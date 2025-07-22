A slice of spice: Tandoori Flame Pizza now open in Auburn

BY SAM VISE

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — A new culinary venture has arrived in Auburn, offering a blend of traditional pizza and Indian flavors. Tandoori Flame Pizza, located at 196 N. Donahue Drive next to The Goal Post, opened its doors to the community on July 2, bringing a unique concept to Auburn’s diverse food scene.

Owner Gurpinder Singh drew inspiration for his Indian fusion pizza restaurant from friends who successfully launched a similar concept in his home state of California.

“In this town, we have a lot of different regular pizza restaurants, but we bring for the first time in Alabama the Indian food and pizza, so that’s why — it’s new for [customers]. I’m glad they like it,” Singh said.

The decision to open in Auburn was largely influenced by the local community. Singh also owns India Palace in Montgomery, which he opened 12 years ago. He said many customers from Auburn would travel to Montgomery for Indian food and encouraged him to open a location closer to them.

“They always drive to Montgomery to eat Indian food. So, they always encourage me, like, ‘You need to come to Auburn and then try something there,’” he said.

Singh opened an India Palace on South College Street in Auburn last summer, but said his dream has always been to open a pizza restaurant. After nearly a year of searching, he found the ideal location to bring his vision to life.

The menu features 100% Halal Pizzas, breadsticks, dips, wings, pastas, salads, desserts and more. Pizzas come in three sizes: small (12 inches), medium (14 inches) and large (16 inches).

Menu items include signature Craft Curry Pizzas, like the Butter Chicken Pizza, Chicken Tikka Pizza or the Samosa Smashed Pizza, which are the most popular, especially among those new to the fusion concept.

“This [concept] is new for everyone, yeah? So, they like those the best,” he said, adding that his signature Taco Pizza has a “touch of Mexican” influence, appealing to a broader palate.

Pizzas can be ordered whole or by-the-slice starting at $4. Singh emphasized making everything affordable, particularly for Auburn University students.

“We’re trying to make everything at a reasonable price for the students so they can afford things easily and try things and see what they want,” he said.

Singh said he has received positive feedback and is excited for the college community to return to town.

“I loved the price-friendly Indian twist menu! Good taste. I am sure it’s a great option for our AU students as they are open till late [at] night,” said a customer on Facebook.

Students can get 5% off their purchase if they show a valid student ID. Singh has also implemented a rewards program to build a loyal customer base — a punch card where if one purchases 10 pizzas, they can get the 11th one free.

Beyond pizzas, the menu offers various bowls with rice and different curries like Chana Masala, Paneer Masala and Chicken Tikka Masala. These bowls can be combined with a samosa and a drink for a combo meal.

Singh already has plans to expand Tandoori Flame Pizza. He is awaiting a beer permit to offer draft beer and intends to expand the outdoor patio area, adding TVs and fans for a more comfortable dining experience, especially for Auburn’s football season.

He also hinted at adding a potential location to Montgomery due to demand from his customers there.

Currently, the restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Singh said these hours are subject to change as students return and business patterns change.

Singh’s mission for Tandoori Flame Pizza is clear — to offer a new culinary experience to the community while ensuring customer satisfaction. He emphasizes being approachable and responsive to customer feedback, aiming to resolve any issues to ensure everyone leaves satisfied.

“We never want to be a disappointment to the customer,” Singh said. “So, whenever they have any questions or any issue or anything like that, we try to get it solved. I’m always down to Earth, so whoever is gonna spend their money, I want them to be satisfied every time.”

To place an order at Tandoori Flame Pizza, visit www.tandooriflamepizza.com or call (334) 246-3044.