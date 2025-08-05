Goodbye summer, hello new school year

New communications platform launched in Lee County Schools

CONTRIBUTED BY LEE COUNTY SCHOOLS

OPELIKA — The Lee County Schools system has launched a new communication platform, ParentSquare, to simplify how schools connect with families and foster more consistent, inclusive engagement. With one place for messages, updates, forms and more, the district is consolidating multiple tools into a single, easy-to-use system for both staff and families.

The district’s goal is to improve how families receive information, making it more accessible, timely and responsive to different needs. With communications automatically translated into families’ preferred languages and options to receive updates by email, app, voice or text, ParentSquare supports meaningful engagement across the district’s diverse community.

The platform also reduces the administrative burden on staff by integrating directly with the district’s student information system and replacing manual processes with paperless workﬂows. Staff can track engagement, send real-time updates and use one tool instead of managing multiple systems.

With the launch of ParentSquare, Lee County Schools joins a growing number of districts nationwide adopting integrated communication strategies to better connect with families and support student success.

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 20 million students nationwide, ParentSquare replaces one-size-ﬁts-all legacy systems with personalized messaging, websites, forms and payments. Learn more at parentsquare.com.

Drivers urged to stay alert and allow extra time

CONTRIBUTED BY ALEA

EAST ALABAMA – As students, teachers and families across Alabama prepare for a new school year, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) encourages motorists to shift their focus and remember that “Back to School,” also means “Back to Safety.” With heavier traffic volumes anticipated in the mornings and afternoons, ALEA is encouraging all drivers, especially those traveling near school zones, to be alert, patient and prepared.

“Back-to-school season is an exciting time, but it’s also a time when safety must be a top priority and a shared responsibility,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “Whether you’re a parent dropping off your child, a teen driving to school for the first time, or a commuter passing through a school zone, your actions matter. A few extra moments of caution can save lives and that’s a commitment we all need to make this school year.”

As part of ALEA’s proactive approach, Troopers will increase patrols around school zones, particularly in rural areas where local law enforcement resources may be limited. These heightened efforts are aimed at deterring dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, distracted driving and passing stopped school buses — actions that endanger students and pedestrians.

ALEA also wants to highlight the importance of roadway education and safety for teen drivers. For many high school students, the start of the school year means taking the wheel on their own for the first time. ALEA encourages parents and guardians to have meaningful conversations with their teens about the rules of the road, safe driving practices and the responsibilities that come with a driver license.

“New teen drivers are especially vulnerable during this time of year, as they face new routines, new routes, and real-life decisions behind the wheel,” said Col. Jonathan Archer, Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety (DPS). “We urge parents to lead by example, reinforce good habits and help prepare their teens to navigate the road safely—not just this school year, but for years to come.”

Back-to-School Safety Tips for Drivers

Slow down and stay alert in school zones and residential neighborhoods.

Watch for children walking or biking to school, especially during early morning and afternoon hours.

Never pass a stopped school bus when its stop arm is extended and lights are flashing.

Avoid distractions—put down the phone and focus on the road.

Follow crossing guards’ directions and obey posted school zone speed limits.

ALEA remains committed to protecting Alabama’s most valuable assets—its children. By working together, we can ensure a safe and successful start to the school year for all.