Obituaries | Week of July 20, 2025

JAMES RAY IVIE

James Ray Ivie, known to everyone as Ray, of Salem laid down his tools for the last time and passed away on July 17, 2025, in Opelika. He left this world just as he lived in it: quietly and peacefully, with the love of his life, Lucylynn, by his side.

Ray was born on June 12, 1947, in Henderson, Kentucky. He was the son of Clyde and Frances Milby who both preceded him in death, along with many aunts and uncles.

On June 19, 1976, Ray married Lucylynn Wallace, and together they shared 49 years of love, laughter, and more than a few demolition projects. Their life together was full of family, of fun and of drywall dust.

In addition to his beloved wife, Lucylynn, Ray is survived by three children, James M. Ivie (Kendra), Christopher R. Ivie (Elizabeth) and Catherine A. Ivie; grandchildren, Dustin, Samuel, Tabetha, William, Alexander, Benjamin and Theodore; sister-in-law, Letha C. Davidson; and his feline companion, Miss Kitty, who is missing him as much as the rest of us.

Ray had a big family tree but an even bigger heart that frequently left him hammering a few extra branches onto his family tree. Ray held a special place in his heart for Joey, Hunter, Estrella and Hannah, who affectionately called him Grandpa Ray, and two bonus “daughters,” Camille and Laura, both close friends of his daughter, Catherine.

Ray worked hard his entire life and continued to do what he loved the most well into retirement. He was a proud Union Millwright for over 30 years. His jobs led him to live in a number of places, and his passion for building continued to keep him from putting down roots for long, even in retirement. Despite never staying anywhere for too long, he made friends everywhere he went, creating lifelong friendships with Rick, Biscuit and Kenny. In 2024, he was honored with a 50 Years of Service pin and Gold Card from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners, a truly commendable milestone.

In retirement, Ray continued doing what he loved most: destroying things so he could rebuild them better. He loved remodeling homes for his kids, regardless of whether it was a 100-year-old home in need of a complete remodel from the studs or a brand new home to which he felt he could add his personal touch. This allowed him to continue traveling the country as he helped his children to improve their homes. Ray was especially fond of the time he spent in Alaska helping his daughter rebuild her oceanfront home. Between builds, he enjoyed fixing everyone’s vehicles, working to rebuild vehicles with his grandchildren, serving as an on-call repair technician for everyone needing DIY help and RVing across the country.

Ray had a deep sense of adventure and often suggested to his co-pilot, “Turn here — we’ve never been on this road!” Unfortunately, his sense of adventure didn’t come with a great sense of direction. Ray would only ever admit to having been lost once, but everyone knew it happened far more often. He just preferred to call it “exploring.”

Ray truly lived life to the fullest. Just weeks before falling ill, he was still under the hood of a vehicle with his grandsons, making plans for the next project once he would be able to return home. While he passed away following a brief battle with Multiple Myeloma and was unable to ever return home, he absolutely lived life to the fullest and left behind memories that will last his loved ones a lifetime.

Ray didn’t care for fanfare, and as such, he would not want a somber goodbye. True to his wishes, there will be no funeral. Instead, the family will host a celebration of life in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, July 26, time and location to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider sending donations to Adaptive Sports Program in Santa Fe, a program he enjoyed volunteering for, at the website: adaptivesports-program.app.neoncrm.com/forms/donate.



JANICE LEE NATION RAY

Janice Lee Nation Ray, 76, of Auburn passed away peacefully on July 14, 2025, at East Alabama Medical Center.

Born on Oct. 18, 1948, in Birmingham, Janice was the beloved daughter of the late L.M. Nation Jr. and Marcella Nation.

She grew up in Gardendale and graduated from Mortimer Jordan High School in 1967. She attended Jacksonville State University and the University of Montevallo. She was a former member of Ebenezer Methodist Church in Gardendale and member of Alabaster Presbyterian Church (Cumberland), formerly known as Elliotsville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Janice was a radiant soul who lived for her family and found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She had a passion for thrifting, antiquing, gardening, arts and crafts and cheering on her Auburn Tigers. Her love for her dogs, Lola and Rosie, was only matched by her deep devotion to her family.

A gifted real estate professional, Janice found true fulfillment in helping others find their dream homes. Her career was more than a job — it was an extension of her generous heart and her gift for connecting with people.

The embodiment of warmth and kindness, Janice was a true people person. She lit up every room she entered with her positivity, compassion and unconditional love. She was an incredible daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend whose legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Janice is survived by her loving husband, Bruce Ray; children, Wendy Coats (Jason), Katie Robison (David) and Andrew Ray; grandchildren, Jordan Coats, Jessica Coats, Jackson Coats, Avery Robison and Charlie Robison; great-grandson, Parker Coats; sister, Rita Tuck (Dan), and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. For those able to attend, please feel free to share any stories or memories of Janice that you may have.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The National Kidney Foundation.

FLETCHER C. LITTLE JR.

Fletcher Little Jr., a lifelong resident of Auburn, passed away July 15, 2025, at the age of 75. He was born on Jan. 3, 1950, in Auburn, where he dedicated his life to his family and community.

Fletcher is survived by his devoted wife, Debi Little. Fletch and Debi were married for 55 years, sharing a lifetime of love, laughter and unwavering devotion. Their bond was marked by deep loyalty and affection. They were rarely seen apart and almost always holding hands. To those who knew them, their relationship was a quiet, enduring example of love lived fully and faithfully.

He is also survived by his children, Shelley Little Farr (Anthony), Fletch Little III (Lisa) and Derek Little (fiancée, Alyssa Bartlone); six beloved grandchildren who were a constant source of pride and joy, Madison, MacKenzie, Britt, Avery, Leah and Fletch IV; a sister, Pat Fisher (Homer); and he was a loving uncle to Laurie, April, Bonnie and Daren.

Fletcher’s deep connection to his hometown was evident. He was a fixture at Felton Little Park and a cornerstone of the local youth sports community. For more than 30 years, he dedicated his time and heart to coaching baseball and softball, mentoring generations of young athletes and leaving a lasting impact on countless families.

Outside of coaching, Fletcher was an avid outdoorsman who found immense joy and peace in nature. Whether hunting, fishing or simply spending time outside, he cherished the natural world and passed that love on to those around him. Often unprompted, he would break into an uncanny turkey or barred owl call to the delight of his children and grandchildren (or anyone willing to indulge him).

He was a natural storyteller and jokester, and he loved a harmless prank, often lovingly terrorizing Debi with well-hidden snakes. His humor and mischief were part of his charm, and they were matched only by his warmth, loyalty and unwavering character. Fletcher was a man of high integrity — honest, dependable and guided by a strong moral compass in all aspects of life.

Above all, Fletcher was a devoted family man, steadfast in his love, generous with his time and unwavering in his support. The love of his life was his wife, and the role he cherished most was that of Paw Paw. Those closest to him felt his enormous love and affection every day. His legacy of kindness, integrity, generosity and quiet strength will be felt for generations.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

LORETTA SANDERS KLINE

Loretta Sanders Kline, 69, of Opelika passed away July 16, 2025.

Mrs. Kline was born Sept. 2, 1955, to James Sanders and Alice Lumpkin in Lee County.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Sanders; mother, Alice Faye Ruff and father, Ira Jay Ruff; brothers, Arthur “Gene” Ruff and Ira “Jay” Ruff II; children, Davey Cortes II (Brandy) and Nichole Owens (John); grandchildren, Aaron Owens (Bailey), Arica Burton (Brandon), Dominic Cortes (Brontӫ) and Nicholas Cortes; great-grandchild, June Burton; niece, Christy Ruff; nephew, Seth Ruff (Jessica); great-nephews, Jayden, Lathan and Tucker; siblings, James “Sandy” Sanders II (Hope) and James “Jimmy” Sanders III; and sister-in-law, MaryAnn Wallace.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jennifer, Mandy and Kandice for their years of love, friendship and support.

Funeral services for Mrs. Kline were held July 18 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.



RICHARD FRIZZELL

Richard D. Frizzell of Notasulga passed away July 14, 2025.

Mr. Frizzell was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Anthoula Frizzell, and brothers, Nick Frizzell and Roger Frizzell. He is survived by his brother Alex (Karen) Frizzell and several nieces and nephews.

The family wants to say a special thank you to Tony and Gloria Carmack.

A graveside service was held July 18 at Garden Hills Cemetery. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local animal shelters.