Obituaries | Aug. 5, 2025

NOAH JAMES KELLY

With shattered hearts we announce the passing of our beloved son, Noah Kelly on July 28, 2025.

Noah was proceeded in death by his grandfather Robert Shellhorn. He is survived by his loving parents, Michael and Kimberly Kelly; sister, Melissa Paige (Brendan); grandparents, Richard and Connie Kelly and Barbara and Ed Walker; niece and nephew, Sadie and Grayson Paige; and other loving uncles, aunts and cousins.

Noah was highly intelligent, he thought so differently than most, including how he saw the world in an absolute amazing way. He was studying for his degree in computer science.

Noah was a kind and respectful person to people and animals. He was witty and had a great sense of humor. He loved his home and neighborhood that he walked and ran in, sometimes twice a day. He enjoyed talking to the neighbors on his walks and greeting their pets. He loved walking down to the lake to observe the geese, turtles, fish, deer and other wildlife.

Noah loved his own animals, including his dogs, Max, Jack, Riley and Charlie; his turtle, Alvin; his lizard Pyro; and his tarantula, Black Fang.

Noah loved to read about history and was a walking encyclopedia with an unsurpassed photographic memory. He loved our country and our flag with his huge patriotic heart. He read many other books including psychology, animals, true stories of people overcoming great challenges and self-improvement to always better himself. Noah read more books in his short lifetime than most older adults.

He loved listening to instrumental music, including old European marching band. He liked art and created his own sketches. He also had a keen eye for capturing amazing photographs.

Noah loved his niece and nephew Grayson and Sadie, if Noah wasn’t in the neighborhood, you could usually find him with them playing games, reading to them, building forts and playing in the yard chasing them and their dog around wildly. Late at night, he would play board games and hang out with his best friends in the world, his sister Melissa and brother-in-law Brendan.

Noah loved his grandparents very much and always appreciated them, never forgetting about him, always sending him cards with special notes which meant so much to him and cherished them.

Noah loved his parents. One of his favorite things to do was have conversations and debates with them about the world, current events, politics and history. He also enjoyed sharing new facts he had learned and how they pertained to today’s world and how it shaped it. He loved the baked goods his mother would make for him. After a treat was made you would often find him first in line for a taste and walking away with even more servings. Through a full mouth Noah would say, “This is really good, thanks mom!”

If you know Noah or our family please join us at Garden Hills Cemetery on Thursday, Aug. 7, for his memorial at 10 a.m. Following will be a celebration of Noah’s life at his home, where we’ll listen to some of his favorite music, see his sketches and photos and share stories of Noah.

PATRICIA DIANNE SIMMONS DENTON

With deep sadness and abiding love, we announce the passing of Patricia Dianne Simmons Denton, who left this world peacefully on Aug. 1, 2025, at the age of 69.

Born on Feb. 17, 1956, Patricia lived a life defined by kindness, loyalty and a deep affection for both people and animals,¬ especially horses. She had an extraordinary ability to connect with others, offering a warm smile, a listening ear and a heart full of grace to everyone she met. Friends and family often said that being around Patricia felt like coming home.

She was a devoted friend, a loving sister, a cherished aunt and a steady presence in the lives of many. Her laughter, her stories and her ability to make others feel truly seen will be remembered always.

She is survived by her beloved family and a wide circle of friends who were fortunate enough to walk beside her in life. She leaves behind three children, Jimmy Yates (Andrea) of Auburn, Christie Buchanon (Terry) of Opelika and Charlene Lowe (Tom) of Union City, Ohio, along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Though our hearts ache, we are comforted knowing that her spirit rides on, as free and fearless as the horses she loved so deeply. She was, and will always be, deeply loved.

A celebration of Patricia’s life will be held Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

ROSA SAR LLORENS

Rosa Sar Llorens died July 29, 2025, in Auburn from complications arising from pulmonary fibrosis.

Rosa was born Sept. 16, 1936, in Havana, Cuba, the youngest daughter and second child of Armando Sar (Canosa), a native of San Julian de Moraime, La Corunna, Spain, and Maria Gegundez (Arias) (de Sar), a native of Balsas, Lugo, Spain. Rosa was baptized and had her first communion at the Iglesia del Carmen in Havana.

When Rosa was 10 years of age, she and her three siblings were orphaned when her father died from tuberculosis in 1946. Her mother had previously died, also from tuberculosis, on December 24, 1944. She and her siblings were placed with different families. Rosa went to live with her godmother, Carmen Soto, who enrolled her first at El Colegio de la Immaculada and then at the Asilo y Creche del Vedado, a school run by the Hijas de la Caridad, where she boarded as a student until she was 17. Rosa was very attached to the nuns there. Thereafter, she worked as a nanny and as a sales attendant on the floor of the famed El Encanto department store before attending the Havana Business Academy.

While living in a student boarding house across the street from the University of Havana, she met her future husband, Hector Emilio Llorens (Aviles), a student at the university. On June 1, 1958, Rosa married Hector at the Capilla de Santa Emilia on the campus of her school, the Asilo y Creche. They moved to her husband’s hometown, Cienfuegos, where her two eldest sons were born.

In 1961, following the Cuban Revolution, Rosa and her family came to the United States, first to Terrebonne, Louisiana, and New Orleans, where her third son was born, and then to Pahokee, Florida. While living in Pahokee she earned a B.A. degree in elementary education and an M.A. degree in library science from Florida Atlantic University. She worked for many years as an elementary school teacher, librarian, bilingual education specialist and social worker for the Palm Beach County School System. At her work, Rosa was outgoing, charismatic, tireless and caring, making lifelong relationships with some of her students. Rosa also was an active parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pahokee, where she assisted with the annual Cuban Diner Dance, served on the Altar Society and taught catechism classes.

After she retired, Rosa and her husband moved to Juno Beach, Florida, and spent many happy years there. Following the death of her husband, Rosa and her sister Hilda moved to Auburn to be near Rosa’s son, Hector Llorens Jr., and his wife Carolyn. Rosa was a communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Auburn, whose members ministered to her with love.

Rosa was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as a great friend and mentor to students.

Rosa was predeceased by her husband; sister, Hilda Sar Gegundez; brother, Armando Uhrbach; niece, Patricia Uhrbach; nephew, Fernando Z Llorens; niece, Miriam Llorens Alvarez; and granddaughter, Sara Teresa Llorens.

Rosa is survived by her brother, Manuel Sar (Maria Caneda) of Madrid, Spain; sons, Nicolas Llorens (Rebecca) of Columbia, Missouri, Hector Emilio Llorens Jr. (Carolyn) of Lake Martin and Atlanta, and Armando Llorens (Susan) of Suffern, New York; five grandchildren, Amelia Marie Llorens, Nicolas Jonathan Llorens, John Walden Llorens (Erin), Henry Thomas Llorens and Elizabeth Claire Llorens (Michael Chmielewski); two great-granddaughters, Evelyn Frances Llorens and Charlotte Elizabeth Llorens; nephew, Angel Sar Caneda (Clarice); and nieces, Maria Elena Uhrbach and Beatriz Llorens Koltis (Peter).

The family wishes to express its deep appreciation to Alicia Dixon and Geraldine Fitzpatrick for their loving care of Rosa while she resided in Auburn and during her last illness.

A funeral mass will be held Saturday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pahokee, Florida, with interment following at Foreverglades Cemetery in Belle Glade.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pahokee and St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Auburn.

JOHN HATHAWAY WOODHAM

John Hathaway Woodham, 81, a resident of Auburn and former resident of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away on July 30, 2025.

A native of Hartford, Alabama, John graduated from Geneva County High School and attended Auburn University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He also earned a master’s degree in business administration from Georgia State University.

He joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a pilot for over six years, flying the C-141 and EC-47 aircrafts. A Vietnam War veteran, he flew around the world many times and amassed over 1,000 combat flying hours that resulted in being awarded the Air Medal five times and the Distinguished Flying Cross.

After leaving the Air Force he was immediately hired as a pilot by Eastern Air Lines, where he rose to the rank of captain on the DC-9 aircraft. Due to the oil crisis in the 1970s, he was furloughed for an extended period of time, which led to him working for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as an air traffic controller and air carrier safety inspector, where he licensed both Delta Air Lines and Southern Airways pilots on the DC-9 aircraft. He was recalled from furlough by Eastern Air Lines and continued his flying career until a medical condition required him to retire. He then returned to the FAA in an administrative capacity until his retirement in 2009.

John was known for his dry sense of humor and ability to break into a song that fits the moment, although his children and grandchildren would tell him he couldn’t carry a tune. Of late, he laughed anytime someone told him he was “looking good,” as he then would make a point of letting that person know that the three stages of life are youth, middle age and “looking good.”

He was proud to complete his bucket list of visiting all 50 states on his 80th birthday, where he was given a certificate and t-shirt to commemorate that he had “Saved the Best for Last” in Fargo, North Dakota. He was also proud to be a lifetime member of the Auburn Alumni Association, as well as a member of Auburn United Methodist Church.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Theo and Mabel Woodham, and his sister, Patsy Thomley. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lyn; children, Lee Langub (Chris) of Marietta, Georgia, Thomas Woodham (Anna) of Peachtree City, Georgia, and Charles Woodham (Jessica) of Raleigh, North Carolina; six grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; sisters, Judy Rousseau and Angelyn Burgess; and sister-in-law, Fran Copeland Carpenter (Charlie).

Funeral services were held Aug. 2 at Auburn United Methodist Church, followed by burial with military honors at Tuskegee Cemetery.

The family would like to thank members of the Renew Sunday School Class at AUMC for serving as pall bearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Auburn United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3135, Auburn, Alabama 36831.

TERRY CHAFFIN DAVIS JR. (SHAKY)

Terry Chaffin Davis Jr. (Shaky), 93, died peacefully at home on July 30, 2025, in Auburn. He was born in Pearisburg, Virginia, on April 12, 1932, son of the late Terry Chaffin Davis Sr. and Julia Millirons Davis; brother of Loretta D. Compton (Bob) and the late Christine D. Robinson (Tom); and brother-in-law of Tom E. Tabor (Melanie) and the late James H. Tabor (Mary Lee).

Mr. Davis graduated from Pearisburg High School in 1950. He joined the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955. He served in the Korean Conflict aboard the Minesweepers USS Endicott (DMS-35), USS Swan (AMS-37) and USS Quail (AM-377). He obtained the rank of Yeoman First Class and received a Korean Service Medal with five stars, United Nations Service Medal and Korean War Service Medal.

He earned a B.S. degree in forestry and wildlife conservation in 1959 and an M.S. degree in plant pathology and physiology in 1961 from Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech), and he earned a Ph.D. in forest pathology from West Virginia University 1964. He was hired at Auburn University in 1965 where he enjoyed teaching for 42 years. He was a member of Village Christian Church in Auburn.

He is survived by his wife of more than 66 years, Betty Tabor Davis; two sons, Kermit Chaffin Davis and Derek Emmett Davis; grandson, Jonathan Chaffin Hunt Davis; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank special caregivers Doris Hutchinson, Vera Collins and the late Lettie Jones.

An informal graveside service was held Aug. 3 at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn, with Rev. Glen Ward officiating. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Goodwill, a charity of your choice or just plant a tree.

BENJAMIN “BUD” DAY

Benjamin Herschel Day, affectionately known as Bud or Buddy, passed away on July 30, 2025, at the age of 81. Born in Birmingham on Sept. 27, 1943, and raised moving around as part of a family legacy of military service, he retired to Opelika after 24 years of service in the Air Force.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Herschel and Louise Day. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Chris) Brown; son, Jonathan (Anne) Day, sister, Norfleete Day; brothers, Joe Day and Jim Day; special cousin, Nellie Gray Easterwood and special nieces and nephew. He also leaves behind his beloved ex-wife, Linda Bearden Day, to whom he was married for 52 years and never stopped loving.

Bud had a sharp wit, an uncanny sense of direction, a gift with numbers and a love of the written word. He had an infectious sense of humor and could talk to anyone.

A graveside memorial service was held Aug. 7 at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

ANNE S. WARD

Anne S. Ward, born on Dec. 9, 1932, lived a long and fulfilling life, reaching the remarkable age of 92. She passed away surrounded by family in Auburn on July 29, 2025.

Originally from Roanoke, she spent the majority of her early years in that region in the church where her father preached. As an adult, she achieved success as an insurance saleswoman and mother of two wild boys. In her retirement, she found joy in being a grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pleasant Story and Cassie Gilmore; husband, W.A. Ward; son, Kelly Ward; sisters, Carolyn Adkison and Marilyn Wisener; and grandson, Kenneth Ward.

She is survived by her son, Ken Ward; daughter-in-law, Julie Ward (Kelly); granddaughter, Jeri Ward (Andrew Brown); adopted granddaughter, Ella Cobine; great-granddaughter, Ivy-Marie “Birdie” Cobine; nephews, Russell Adkison (Addie) and Jeff Wisener (Connie); and grandniece, Cassie Adkison.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika assisted the family with arrangements.