Letter to the editor

Reader responds to ‘hateful’ outsiders threatening to sue Auburn University over its minority scholarships

Dear editor,

The shameless legal firm from Texas, backed no doubt by their hypocritical AG, who has attempted to extort racist behavior from Auburn University and other institutions in Alabama, comes as no surprise to me.

The letter, which you published in last week’s issue is a reminder that hateful people will never give up their efforts to oppress others they don’t like. As a person who grew up in Alabama in the 1960s, I am deeply offended by a legal firm from another of the “T” states, with one of the most racist, oppressive and misogynistic administrations in America, trying to threaten our educational system for trying to correct centuries of favoritism, exploitation, oppression and outright violence against the “underrepresented“ peoples in our own state!

Just because you want to live in 1860s America doesn’t mean that good people in Alabama should join you. We know that Title VI and Title VII were written because “white peoples” have had so many advantages, favoritism and benefits given to them, since well before 1860, that it was going to take federal laws to set things level. Now you want to abolish our efforts at leveling opportunities for all citizens because you think it’s unfair to “white peoples” again…. Well we’re all still in the majority, opportunities are still better for us than the “underrepresented” in terms of getting into colleges, getting white collar jobs, starting businesses, earning more for the same work others do, getting elected to public offices, being CEO of a corporation, owning a home, owning a house in the “best” neighborhood, owning the nicest house in the “best” neighborhood, owning an island or two, getting a mortgage, getting any loan, staying out of prison and, best of all, not being shot by someone for jogging on the sidewalk or answering the doorbell! Given the current social climate in America right now, I suggest that Texas lawyers clean up your own house and call us back in 2080 if they are still bothered.

William Wood

Opelika