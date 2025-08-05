Calendar of Events | Aug. 5, 2025

ONGOING TUESDAYS — O GROWS FARMERS MARKET

The O Grows Farmers Market is held every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika. The market will feature local produce, baked goods, crafts, live music and story time by the Opelika Public Library.

ONGOING THURSDAYS — MARKET AT AG HERITAGE PARK

The Market at Ag Heritage Park is open every Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. through the summer. Hosted by the Auburn University College of Agriculture, the market is an open-air, growers-only farmers market offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, herbs, ornamental plants and cut flowers as well as locally produced jams and jellies, baked goods, soaps, honey, goat cheese and more. Vendors change weekly based on produce availability. Ag Heritage Park is located at 580 S. Donahue Drive on the Auburn campus. The market is held adjacent to the barn on the far side of the pond from Donahue Drive and the pavilion.

ONGOING SATURDAYS — CITY MARKET

Auburn’s City Market will take place every Saturday through Aug. 30 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Town Creek Park. City Market features live music and local farmers, growers and artists selling fresh produce and handmade products.

AUG. 9 — Big Summer Sendoff at Lake Wilmore

Join Auburn Parks and Recreation for the Big Summer Sendoff, a FREE community celebration for all ages set for Saturday, Aug. 9, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Auburn’s Lake Wilmore Park Recreation Center. Come out and enjoy a Foam Party at the pool, inflatables, face painting, free swimming and family-friendly games and activities. Reconnect with neighbors, soak up the last of summer and make unforgettable memories before the school year gets into full swing. No registration required. Bring your sunscreen and towel.

AUG. 9 — KEEL & STICKLEY @ STANDARD DELUXE

Two of the finest flatpickers in acoustic music, Larry Keel and Jon Stickley, bring their dynamic duo performance to the outdoor stage at Standard Deluxe in Waverly on Saturday, Aug. 9. Gates, bar and supper open at 5:30 p.m., and the music will begin at 7:30 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets for seating. Tickets are $20 in advance at the website: standarddeluxe.com/shop/aajuly25. Admission will be $25 at the door, and ages 12 and under are admitted free.

AUG. 14 — NATURE WALK @ KREHER

Take in the many sights and sounds of the Kreher Preserve & Nature Center. Nature Walks offer excellent opportunities to socialize and learn, while enjoying fresh air and exercise in our beautiful outdoors. Nature Walks are for adults only and offered the second Thursday of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Each month features a new seasonal theme. Groups meet at the pavilion and pre-registration is not required.

Nature Walks are free – donations are welcomed. Cancelled in the event of rain.

AUG. 15 — FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

The Opelika Chamber will host Food Truck Friday in historic downtown Opelika on Aug. 15 beginning at 5 p.m. The event will feature live music and vendors, with some food trucks serving until 11 p.m.

SEPT. 27 — BURGERS AND BADGES GRILL-OFF

This year’s Burgers & Badges Grill-Off will be held on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Opelika Municipal Park (Monkey Park). At the event, presented by the city of Opelika, firefighters and police officers will compete head-to-head. There will be food and games, as well as train rides from 10 a.m. until noon for $2 per ride. All proceeds will go to the United Way of Lee County.

Uptown Columbus announces fall calendar of events

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

COLUMBUS, Ga. — As the temperatures cool down, Uptown Columbus is heating up with a full calendar of festive events this fall! From live music and movie nights to scarecrows, steins and small business celebrations, there’s something for everyone in the heart of the city.

Fall Concert Series – Every Friday in September | 7–10 PM

Join us under the stars each Friday night in September from 7 to 10 p.m. (ET) for live music, local restaurants and family-friendly vibes in Uptown Columbus. Bring your lawn chairs, kids, blankets and pups and enjoy the rhythm of fall.

Scarecrow Trail – Oct. 1 through Nov. 21

Businesses, schools and community groups are invited to “buy a scarecrow” and show off their creative side by decorating Uptown. Stroll the district, enjoy a colorful path of fall fun and vote for your favorite.

Oktoberfest – Saturday, Oct. 4

Break out the lederhosen and raise a stein at the annual Oktoberfest celebration. Enjoy German food, brews, live music at during this family-friendly tradition held at the 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge.

Screen on the Green – Saturday, Oct. 18

Sponsored by Regional Prosperity Initiative/Columbus 2030, this community movie night features one of your favorite Halloween classics under the stars. Bring the kids, a blanket and your fall snacks. Showtime is dusk.

Spooktacular – Saturday, Oct. 25

Calling all ghosts, ghouls and goblins — Trick-or-treat through Uptown Columbus at this family event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Broadway. Costumes are highly encouraged, and candy will be provided.

Small Business Saturday – Nov. 29

Support your favorite local shops and vendors during Small Business Saturday, featuring the Holly Jolly Market, with pop-up vendors, holiday treats and special promotions.

Broadway Holiday Tree Lighting & CSU Tree Trail – Friday, Dec. 5

Kick off the holiday season with the Broadway Tree Lighting ceremony and Columbus State University’s annual Tree Trail. Enjoy holiday cheer with music, hot cocoa and festive fun for all ages.

For more information, visit www.uptowncolumbusga.com.