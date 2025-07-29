Southern Hospitality | Enhance meals with garden fresh vegetables

BY ANN CIPPERLY

OPINION —

One of the pleasures of summer is preparing garden fresh vegetables with just picked natural flavor to serve our family. Many of us are trying to eat healthier these days, and fresh vegetables from local farmers markets provide more nutrients. Research has shown local produce contains more flavor and nutrition than those shipped from other areas.

When I was growing up in Opelika, summer months were busy shelling peas on the front porch or under the Chinaberry tree in the backyard. Both my parents grew up on farms, and they knew how to grow the most delicious vegetables and juicy heirloom tomatoes.

When I was about 9 years old, my parents let me plant a couple of tomato plants in the garden that were mine to water. By this age, I had already made blackberry cobblers using berries I picked along a dusty road and cooked fried eggs for my crippled grandmother who lived with us.

While I wanted to cook my tomatoes too, I had to settle for making sandwiches. Thick slices of tomatoes on white bread with good mayonnaise is probably still my favorite sandwich.

Our favorite meals always included plenty of fresh vegetables and Mom’s fried chicken that she made every Sunday. Mom would be at the stove turning sizzling chicken, while tantalizing aroma from the kitchen filled the house and drifted to the front porch.

I could hardly wait for the fried chicken to cook. I would sit in the swing on the porch, then head to the kitchen to check on the progress every few minutes, hearing my sweet Mom yell, “Don’t slam the screen door!” It was too late every time.

We always had a yummy dessert with Sunday lunch. Sometimes late on Sunday afternoons we had homemade ice cream that Dad would make under the big Chinaberry tree while my siblings and I chased lightening bugs.

Other days Mom would have the kitchen full of fruits for making jams. My favorite was her chunky pear preserves that she continued to make as she became older. After mom passed away, I kept one last jar of pear preserves in the refrigerator to stretch it out and was sad when it was empty.

While I didn’t carry on my parents love of vegetable gardening, with many farmers markets in our area now, we are able to savor the flavor of fresh vegetables without the work of having a garden. When we purchase from them, we are providing nutritious produce for our families and helping local farmers.

O Grows Farmers Market

The O Grows Farmers Market is held at the Opelika Courthouse Square on Tuesday afternoons from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A variety of fresh produce is available along with local honey, jellies, baked goods and other items. The market now accepts SNAP. O Grows is an organization that engages students and citizens in gardening to address community service and food security.

The Market at Ag Heritage Park

The open-air Market at Ag Heritage Park is hosted by the Auburn University College of Agriculture and is held every Thursday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. through August. Each week vendors at the market sell fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables. It is a growers only market. Other items include herbs, ornamental plants and cut flowers. The market is located on the grounds of Edward L. Lowder Red Barn at 580 A South Donahue Drive, Auburn. Parking is on the right before you reach the barn.

City Market

Located at Town Creek Park in Auburn, City Market offers fresh produce from numerous farmers, baked items and specialty food, as well as nonfood items. Auburn Parks and Recreation partners with local growers and artisans for the market. City Market is open Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. through August at 1150 S. Gay Street.

Parkway Farmers Market

The produce business is a 100-year-old family tradition for Mitch Nix, whose great-great-grandfather started selling produce from a horse drawn wagon. Mitch opened Parkway Farmers Market on First Avenue in Opelika in June 2017. The market carries fresh produce from local farmers. A source in south Florida provides tomatoes year round. There are also frozen vegetables, frozen biscuits, Conecuh products, a wide variety of jellies and jam, cornmeal, grits and other food products. It is also a good place to purchase plants. The market is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Sunday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Whether you prepare fresh vegetables sautéed, grilled, oven roasted or cooked in a casserole, they provide scrumptious, nutritious dishes everyone in the family will enjoy. Use the following recipes for adding more fresh vegetables to your menus this week.

Oven Roasted Corn on the Cob

Ears of fresh corn, husks and silks removed

Butter, room temperature

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with foil and place corn in a row along the baking sheet. Spread butter on top of each ear.

Bake for 20 minutes: remove from oven, flip corn and spread with softened butter. Bake an additional 10-15 minutes. Turn corn occasionally during the second half of baking.

Serve with salt and pepper, if desired.

Oven Roasted Corn Wrapped in Foil

Ears of Corn, husks and silks removed

Butter, room temperature

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spread butter on each ear. Wrap in foil. Place on cookie sheet and roast 20 to 25 minutes.

Fresh Vegetable Medley

Sara Raley

½ red bell pepper, julienned

1 small Vidalia onion, sliced

¾ lb. fresh green beans

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 ears fresh corn

½ cup chicken broth

10-12 grape tomatoes, halved

Salt and pepper to taste

Sauté red pepper, onion and green beans in olive oil. Cut corn off the cobs and add to vegetables. Add enough chicken broth to allow the vegetables to simmer until just tender. Do not overcook.

Just before serving, add tomatoes and season with salt and pepper.

Roasted Okra

Sherry Freeman

2 lbs. okra, rinsed and drained

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt to taste

Ground pepper, optional

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Okra should be dry, pat with paper towel. Trim away just the top of the stem end without cutting into pod. Place in a large bowl and toss with olive oil until coated. Lift okra from bowl and leave behind any excess oil.

Place in one layer on a cookie sheet lined with foil, sprinkle with sea salt to taste. Roast for about 20 minutes, shaking pan after 10 minutes. Okra should be lightly browned and tender. Remove from oven and toss with pepper, if desired. Serve hot.

Note: My grandchildren always request this and they never get tired of it. Healthy, easy and delicious!



Fresh Salsa

Sarah Brewer

4 cups chopped, peeled fresh tomatoes

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1 Tbsp. olive or vegetable oil

1 Tbsp. vinegar

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. garlic salt

Mix all the ingredients together.

Serve with chips.

Store in the refrigerator.

Layered Eggplant Stacks

1 large or two medium eggplants, sliced

1 or 2 tomatoes, sliced

1 or 2 large onions, sliced

Salt

¼ cup olive oil

¼ to ½ lb. sliced mozzarella cheese

In a baking dish, layer eggplant slices topped with slices of tomato and onion. Sprinkle with salt; drizzle with olive oil. Bake in a 425 degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Top with mozzarella cheese slices. Bake an additional 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. If desired, stacks can be seasoned with basil or oregano.

Tomatoes Stuffed with Creole Corn

Peggy Dyer

2 slices bacon

1 medium onion, sliced and separated into rings

1 medium green pepper, seeded and chopped into small chunks

2 ½ cups chopped fresh tomatoes

2 cups fresh corn cut from cob

1 small bay leaf

½ tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. sugar

Tomatoes, cut in half and scooped out

Fry bacon until crisp; remove from skillet, reserving drippings. Drain bacon on paper towels and crumble. Add onion and green pepper to bacon drippings (or olive oil); cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until crisp tender.

Add tomatoes and bay leaf to onion mixture and simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in corn; simmer 10 minutes. Discard bay leaf; stir in salt, pepper, sugar and crumbled bacon. Serve in tomato halves, if desired. Makes about 6 servings.

Brown Butter Green Beans

Peggy Dyar

3 Tbsp. butter

1 garlic clove, minced

1 lb. fresh green beans, washed and trimmed

1 small sweet onion, sliced

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. cracked pepper

Place butter in a 2-cup glass measuring cup; cover with plastic wrap. Microwave at high for 1 ½ to 2 minutes or until butter begins to brown. Remove from microwave; immediately add minced garlic.

Place green beans, onion and 3 Tbsp. water in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover bowl tightly with plastic wrap, folding back a small edge to allow steam to escape.

Microwave at high for 4 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender; drain. Toss together hot beans, brown butter mixture and salt; sprinkle with cracked pepper.

*Microwave cooking times vary with ovens. Test beans after about 3 minutes and cook to desired tenderness.

Purple Hull Peas with Skillet Cornbread

Tom Plott

2 cups fresh purple hull peas

4 oz. sliced salt pork

Optional: Goya Ham Flavored Concentrate, 1 small individual packet

Wash fresh purple hull peas and remove debris.

Place peas in a cooking pot and cover with cool water.

Add salt until water has a slightly salty taste. Add salt pork. If desired, add Goya seasoning.

Bring peas to a boil on stove top; reduce heat to low setting.

Cook on low heat for 90 minutes. Serve hot.



Iron Skillet Cornbread

2 cups plain cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

2 cups low fat buttermilk

½ cup sour cream

2 eggs

1 can (14.75 oz.) creamed-style sweet corn

1 stick butter (melt butter and let cool to room temperature before adding to mixture)

3 Tbsp. honey for a sweeter favor, optional

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Grease a 10 ¼ inch iron skillet with 3 Tbsp. olive oil or canola oil. Preheat skillet in 425 degrees oven.

In large mixing bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, baking powder and salt. Mix ingredients well.

In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs and buttermilk, then stir in melted butter, creamed corn and sour cream.

Combine the wet and dry ingredients in large bowl; stir until blended.

Pour batter into preheated skillet. Bake until cornbread is golden brown, about 25 minutes. The cornbread springs back when lightly touched with a finger. Remove from oven and let cool 10 minutes before servings.

Ratatouille

Roberta Haden Greene

6-8 crook neck yellow squash sliced large

4 green zucchini sliced

2 large yellow or white onions, peeled into rings

1 large eggplant, cut ends off and slice in rounds or large strips

2 tomatoes, peeled or unpeeled sliced

Cheeses: shredded mozzarella, sharp cheddar and Parmesan (may use other cheeses, if you prefer)

Olive oil and olive spray

I use a large 9 x 13-inch Pyrex casserole dish that makes enough for 6-8 servings.

Put eggplant in salt water for 10 minutes drain on paper towel. In a skillet brown, and sauté in olive oil until tender.

Put olive oil and spray on bottom of casserole dish. Place eggplant on bottom of dish. Start to layer above vegetables and cheeses (tomato slices do better on the top layers with the cheeses).

Cover with foil. Bake at 350 degrees for an hour or longer, if necessary. Check at one hour. You may need to drain extra olive oil that comes from the bottom before serving. Serve with salad and bread.

Caramelized Sweet Onion Quiche

Susan Stewart

1 pkg. piecrust

2 large sweet onions, sliced

2 Tbsp. olive oil

½ cup chopped flat leaf parsley

6 slices cooked bacon

2 cups (8 oz.) shredded Gruyere or Swiss cheese

1½ cups half and half

4 large eggs

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

¼ tsp. nutmeg

Bake piecrust at 425 degrees for 15 minutes.

Lower temperature to 350 degrees.

Sauté onions until caramelized; remove from heat. Add parsley and bacon. Put half in crust and then add half the cheese, remaining onion and cheese. Whisk the remaining four ingredients together; pour over cheese and onions.

Bake for 40 to 45 minutes.

Oven Fried Green Tomatoes

Jennifer Faircloth

½ cup cornmeal

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

1 egg

1 Tbsp. water

3 medium sized green tomatoes, cut into ¼ inch slices

Vegetable cooking spray

Combine cornmeal, salt and pepper and set aside.

Combine egg and water and beat well.

Dip tomatoes in egg mixture, then dredge in cornmeal.

Lightly coat a 10x15x1 inch baking pan with cooking spray.

Place tomatoes in a single layer in the pan. Bake at 450 degrees until golden brown (turn once during baking).Serves 6.

Anna’s Summer Squash Soufflé

6 medium size yellow squash

1 medium size sliced onion

4 eggs

1 ½ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Clean and slice squash and place in boiling, slightly salted water. Add onion and cook 10 minutes or until squash and onion is tender. Drain well and place in food processor. Add eggs and shredded cheese. Add salt and pepper.

Puree the mixture and pour into a square 2-quart baking dish.

Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 40 to 50 minutes, or until soufflé is firm. The souffle freezes well. If you plan to freeze this before cooking, do not thaw. Place souffle frozen in the oven and add 15 to 20 minutes to cook time.

Tomato Pie

Nancy Smith

4 tomatoes, peeled and sliced

8 to 10 fresh basil leaves, chopped

½ cup chopped green onion

9-inch pre-baked deep-dish pie shell

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups grated mozzarella and cheddar cheese combined

1 cup mayonnaise

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Layer tomato slices, basil and onion in pie shell. Add salt and pepper to taste. Mix together grated cheese and mayonnaise. Spread on top of tomatoes. Bake for 30 minutes or until lightly browned. Serves 6 to 8.

Easy Fresh Corn Pudding

3 Tbsp. butter or margarine

¼ cup sugar

2 eggs

½ tsp. salt

1½ cups milk

2 cups fresh corn cut off cob

Cream butter and sugar; beat in eggs. Add salt and milk. Stir in corn. Pour into greased casserole dish. Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes or until firm.

Serves 6.