Calendar of events | July 28, 2025

ONGOING TUESDAYS — O GROWS FARMERS MARKET

The O Grows Farmers Market is held every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika. The market will feature local produce, baked goods, crafts, live music and story time by the Opelika Public Library.

ONGOING THURSDAYS — MARKET AT AG HERITAGE PARK

The Market at Ag Heritage Park is open every Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. through the summer. Hosted by the Auburn University College of Agriculture, the market is an open-air, growers-only farmers market offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, herbs, ornamental plants and cut flowers as well as locally produced jams and jellies, baked goods, soaps, honey, goat cheese and more. Vendors change weekly based on produce availability. Ag Heritage Park is located at 580 S. Donahue Drive on the Auburn campus. The market is held adjacent to the barn on the far side of the pond from Donahue Drive and the pavilion.

ONGOING SATURDAYS — CITY MARKET

Auburn’s City Market will take place every Saturday through Aug. 30 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Town Creek Park. City Market features live music and local farmers, growers and artists selling fresh produce and handmade products.

JULY 31 — APL SUMMER WRAP-UP WATERPLAY DAY

The Auburn Public Library will wrap-up its Summer Learning Challenge with a waterplay day on Thursday, July 31, at 2 p.m. Log your reading minutes, pick up your t-shirt (while supplies last) and enjoy a variety of water activities. For more information, email libraryevents@auburnal.gov or call (334) 501-3296. Contact APL for adaptive assistance.

AUG. 2 — SPORTSPLEX KIDS TRIATHLON

The Opelika Sportsplex and Aquatics Center will host the annual Sportsplex Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 2, for ages 6 to 15. Check in for body marking from 6 to 7 a.m., followed by a pre-race meeting at 7:15 a.m. The triathlon begins at 7:30 a.m. A Small Fry Tri race will also be held that day at 10 a.m. for children ages 2 to 5. For more information on registration/pricing, items to bring and more visit www.sportsplextriforkids.com.

AUG. 2 — AUBURN FLOAT-IN MOVIE

Auburn Parks and Recreation invites the community to the final Float-In-Movie of the summer on Saturday, July 12, at Samford Pool (465 Wrights Mill Road). Guests will enjoy a screening of “Night at the Museum,” suitable for all ages. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite pool float to watch from the water or a chair to relax on the pool deck. Admission is $5 per person, and concessions will be available for purchase.

AUG. 2 & 3 —MOVIE NIGHTS @ HEY DAY MARKET

Hey Day Market will host Movie Nights from 5 to 8 p.m. On Friday, Aug. 2, the live-action movie “Aladdin” will be shown on the big outdoor screen under the stars. On Saturday, Aug. 3, the movie will be “Avengers: Endgame.” Guests are invited to bring a blanket, snag their favorite snacks and drinks from the Hey Day Market and settle in for a laughter-filled evening with friends.

AUG. 9 — KEEL & STICKLEY @ STANDARD DELUXE

Two of the finest flatpickers in acoustic music, Larry Keel and Jon Stickley, bring their dynamic duo performance to the outdoor stage at Standard Deluxe in Waverly on Saturday, Aug. 9. Gates, bar and supper open at 5:30 p.m., and the music will begin at 7:30 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets for seating. Tickets are $20 in advance at the website: standarddeluxe.com/shop/aajuly25. Admission will be $25 at the door, and ages 12 and under are admitted free.

AUG. 14 — NATURE WALK @ KREHER

Take in the many sights and sounds of the Kreher Preserve & Nature Center. Nature Walks offer excellent opportunities to socialize and learn, while enjoying fresh air and exercise in our beautiful outdoors. Nature Walks are for adults only and offered the second Thursday of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Each month features a new seasonal theme. Groups meet at the pavilion and pre-registration is not required.

Nature Walks are free – donations are welcomed. Cancelled in the event of rain.

AUG. 15 — FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

The Opelika Chamber will host Food Truck Friday in historic downtown Opelika on Aug. 15 beginning at 5 p.m. The event will feature live music and vendors, with some food trucks serving until 11 p.m.