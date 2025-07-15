Obituaries | Week of July 12, 2025

VICKIE CAROLYN RIGSBY

Vickie Carolyn Gable Rigsby passed away at home on April 13, 2025, at the age of 76. Vickie was born on April 10, 1949, in Opelika. She was a loving sister and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Vickie attended Cosmetology school at Opelika Technical College (Southern Union State Community College). She worked for many years with Christine Nix at the Depot in Auburn. She also worked at Ampex until the company offered retraining assistance.

Vickie decided to continue her education at Southern Union with a degree in Applied Science, for which she was honored as a member of the Phi Theta Kappa for academic excellence. In 1993, she obtained her Registered Nursing License. During her nursing career she worked for EAMC, East Alabama Hospice and Fresenius Dialysis.

Vickie was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Rigsby; parents, Clint and Bessie Gable; brother, Roger Gable; sisters-in-law, Dena Sanders Gable and Ann Fitzpatrick Gable; and brother-in-law, S.J. Medeiros.

Vickie is survived by her daughter Brandy Rigsby Yates (Paul) of Opelika; three grandchildren; brothers, Danny Gable (Gail) of Opelika, Ronnie Gable (Linda) of Opelika and Willie Gable of Nashville; sisters, Patricia Murphy and Connie Medeiros, both of Opelika; and nieces and nephews.

Vickie was not one to give up. She loved her work, meeting people and traveling with her family. Vickie lived life to the fullest and was always ready for a road trip.

Vickie’s Celebration of life will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Thursday, July 17, at 3 p.m.

RICHARD YATES FISER

Mr. Richard Yates Fiser of Auburn passed from this life to join his wife, Catherine, in the next on July 13, 2025.

Mr. Fiser, the son and only child of Raney Lofton and Thelma Jordan Fiser, was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Sept. 21, 1934.

He is survived by his four children, Richard Lofton Fiser (Daun), Catherine Grace Ramey (Robert), Lisa Ellen McGuire and Susan Howell Waye (David); along with 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Fiser was a 1956 chemical engineering graduate of Louisiana Tech University, and a 1958 meteorology graduate of Texas A&M University. He proudly served for 12 years in the U.S. Air Force, rising to the rank of captain and inspiring five grandsons for military and first-responder service. He served in France and stateside locations as a weather officer. While stationed in France, he met and married Catherine, from New Haven, Connecticut, who was a Department of the Air Force civilian employee and librarian of the Air Force Base elementary school. They had a storybook romance and truly did live happily ever after for the next 65 years.

Mr. Fiser’s civilian profession resulted in his and his family living in many places, including Freeport, Texas; Petersburg, Virginia (birthplace of his three eldest children); Williamsburg, Virginia; Anderson, South Carolina (birthplace of Susan); Memphis, Tennessee; Lakeland, Florida; Blairsville, Georgia, and finally, Auburn.

He worked with his children in Cub and Boy Scouts and supported a wide variety of school extracurricular activities. Participating in Scout-related excursions and marching as an adult escort with their many school band performances were particular joys. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, sport shooting and, at the age of 65 years, fulfilled a lifetime dream and earned his private pilot license. In the following years, he accumulated over 1,500 safe flying hours. His favorite activity was introducing young people, especially his grandkids, to the joys of aviation.

Richard was the cherished leader of our family, our touchstone. He modeled a life of honesty, integrity and great love of family. Mr. Fiser was a Christian and instrumental in fostering faith with his family. We can’t imagine a world without him in it, but we take comfort in knowing his legacy lives on in the life lessons he taught us and the wisdom and knowledge he shared with us. He was a fine man and will be greatly missed.

Funeral arrangements will be managed by Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Town Creek Cemetery.

Instead of flowers, please make all donations to Paralyzed Veterans of America.

JEAN C. HALL

Jean C. Hall, 96, of Auburn passed away peacefully on June 27, 2025. She was born on Oct. 16, 1928, in Scottsboro.

Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband, G.H. Hall, and brothers, Hugh Childress, Bill Davis and John Earl Childress.

She is survived by her children, Gladston R. Hall (Bobbi) and Terre Currey (Jeff); grandchildren, Chase Hall, Charlie Mathes and Shayne Mathes; and siblings, Garth Childress and Sue Rice.

Jean was known for her faith and love for her family. She worked for many years in the Auburn Athletic Department and was a member of Parkview Baptist Church.

At Jean’s request, a private gathering of immediate family was held to celebrate her life. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Gideons International, causes that were dear to her heart.

MICHAEL (MIKE) LOUIS LAMACCHIA

Michael (Mike) Louis LaMacchia, 74, of Opelika passed away on July 10, 2025, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Mike was born on Oct. 10, 1950, in Holt, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Louella LaMacchia; brother, Russell LaMacchia; and sister Dawn West (Don), all of Michigan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Sheila Spraggins LaMacchia; son, Russell Wade LaMacchia; brother, Gordon LaMacchia (Jill); and many special nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Holt High School in Michigan, he served in the Army as a Green Beret Sergeant in the 197th Infantry. He was very proud to serve his country and was awarded three Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Expert Rifleman and Parachutist Medal.

He loved his family and friends and never met a stranger. He loved playing golf with his friends and working at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course. In his younger days, he enjoyed coaching football and baseball in Opelika and Beauregard. He attended Pepperell Baptist Church and loved his church family.

Mike’s family would like to thank everyone who was there for him and his family during his final days.

A service was held July 15 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, with Pastor Zac Gardner officiating. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

LYNN A. WEAVER

Lynn Weaver passed peacefully with her family on July 9, 2025. She was born in Massachusetts on March 22, 1972, to Anthony and Katherine DeCesare. She was married to Gregory Weaver for 31 years and was a loving wife, mother, grammy, teacher and friend to so many.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine DeCesare. In addition to her husband Greg, she leaves behind a daughter, Haley Spivey (Gage); grandson, Thomas Spivey; father and stepmother, Anthony and Linda DeCesare; sisters, Wendy DeCesare and Lori Doyle (Jim); nephew, Jimmy Doyle (Mikaylah); great-nephew, JD; mother-in-law, Ruby Jo Weaver; and sister-in-law, Gwen Curren.

A celebration of Lynn’s life was held July 12 at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church of Auburn. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to either of the following in Lynn’s name: New Hope Rescue of Auburn or Blessings in a Backpack for children of Beauregard Elementary thru Watoola Methodist of Beauregard.

HOMER O’NEAL BRYANT

Homer O’Neal Bryant passed away July 10, 2025 at his home.

Mr. Bryant was preceded in death by his wife, Faye; son, Homer O’Neal (Buster) Bryant Jr.; mother, Irene Plott; sister, Barbara Bevel; and grandson, Patrick Norrell.

He is survived by his daughters, Judy Davis (Mike) and Vicki Waller (Lee); son, Tommy Taylor (Sara); grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Heather Baggs and her children River and Virginia; Haley Delvizis (Chris) and their children Ella, Ava and Everett; Chris Waller (Erin); Amanda Taylor; Bryant, Karstyn and Kim Norrell; two brothers, Jimmy Plott (Carol) and Morris Plott (Sally); and several nieces and nephews.

At the age of 17, he answered the call of duty and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as a Seaman First Class from April 6, 1946 to February 5, 1948. Upon returning home, he continued his commitment to serving others by joining the Opelika Fire Department. Later he dedicated many years to Dairyland Farms/Meadow Gold until his retirement in the early 1990s.

He loved his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and his neighbors at the lake. For the past 55 years, Neal called Lake Harding home, where he found peace and happiness. He will be remembered as a loving father, a great friend and the best dad and granddad in the whole world. His gentle spirit, unwavering kindness and love for his family and friends will forever be treasured.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice.

LEO IRA LOUIE BREWER SR.

Leo Ira Louie Brewer Sr., 97, passed away July 7, 2025.

Leo grew up with parents and six brothers on a farm in South Dakota. He began working as a farmer for his father and neighbors while attending high school. He helped plant, cultivate and harvest large and small crops on farms of about 700 acres. He helped care for, feed and butcher livestock. Leo drove mule teams, trucks and made various repairs to farm equipment.

After high school, during World War II, Leo enlisted with the Armed Forces of the United States of America, Fort Riley, Omaha, Kansas, in June 1946. Leo earned a Parachutist’s Badge while attending Airborne School at Fort Benning as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division.

Upon the death of his older brother in the Battle of the Bulge, Leo was assigned to work in the capacity of Administrative NCO (502) with the Military Personnel Office, Assistant Chief of Staff, G-1. He was in charge of staff engaged in performing personnel duties and acted as an administrative personnel assistant. This highly responsible duty required complete familiarity of all Army Regulations, Department of the Army Circulars, Letter Orders, General Orders, Special Orders and Standard Operating Procedures.

After several successful endeavors with Standard Oil, ESSO, ENCO and Exxon corporations, Leo along with his son, Bill, and wife, Connie, opened Angel’s Antique and Flea Mall in Opelika on Nov. 2, 2002. This very successful business was vitally important to Leo, and he managed the accounting side of it until the Friday before his passing.

Leo, also known as “Paw Paw”, enjoyed playing golf, the beauty of his flowers and traveling, while able, to spend time with his family and friends.

A hunter all his life, Leo loved nothing better than taking his four children to South Dakota for the October opening day of pheasant season. He also enjoyed deer, quail and dove hunting. Leo was a Shriner, a Mason and a member of the Civitan and Rotary Clubs.

Married in 1950 to Norma Jane Bruce of Birmingham, they had four children before divorcing in 1972.

Leo was preceded in death by his father, mother and six brothers, as well as his eldest son, Dr. Arthur Bruce Brewer.

Leo is survived by his daughter, Barbara Brewer Taylor; sons, Leo Ira Louie Brewer Jr. and William David Brewer; and six grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A service for Leo was held July 12 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Leo to Samaritans Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org) or Tunnel to Towers Foundation (www.t2t.org).

SUE PRIVETT PARRENT WHATLEY

Sue Privett Parrent Whatley, a longtime resident of Opelika, died peacefully on July 9, 2025, at Compassus Bethany House.

Sue was born in Selma on Oct. 28, 1940, to Hugh Mallory and Madge Clarkson Privett. She graduated from Parrish High School then began college at Salem College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Sue transferred to the University of Alabama, where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority, made lifelong friends and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. In 1963, she married Walter Alexander Parrent, and they settled in Opelika and raised a family of four girls. She was a devoted wife to Walter, a loving mother to Clarkson, Katy, Elizabeth and Drew. Sue was a faithful friend, involved in various church and community activities and known for her hospitality and historic home. She was a special “Nana” to 10 grandchildren and will be remembered for her encouraging words and joyful spirit.

After losing her husband of almost 43 years, Walter, to cancer in 2006, Sue married William (Bill) B. Whatley. The two were married for three years until his death in 2010.

Sue was also preceded in death by her parents, Mallory and Madge Privett, and her brother, Mallory Privett.

She is survived by her daughters, Clarkson Bowling (Kelly), Katy Leonard (James), Elizabeth Copous (Dale) and Drew Speakman (Erik); brother, Bill Privett (Pam); her precious grandchildren, Kathleen Leonard, Olivia Leonard Freeman (Corey), Bryce Speakman, Russell Copous, Banks Leonard, Sara Kate Speakman, Tucker Bowling, Hollins Speakman, Griffin Speakman and Shepherd Speakman; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service was held July 12 at First Methodist Church of Opelika. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

For those who would like to make a memorial contribution, the family suggests: Exceptional Foundation of East Alabama (www.efofea.org); First Methodist Opelika (702 Ave. A, Opelika); Compassus Bethany House (1171 Gatewood Dr. Bldg 100, Auburn); or Walter A. Parrent Endowed Scholarship at the University of Alabama (culverhouse.ua.edu)

KATHRYN LINDSAY WADE BRIDGES

Kathryn Lindsay Wade Bridges, 43, of Opelika passed away July 6, 2025, after a five-year battle with brain cancer. A memorial service was held July 11 at the Church of the Highlands in Opelika, with Pastor Kevin Haefner officiating.

Lindsay was born in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on Jan. 9, 1982, to Eddie and Kathryn Wade. She grew up in Parrott, Georgia, and graduated from Sherwood Christian Academy. Lindsay earned a B.A. from Sanford University, an M.A. from Auburn University and a JD from Cumberland School of Law.

Survivors include her husband, Rees Bridges, and two children, Sims Bridges and Miller Bridges of Opelika; parents, Eddie and Kathy Wade of Parrott, Georgia; brother, Edward Wade of Kennesaw, Georgia; in-laws, David and Kim Bridges of Terrell County, Georgia; and sister-in-law, Morgan Bridges of Virginia Beach, Florida.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family request those desiring may make memorials in memory of Lindsay to make donations to Wears Valley Ranch, 100 One Fine Place Sevierville, TN 37862 (https://wvr.org/lindsay-bridges/), a ministry where Lindsay served on the board of directors for many years.

To sign our the registry or to send condolences to the family, visit Mathews Funeral Home website www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.

Joan Loretta Beard

Joan Loretta Beard, 71, of Smiths Station passed away June 26, 2025.

Ms. Beard was born July 6, 1953, to Felder and Ruth Beard of Tylertown, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Beard.

She is survived by her children, Scott Tart of Mississippi, Robert Ethridge of Moldova and Sherrie Martin of Colorado; brother, Ken Beard of Mississippi; and longtime boyfriend, Brad Hedrick of Alabama; along with aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was loved by all and will be dearly missed.

Davis Lane Gardner

Davis Lane Gardner of Auburn passed away on July 7, 2025, at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his parents, Davis Wilson Gardner and Nellie Hallford Gardner.

Dave is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Georgia Rooks Gardner; children, Cindy Golden (Bill) and Doug Gardner (Karen); grandchildren, Jessica Golden Corman (Clay), Andy Golden (Richelle), Will Golden (Brianna) and Lauren Gardner Steele (Matt); great-grandchildren, William, Davis and Sam Corman, Emery and Elliot Golden and Archie Golden; and sister, Janelle Gilbert.

Dave and Georgia are members of First Baptist Church, Opelika.

Dave was born on July 5, 1931, in Chipley, Florida, and graduated from Chipley High School in 1949. He attended Florida State University while studying a general science curriculum until 1952, at which time he was drafted into the U.S. Navy. As a recruit, he attended the Navy’s Airman Prep School, then advanced into the Navy’s Aviation Electronics Technician School in Memphis. Dave distinguished himself by graduating second in a class of 100 students.

Dave then attended Alabama Polytechnic Institute (later named Auburn University) and earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1956. He was a member of Eta Kappa Nu and Phi Kappa Phi honor societies. After graduation, Dave worked at Vitro Laboratories and Metric Systems Corporation, Dept. of Defense contractors in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, but spent the majority of his career in Civil Service at Eglin AFB, where he served as chief engineer and technical advisor for the Guidance and Control Branch of the Air Force Armament Laboratory before his career culminated in his appointment as branch chief. In 1979, Dave received the prestigious Institute of Navigation’s Col. Thomas L. Thurlow Navigation Award for his pioneering efforts in developing GPS guidance for weapons.

Following his civil service retirement in 1993, Dave became a licensed General Contractor and built a spec home and many custom homes for family and personal residences. Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing, hunting, tennis, Auburn football and basketball, and especially serving in his local church, running the audio system for many years in Ft. Walton Beach and continuing this service at First Baptist Church Opelika. Dave and Georgia also taught a young married couples Sunday School class for many years, impacting many lives.

A funeral service was held July 13 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, with burial following at Town Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Davis Gardner, we suggest First Baptist Church of Opelika (www.fbcopelika.com) or Women’s Hope Medical Clinic (www.womenshope.org).

ROSALEE ALAINE FOSTER

Rosalee Alaine Foster was born Monday, June 30, 2025, at EAMC and welcomed into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior. She was laid to rest on July 5 in a private ceremony with close family and friends. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

The family asks for your prayers and space as they grieve their loss.