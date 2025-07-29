Rauch earns Certified Chamber Executive designation

CONTRIBUTED BY OPELIKA CHAMBER

OPELIKA — Opelika Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Ali Rauch has officially earned the Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) designation, the highest professional credential in the chamber industry.

Awarded by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), the CCE designation is a prestigious mark of excellence that reflects a leader’s dedication to professional growth and high-impact leadership. ACCE represents more than 1,600 chambers of commerce and related economic development organizations, comprising more than 9,000 professionals across the industry. Rauch now joins a distinguished group of chamber executives nationwide who have met the program’s rigorous standards across four core areas: management, planning and development, membership communications and operations.

“Ali has been an integral part of the growth of the Opelika Chamber over the last five years,” said Clay Lane, 2025 Opelika Chamber Board Chair. “Her relentless passion for her staff, community and the businesses that the chamber serves are evident in everything she does. The Opelika Chamber is honored and blessed to have her. We look forward to many more years of successful growth with Ali at the helm.”

Since becoming president in 2020, Rauch has led the Opelika Chamber through significant growth. Under her leadership, the chamber was named the 2024 ACCE Chamber of the Year. She also spearheaded the Forward Opelika capital campaign, rallying community support to move the chamber into a beautifully renovated facility and focus on key priorities like talent attraction and workforce development. From launching popular events like Food Truck Friday to strengthening citywide partnerships, Rauch has transformed the chamber into a more connected and forward-thinking organization.

“I’m incredibly honored to have earned my CCE designation, an achievement held by less than 3% of chamber professionals worldwide,” said Rauch. “This certification not only recognizes the hard work we’ve done to elevate the Opelika Chamber as a best-in-class organization, but it also reinforces my commitment to lead with confidence, drive meaningful change and create lasting impact in our community and region.”

The CCE program has been in place since 1975 and remains the only national certification for chamber professionals. For more information about the CCE designation, visit the website: secure.acce.org/pages/cce.

About the Opelika Chamber

For more than 80 years, the Opelika Chamber has been dedicated to strengthening the community as the champion of business by building bridges, cultivating connections and elevating local enterprises. Representing more than 1,000 businesses and more than 20,000 employees, the Opelika Chamber has earned a reputation for operational excellence and innovation. It is one of only three 5-star accredited chambers in the state of Alabama, a distinction that reflects its commitment to best practices and outstanding service. For more information, visit www.opelikachamber.com.