. 22, at 7:30 p.m. Grab your flashlight and explore the trails as you search for the glowing eyes of spiders in the nighttime forest. Bring your friends and family for this spooky and educational outdoor adventure. Space is limited to 30 participants. The cost is $4 for adults and $2 for children and senior citizens. Reserve your spot at the website: reserve.alapark.com/register/eye-spy-der.

AUG. 22 — LIAM PURCELL & CANE MILL ROAD

Sundilla Concert Series will welcome Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road — “the future of bluegrass” — at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (450 E. Thach Ave., Auburn) on Friday, Aug. 22, at 7:30 p.m. At just 22, Liam Purcell is a dynamic performer who draws from his rich Appalachian roots. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $15 for students.

SEPT. 27 — BURGERS AND BADGES GRILL-OFF

This year’s Burgers & Badges Grill-Off will be held on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Opelika Municipal Park (Monkey Park). At the event, presented by the city of Opelika, firefighters and police officers will compete head-to-head. There will be food and games, as well as train rides from 10 a.m. until noon for $2 per ride. All proceeds will go to the United Way of Lee County.