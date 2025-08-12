New law offers much-needed break from cell phones

BY MARY WILSON, ACES

EAST ALABAMA — A new school year always brings opportunities for adjustments. This year, Alabama public school students, staff and parents must adjust to a new law that bans wireless devices from classrooms. That includes cell phones, smart watches and earbuds.

Research shows limiting wireless devices can improve test scores and increase classroom engagement. However, Adrienne Duke Marks, a human development and family studies specialist with Alabama Extension at Auburn University, said implementation of the law will have its complications.

“People are going to find out how addicted they really are to their phones and smart watches,” Duke Marks said. “We don’t often think of ourselves as having addictions to our phones or devices. However, all you have to do is think back to a time you accidentally left your phone at home or had to go without it for a few days. That probably led to feelings of panic, stress and disconnectedness.”

During the first few months of school, Duke Marks said it will be important for adults to help youth find healthy ways to handle the change.

“Students need to be given some detox time before disciplinary actions are taken,” she said. “We need to be empathetic, too. Teenagers have likely used their phones all summer without many limitations, so the transition will be tough.”

Identifying the Addiction

Duke Marks said there are two facets to addiction: physical and neurological. Physically, people become accustomed to the act of checking for notifications and even holding a cell phone in their hands. Neurologically, our brains seek out dopamine, which is commonly called a feel-good hormone.

“We can get dopamine from a variety of places, including food, our favorite drinks and stimulants like nicotine,” she said. “When it comes to our devices, we get a hit of dopamine any time we receive a notification, especially from social media. That can be as simple as someone liking a photo or uploading a video. Then, we become addicted to the feeling dopamine provides.”

Disrupting those neurological and physical habits can cause withdrawal symptoms.

“Suddenly removing what we are addicted to can trigger restlessness in the body and irritability,” Duke Marks said. “That can then lead to mood swings. When you take away something that people check out of habit, and you don’t replace it with anything else, withdrawal is to be expected.”

Core Strategies for Digital Detox

Duke Marks said the following strategies out of addiction psychology can also help navigate a digital detox.

Notice the urge to check your phone.

Label the associated feelings. Those could be panic, anxiety, boredom, annoyance or irritation, among others.

Breathe. Remind yourself it is just a feeling and not necessarily a real emergency. Allow time for the urge to check your phone to pass.

Find a replacement for checking the phone. This could be playing with a fidget toy, doodling, mindful reading, stretching or talking to another person.

Consider the times that students were most likely to use a device, such as homeroom, lunch or breaks between classes. Be prepared with a replacement activity during those times.

Along with helping students, these strategies can be beneficial for parents.

“If you’re accustomed to having instant, constant communication with your child, this is going to be tough for you, too,” Duke Marks said. “When you have that urge to call or text your child, remember to breathe and remind yourself that everything is okay. Most urges are like waves — they rise and fall.”

Research On Limiting Distractions

As time goes on and everyone becomes accustomed to the new law, there are potential benefits. Duke Marks said research about limiting distractions caused by digital devices focuses on academic performance as well as social and emotional applications.

“A 2016 study on banning mobile phones in schools showed students test scores improved,” Duke Marks said. “In that study, there was a significant jump in test scores among those who were the lower-achieving students. Other research has shown that restricting cell phones leads to improved classroom engagement and discussions.”

Additionally, students may benefit from less cyberbullying and fewer online conflicts.

“Before, students could post pictures of other people in a class or even share video of a physical fight,” Duke Marks said. “That real-time posting would trigger additional cyberbullying and hate speech. Now, real-time posting won’t be possible. I am curious to see the results, because it may lead to drastic decreases in online harassment.”

Background on the FOCUS Act

The FOCUS Act, which stands for Freeing Our Classrooms from Unnecessary Screens, went into effect in Alabama for the 2025-2026 academic year. Part of the law states that wireless devices must be turned off and stored throughout the day. Each school board had to create its own policy, including directions for storing devices and disciplinary actions.

Duke Marks advised that schools should assess and revise communications plans. Ensuring parents are kept well-informed should ease stress and anxiety related to the lack of digital devices.

“The onus is on the schools to help parents and youth in making this adjustment,” Duke Marks said. “School officials, teachers, coaches, band and choir directors should not assume students have their phones. For something as simple as changing a practice time, there needs to be a plan for how that will be communicated to parents. This would also be a good time for schools to review and promote communications plans for emergencies like storms or red alerts.”

More Information

Duke Marks has authored and co-authored numerous pieces about the impact of technology impact on youth, helping students transition back to school and vaping addiction. Search for those publications at aces.edu.