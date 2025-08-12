Obituaries | Aug. 12, 2025

JOHN (JOHNNY) CALEP STEWART

John (Johnny) Calep Stewart, age 97, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Johnny was born on July 28, 1928, in Alpine, Alabama to farmer, Enoch D. Stewart, and housewife, Betty Josephine Murphree Stewart. He was the sixth child of the family. The midwife told his mother he would not live. He overcame the odds and lived a full life of love and adventure for 97 years. He experienced growing up during the Depression, working from the age of 16 to support his family, and serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Johnny graduated from Oxford High School and retired from the Anniston Army Depot in 1978 as a production controller. He lived in the Calhoun County area until retiring with his wife to his favorite place on the water in Lincoln. Known for his humor, optimism, quiet strength and deep compassion, Johnny was a man who lived with purpose and grace.

Johnny was a great storyteller, self-made man, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He found joy in his family, all things Auburn, slow pontoon boat rides at sunset, smelling honeysuckles on Willis Jeep rides, feeding ducks and fish off the dock, Barbara’s cornbread and a glass of buttermilk and watching old westerns, Andy Griffith and Price is Right. He leaves us with cherished memories and laughable “Johnny-isms” like “I’m so glad you got to see me” that will be shared and past down to keep his memory alive.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Davis Stewart, of 70 years, five children, Lynne Ehre (Victor), Ric Stewart (Wendy), Scott Stewart, Nancy Beverly (Kenny) and Cindy Kirkpatrick; 16 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and extended family members. Johnny was preceded in death by his father and mother as well as his siblings, Mardell, Neva, Betty Sue, Fred, Willard and E.D.

Johnny’s legacy of love, kindness and faith will live on in the hearts of those who were blessed to know him. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

A memorial service honoring Johnny’s life will be held on Aug. 24, 2025 at Eulaton Methodist Church at noon. Friends and loved ones are invited to attend and celebrate the remarkable life he lived.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bethany House in Auburn or Eulaton United Methodist Church in Anniston in memory of Johnny Calep Stewart.

WILLIAM BLAINE THARPE SR.

The passing of a truly exceptional man, William Blaine Tharpe Sr., is announced with heavy hearts. He departed this life on Aug. 4, 2025, at the age of 80.

Born in Port St. Joe, Florida, on Sept. 22, 1944, he was a man of immense character, whose infectious passion and unwavering loyalty touched countless lives. While he eventually settled in Birmingham as a high school sophomore, his heart forever remained anchored in Port St. Joe.

He was a devoted family man, always prioritizing his loved ones. As a role model for his children and grandchildren, he instilled values of fairness, decency and hard work, demonstrating them in every aspect of his life. His fiercely loyal nature meant he would always stand up for what was right, and those around him respected his calm and level-headed approach to every situation.

Known for his huge heart and generous spirit, he was a giver to the community, always willing to lend a hand and even “give you the shirt off his back” if needed. He believed in paying it forward, a philosophy that made a profound impact on everyone he encountered.

Beyond his unwavering commitment to family and community, he was an adventurous spirit. He was a seasoned captain, navigating countless boat trips across the Gulf. His love for the water was evident in his cherished trip “up the river to paradise” on his boat, accompanied by his beloved big black dog, Kacey.

He was also a passionate hunter, not just in the pursuit but in the management of the hunt, sharing thrilling stories of his adventures. His lighter side embraced activities like water skiing and even hula dancing, though he drew the line at snow skiing.

He was an excellent businessman with an affinity for numbers, yet amusingly, he struggled to spell “coke” (often spelling it “coak”). He was a lifelong Auburn fan, deeply proud to be an Auburn man and a devoted patriot with a strong love for his country.

He was also renowned as a “dog whisperer” who effortlessly connected with animals, a testament to his kind and gentle nature.

He leaves behind a legacy of love, faith and cherished memories. His family remembers him fondly for his master storytelling and being captain of many ships overseeing everything from boxes, 5 Star Plantation, boating expeditions and golf outings. He created “quality over quantity” moments for himself and his loved ones, including memorable experiences at “Camp Big Daddy.” He held a strong faith and deeply loved Jesus.

He will be profoundly missed by his loving family, his wide circle of loyal friends and all those whose lives he enriched. He is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Lucy Lee Payne Tharpe; children, William Blaine Tharpe Jr. (Juli), Catherine Ragan Tharpe Cantrelle (Cord) and Lee Bryan Tharpe (Melissa); grandchildren, William Blaine Tharpe III (Logan), Frances Kathleen Tharpe, Cooper McCord Cantrelle, Camden Payne Cantrelle, Audrey Anne Tharpe and James William Tharpe; great-grandson William (Liam) Mathew Tharpe; and brother, Craig Arnold Tharpe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jefferson Lee Tharpe and Frances Catherine Arnold Tharpe, and two grandsons, Lee Bryan Tharpe Jr. and Jackson Christopher Tharpe.

A funeral service to celebrate his remarkable life will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, 1500 Frederick Road in Opelika, on Saturday, Aug. 16, with visitation at 2:30 p.m., followed by a service. Friends and family are invited to attend and share their cherished memories.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a cause close to his heart: Cure JM Foundation, PO Box 45768, Baltimore, MD 21297-5768.

PHILIP EDGAR EVANS

Philip Edgar Evans, a resident of Opelika, passed away Aug. 8, 2025, at the age of 74. He was born Oct. 23, 1950, in Opelika to the late EB and Dorothy Evans.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Jackie Carlee Evans; daughter, Katie Sellers; son-in-law, Jamie Barnes; stepson, Adam Carlee (Bridget); grandchildren, Tyler Sellers, Evan Barnes, Emma Barnes, Kylie Brogden (Ayden), Parker Carlee and Paxton Carlee; great-grandson, Asher Brogden; siblings, Obie Evans (Keri), Morris Evans (Clevern), Sharon Waller (Donnie), Scott Evans (Malinda), Bobby Evans (Ann) and Lisa Bell (David); and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Philip was preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley Barnes, and his sister, Harriet Jane Morgan.

Philip graduated in 1970 from Opelika High School, where he excelled in football and wrestling. He became an Opelika firefighter for five years, then as a service technician with Alabama Gas for 34 years until retiring in 2007.

Always enjoying the outdoors, he was an avid gardener. He is well known for his skills in making wooden canes and walking staffs. Over 100 people enjoy both using and displaying them.

As a member of Providence Baptist Church, Philip sang in the choir. He was once involved with the senior citizens, hosting trips and excursions on many occasions. Philip began the Independence Day cookout celebrations for the church at his home, as well as hosting other youth church activities.

Philip leaves behind a rich tapestry of love and memories that will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

A funeral service was held Aug. 12 at Providence Baptist Church, followed by interment at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

RONALD EDWARD WELCH

Ronald Edward Welch, our dad and beloved husband to our mother, Leona, passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2025, at the age of 90. Born in Neligh, Nebraska, on June 14, 1935, Dad lived a life full of adventure, service and unwavering love for his family.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, traveling the world aboard the USS Enterprise and the USS John F. Kennedy. His Navy career allowed him to explore Asia, Europe and Australia (his favorite port). During the last years of the Vietnam War, we lived on Guam, where he documented the refugee camps established there, bearing witness to a pivotal moment in history.

One of his early Navy adventures was a tour of duty in Hawaii. While stationed there, he met our mom, Leona, and they were married. They loved to talk about their time in Hawaii and revisited the Aloha State for their 50th wedding anniversary. They shared 65 beautiful years together and spent their retirement summers traveling all over the U.S. in their RV. They even “work camped” in Yellowstone National Park.

In 1996, Mom and Dad retired to Opelika, where they built a new home. Dad’s backyard workshop quickly became his favorite place. He spent part of nearly every day there, crafting toy boxes, spice cabinets and even restoring his grandmother’s antique ice box. His hands were always busy, and his heart was always full.

When Dad moved to Opelika, he became part of a movement to fight food insufficiency in Lee County. He poured his time and energy into the East Alabama Community Market, helping to build a place that would provide a safety net for us all. His passion for this work was evident. He believed deeply in the power of community and the importance of making sure everyone had access to fresh, healthy food.

Dad gave us so many gifts. From him, Don learned to love the ocean — they fished together, went SCUBA diving and collected shells. Julie remembers how Dad did a really great job pretending to be interested in horseback riding, always showing up to horsy events with a smile and support and not much grumbling. He was steady, kind and always present.

He is survived by his wife, Leona Henderson Welch (also known as Doni); children, Julie Welch Wentworth (Stuart) and Donald Welch (Rita); and grandchildren, Hayden Welch (Caroline), Austin Wentworth (Taylor), Robin Hanes Allen, Temothy Hanes (Madonna) and Regan English (James). His many great-grandchildren brought him joy, and he was so proud of each of them.

A celebration service was held Aug. 10 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a donation to the Ron Welch Memorial Fund for the East Alabama Community Market, a project of the Food Bank of East Alabama at the website: foodbankofeastalabama.com/programs/the-community-market.

EDWARD ROBERT ESPOSITO

Edward Robert Esposito was born July 10, 1939, in Martinez, California, and passed away peacefully with family present on March 31, 2025, in Opelika. He was 85 years old.

Ed was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He is survived by his loving wife, Edna; their children: Frank Chiappari (Amy), Jodi Viale (Mark) and Carol Esposito; grandsons Robert, Anthony and Brandon Chiappari, Brandon, Chris and Mathew Viale and Ethan Esposito, each of whom brought him immense pride and joy; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Ed was a twin and the youngest in a large family, affectionately known in high school as “the other twin.” He grew up in Pittsburgh and graduated from Pittsburgh High School, where he played football for both the JV and varsity teams, known as the Pittsburgh Pirates. He served in the Army Reserves from 1958 until 1964. Following high school and during his service in the reserves, Ed worked in different positions at Hickmott Canning Company, US Steel and as a county lineman. He had a long career as a forklift operator and retired from Johns Manville in Pittsburgh.

Ed enjoyed woodworking, working on his cars and building things — skills he carried with him throughout his life. He would patiently teach any skill he had, always encouraging and with a smile. He enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing, puzzles, road trips, beach trips, watching the 49ers, visiting casinos and especially spending time with his family. His competitive spirit was both evident and passed on to his children. Ed will be remembered for his quiet strength, steady presence and gentle nature.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Michele and Lena Esposito; siblings, Frank, Andrew, Mike, Charles and Judo Esposito; Johnny Cambra, Malina Lucido, Rosemarie Ruiz, Caroline Nine and Nancy Basterrechea. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Jason, whom he deeply loved and missed.

Though he may be gone, the memories and love he shared will live on in all of us.

REBECCA ANN SHARPE HOWELL

Rebecca Ann Sharpe Howell, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2025, at the age of 84. Born on July 3, 1941, in Opelika, Rebecca was the cherished daughter of Alvin Sharpe and Ruby Mildred Sharpe.

Throughout her life, Rebecca was known for her strength, kindness and deep love for her family. She touched many lives with her generous spirit, unwavering faith and the warmth she extended to everyone she met. She married the love of her life, Jimmy Howell on Dec. 13, 1964, and they had four beautiful children. She began her nursing career in 1982, and for over two decades, she served with compassion and integrity at East Alabama Medical Center. Her warmth and steady presence brought comfort to countless patients and families throughout the years. In 2004, she retired, leaving behind a legacy of healing, professionalism and heartfelt service.

Rebecca’s nurturing spirit extended well beyond her profession. She was a source of strength and kindness in the lives of everyone she touched. Her family was the joy of her life, and her home was always a place of welcome, comfort and love.

Rebecca is survived by her daughter, Yeolanda Carmichael, (Eddie); son, James Howell; daughter, Laura Campos; 14 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, special great-grandchild Bella Sullivan; brother, Jamie Sharpe; sister-in-law, Martha Terlouw (Sammy); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members who will forever carry her memory in their hearts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Jimmy Howell; daughter, Deborah Cordell; brothers, Butch Sharpe and Wayne Sharpe; and sisters, Jan Macon and Toni Carmichael.

Rebeca’s love, laughter and legacy will remain a guiding light for all who had the privilege of knowing her.

KRISTEN MARIE SWAN CHAMBERLIN

With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Kristen Marie Swan Chamberlin, 43, of Opelika, who left this world peacefully on Aug. 3, 2025.

Kristen was a devoted mother, daughter, sister and aunt whose love and loyalty to her family ran deep. She had a strong personality that made a lasting impression on those who knew her well. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cheering on the Auburn Tigers (War Eagle), finding a good bargain and caring for her pets.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Allen and Dorothy Aldrich, William Swan, Esther Cooley and Charles Samac Jr. Their memory remained close to her heart throughout her life.

She leaves behind her five children, Kyler Robert and Jace Allen Chamberlin, Michael Croix, Pierce Avery and Seryn Marie Sparks, each of whom held a special place in her heart and brought endless pride and joy. Her love for them was constant and unwavering. Being their mother was the role she treasured most.

She is also survived by her parents, Robert and Rene Samac, and James Swan; siblings, Tiffany (Corey) Davis, Megan Samac and Brian Samac; beloved nieces and nephews, Brody, Baylee and Barrett Caswell, Teraa Beth Davis, Kara and Jaxson Uphold and Cohen Pike; and many extended family members and dear friends, all of whom she cared for deeply.

A funeral service was held Aug. 9 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit lives on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

“This too shall pass.” 2 Corinthians 4:17-18.

RICHARD A. MOON

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of a loving, son, brother, uncle and good friend to many. Richard A. Moon, born Aug. 3, 1967, passed away Aug. 5, 2025. He loved the Lord, his family, classic movies and animals.

He was preceded in death by his daddy, Jack Moon; sister, Wendy Moon; and grandparents, Will and Evie Moon, Homer Humphries, Dorothy and Shorty Knight.

He leaves behind his mom, Sarah Moon; brothers, Allan Moon and David (Christina) Moon; sister, Tina (Steve) Johnson; nieces and nephews, Rhonda (Billy) Henderson, Reba (David) Herron, Dalton Moon, Kenliegh (Logan) Watts and Courtney Johnson; great-nieces and nephews, Audrey (Niall) Collins, Riley, Layton, Lia, Jackson Blue, Bentlee, Kayden and Kesliegh; family friends, Lori Searels and Steve Holt; and many other family and friends. Shall he rest in our Father’s loving arms.

A Celebration of Life was held Aug. 9 at Southern Plains Cowboy Church in Waverly.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

BEN ROULAN LLOYD

Ben Roulan Lloyd, age 56, passed away on Aug. 5, 2025, in Opelika after bravely confronting and fighting cancer.

Born in Columbus, Georgia, Ben was a proud graduate of Columbus Technical College. He built a strong and respected career as both a truck driver and diesel mechanic — roles that reflected his deep love for mechanics and his unmatched talent for fixing just about anything.

Ben’s life was filled with a love for the outdoors, engines, racing and community. Whether building motors or cooking for family gatherings and local events, he brought energy, warmth and laughter to all he did. His vibrant spirit and infectious laughter could light up any room.

Above all, Ben cherished time with his family and many friends. He was deeply loved, especially by his son, Ben Raymond Lloyd, who survives him. He is also survived by his brother, Ray Lloyd; three nieces, Lori McKinnon (Kevin), Amy Clement (Michael) and Stacey Roby (Caleb); Barbara Stuts, mother of Amy and Stacey; and the children of his nieces, who brought him great joy.

Ben was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Eugene Lloyd; mother, Mary Ben Lloyd; and two beloved sisters, Sunday Lloyd and Eloise Lloyd Black.

Ben’s family would like to especially acknowledge Rebekah Lloyd, the mother of his son, for her loving care and support throughout his courageous battle with cancer.

A memorial service to celebrate Ben’s life was held Aug. 9 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Spencer Cancer Center in honor of Ben and in support of all those still fighting cancer.

Ben will be remembered for his big heart, hardworking hands and the joy he brought to everyone lucky enough to know him.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7.



GORDON D. GORHAM

Gordon D. Gorham, 85, passed away Aug. 2, 2025.

He retired from the Air Force after 20 years and three months of service. After his military service, he also retired from Auburn University in the Forestry Department.

Gordon liked going to the Smokey Mountains, looking at old cars, riding his motorcycle in the mountains, camping and watching old westerns. He was always willing to help anyone in need, no matter the situation. He always joked about being good looking. He would say, “Just ask me and I’ll tell you.”

He loved his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews. He would do anything for them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest G. Gorham and Marjorie (Ferol) Brodnax; wife, Virginia Berlinda Lorina Gorham; daughter, Lisa Gaylene Spradlin; son-in-law, Tommy Spradlin; step-children, Billy Ray Bozeman and Bobby Bozeman; grandchild, Blade Longshore; sisters, Marjorie F. Horne and Ernestine Boley; brother, James Edward Gorham; former spouse, Jeanie Estelle Gorham; and brother-in-law, Albert Chambers.

Gordon is survived by his children, Lorina Danette (Tom) White and Aurora Berlinda Ferol (Steve) Cox; stepchildren, Joyce (Terry) Wood and family, Donnie Bozeman and family, Jan Brisky and family, Karen Fannin and family and family of Bobby Bozeman; grandchildren, Cain (Janelle) Longshore, Samantha (Nick), Alexander Floyd, Eryn (Skyler) Williams, Dalton Belvin, Nicholas (Alyesa) Spradlin and Jermey (Jaclyn) Spradlin; great-grandchildren, Tate Longshore, Hazel Longshore, Kinsley Williams, Kaiden Williams, Cooper Spradlin and Mercy Spradlin; and sisters, Sandra J. (Billy) Allen and Roxyeann G Chambers.

A graveside service was held Aug. 6 at Shady Grove Community Cemetery. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

JONATHAN BLAINE “BEANPOLE” GAVINS

Jonathan Blaine “Beanpole” Gavins, 27, passed away on July 25, 2025, in Salem.

Born on May 19, 1998, in Columbus, Georgia, Jonathan brought light and laughter to those around him from the very beginning. A proud graduate of Beauregard High School, he was known for his big heart, quick wit and unwavering loyalty to those he loved. His greatest joy in life was his son, Waylon Blaire Gavins — his pride and purpose. Jonathan’s love for Waylon was boundless. He cherished every moment spent with him and found deep meaning in fatherhood.

Jonathan had a deep appreciation for the outdoors and could often be found dirt road riding with friends, casting a line into the water on a quiet afternoon or tracking game through the woods. He had a passion for hunting and fishing that was matched only by his enthusiasm for Alabama football — he was a tried-and-true fan through and through. Whether it was cheering on his team or watching dirt track racing under the lights, Jonathan embraced life with energy and joy.

He also had a knack for working on cars and never hesitated to lend a hand when someone needed help. His generous spirit extended far beyond his immediate circle. He was always ready with a joke to lighten the mood or a kind gesture to lift someone’s day. Those who knew him best remember his infectious laugh and the way he made everyone feel welcome around a bonfire.

Jonathan is survived by his beloved son, Waylon Blaire Gavins; his mother and stepfather, Amy and Keith Comeaux; brothers, Brendan Gavins, Justin Gavins and Keith Comeaux Jr. (Bailey); sisters, Traci Gavins (Casey Boyd) and Haley Comeaux (Tori); nephews, Rhydain Boyd, Hayze Comeaux, Dexter Boyd and Kolton Comeaux; MeeMee Sandy White; Maw Barbara Comeaux; aunts, Tabitha White-Lopez (Julio), Christina Grant (Gene) and Robin Paul (Norman); uncle, Billy Chadwick (Cindy Holden); as well as many extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Gavins; Granny Margean Gavins; Pop James W. Gavins; Grandma Valaree Smith; and PawPaw Charles White.

A celebration of Jonathan’s life was held July 30. The gathering honored not only the memories shared but also the love that continues to surround him.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to all who have offered their support during this difficult time. Jonathan’s legacy lives on in the laughter he inspired, the kindness he showed so freely and most of all, in the heart of his son. May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.