Opelika train depot named in honor of late Mayor Bobby J. Freeman

A plaque and new signage at the Opelika train depot honors the city’s influential former mayor, the late Bobby James Freeman. PHOTOS BY SAM VISE | FOR THE OBSERVER

BY SAM VISE | FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The historic Opelika Train Depot, located at 1032 S. Railroad Ave., was re-dedicated on July 25 as the Bobby J. Freeman Building, honoring the late Opelika Mayor Bobby James Freeman. The ceremony, attended by Freeman’s family, city officials and community leaders, celebrated both the building’s enduring legacy and the impact of its new namesake.

Opelika’s very origins are linked to the railroad, with its incorporation in 1854 stemming from its rapid growth as a railway hub. The first rails arrived in 1848, connecting Opelika to Montgomery and, by 1851, extending to West Point, Georgia.

This rail line was unique, as it was the sole direct railway linking New Orleans with the Eastern Seaboard. It rapidly emerged as a key commercial route, facilitating the shipment of raw cotton from Southern plantations to the North. Soon after, the Montgomery and West Point line expanded its network, connecting to Columbus, Georgia, in 1855, and to Birmingham, Alabama, in 1869.

As a result of these connections, Opelika quickly transformed into a significant regional center for trade.

Current Mayor Gary Fuller, who presided over the event, highlighted Freeman’s pivotal role in the development of Opelika.

“Bobby Freeman served 10 years as a member of the Lee County Commission and was then elected mayor of Opelika and served two terms, first in 1988 until 1996,” Fuller said. “Looking back, I think his two greatest accomplishments were the streetscape and the Depot, but in 1992, Bobby Freeman successfully convinced Dr. David Bronner to come to Opelika and build a golf course.”

Fuller was, of course, referencing the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Grand National, which has become one of the leading tourist attractions in Alabama, according to Business Alabama.

“Mr. Jones said he had never seen a site as beautiful for a golf course as what he saw on Saugahatchee Lake. I doubt that any of us at the time realized what a huge deal this would become […] I give Bobby Freeman complete credit for that,” Fuller said, emphasizing Freeman’s vision for downtown revitalization.

Opelika Main Street Executive Director, Kelsey Sullivan, emphasized Freeman’s significant influence in downtown revitalization efforts.

“He had a very big impact and role in bringing the Main Street organization to downtown and building that up,” Sullivan stated. “One of the big things was at that time, early 90s, [the Depot] was potentially going to be torn down. So, they really pushed and persevered and tried to get as much funding and community input and support to save this building, which is why it’s being dedicated by the city, and so he was a very big proponent of downtown and wanting it to see it thrive and flourish. He had a really big impact in pushing the city forward with the Courthouse Square renovations, too.”

Ann Cannon, former Opelika Main Street director, spearheaded the initiative to save the building, securing an 80/20 ISTEA grant that, combined with the railroad’s donation of the building (though not the land, which the city leases annually), allowed for its $450,000 renovation. The Opelika Arts Association’s brick sales raised the necessary 20% match.

Judge Hal Smith, who served with Freeman on the Lee County Commission, praised his dedication and “one-on-one service” to his district.

“Bobby enjoyed the responsibility of being the commissioner in his respective district and worked really hard and enjoyed the service that he rendered to the people of his district,” Smith said. “People in his district really liked him, and he was one of those people that could win friends and influence people. It was fitting and proper that Mayor Fuller and the city council bestow this honor on old Mayor Bobby J. Freeman, and I am sure he’s looking down today with pride that they have recognized him. With this honor will be a lasting memory honoring him.”

The marker unveiled at the Bobby J. Freeman Building states Freeman is “remembered for transforming Opelika’s historic core.”

It highlights that “During his tenure as Mayor, the Railroad Depot was vacant and faced demolition due to neglect and structural issues. Under his leadership, the city acquired the Depot from Norfolk Southern Railroad, and with the assistance of federal grants and donations from local residents, the city restored the building to its original character, keeping the unique cultural landmark in the historic downtown area.”

The marker further emphasizes that “Mayor Freeman’s integrity, ability and devotion to his community enabled him to make substantial and valuable contributions to the city of Opelika and its citizens. The Railroad Depot continues to serve as a tangible reminder of the city’s railroad legacy which played a pivotal role in Opelika’s economic development. Freeman was also instrumental in revitalizing downtown Opelika with its first streetscape project at Courthouse Square and for bringing Grand National Golf Course to [the] community.”

Freeman also honorably served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1959.

Gary Freeman, one of Bobby J. Freeman’s three sons, spoke on behalf of the family at the ceremony, describing his father as a man defined by loyalty to his family, his faith and the city of Opelika.

He recounted childhood memories of family dinners always being within Opelika city limits, a small detail reflecting a profound commitment. Gary also highlighted his father’s skill in uniting people with opposing views for the greater good of the city, and his instrumental role in projects like the renovation of the Lee County Courthouse and the development of numerous overpasses, roads and bridges that connect the city to interstates.

“I’d come home from a date at midnight and [Freeman] would be on the phone trying to negotiate the golf course and Tiger Town — all of that was his doing,” Gary said. “The roads going through it, all of downtown Opelika. It’s very humbling and appreciative [for this building to be dedicated to Freeman]. He did have a servant’s heart. He lived for this city, and he’d do anything for it.”

Neil Freeman, Gary’s younger brother, shared similar sentiments about their father.

“Our father truly loved the city of Opelika, almost to a fault. He worked hard to make it better for everybody,” Neil said.

The rededication of the Opelika Train Depot as the Bobby J. Freeman Building ensures that his enduring contributions to the city’s infrastructure, economy and community spirit will be remembered for generations to come.