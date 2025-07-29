Auburn Public Safety to host National Night Out Aug. 5

Event aims to foster relations between police and community

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — Auburn Public Safety invites the community to celebrate the 42nd annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the field behind Duck Samford Stadium, 1623 E. Glenn Ave.

The event will feature free food and family-friendly fun for all ages, including a meet-and-greet with Auburn school resource officers, a Touch-a-Truck display, Police K9 demonstration, inflatables, a petting zoo, music, giveaways and more.

The city of Auburn will be one of more than 17,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases participating in this worldwide event. National Night Out is designed to raise awareness of crime and drug prevention, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts and strengthen police-community partnerships in relaxed and enjoyable settings. .

The city of Opelika announced it will hold its National Night Out festivities on Oct. 7.

To learn more about National Night Out, visit natw.org.