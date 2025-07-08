Toomer’s crossing gets pedestrian-friendly traffic overhaul

BY STEVEN STIEFEL

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Toomer’s Corner, Auburn’s most active intersection, has long been the center of downtown commerce and university spirit. Now, it also operates as an experimental crossing zone with new rules affecting both drivers and pedestrians.

On Monday, officials held the “World’s Shortest Party on the Tiger Paw” to celebrate the updated traffic configuration at the intersection of College and Magnolia streets. The change allows pedestrians to cross diagonally or in the direction of the walk signal.

Interim City Engineer Brandy Ezelle said the new setup eliminates the ability for vehicles to turn right on red. Drivers must now wait for a green light before proceeding.

“The reason for that is because pedestrians are going to have full access to the intersection,” Ezelle said. “The benefit is that when cars are trying to make a right on green, they often have to wait on pedestrians. That delay adds up. Now, when you get the green light, there won’t be pedestrians in the way. You can turn right or go straight, which improves traffic flow.”

Auburn conducted a 2018 traffic study with Skipper Consulting Inc. The study identified peak-hour traffic counts and commuting delays, particularly at the Magnolia Avenue and College Street intersection. Engineers observed that pedestrian crossings frequently delayed right turns on approaches without dedicated turn lanes, causing backups in the through lanes.

Ezelle emphasized the importance of public education to ensure the changes work smoothly. The city plans to use social media, including Instagram, to spread awareness.

“We’ve already had a few people try to cross diagonally this morning, and we had to stop them,” she said. “Our staff will remain stationed at each corner throughout the week to help people understand the new pattern.”

Mayor Ron Anders said the changes aim to ease congestion, especially during Auburn University’s football season.

“We’re excited about this,” Anders said. “This is the heart of our community. It’s where the most pedestrians gather. We needed to release the valve for both traffic and foot traffic while making it safer for fans headed to Jordan-Hare Stadium.”

Anders said the city studied similar configurations in other communities before implementing the change.

“Will it take time to adjust? Yes,” he said. “But just like we did with roundabouts, I think people will eventually find this system simpler and more efficient.”

Downtown Merchants Association representative Jessica Kohn welcomed the new crossing pattern.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Kohn said. “It’s really going to help during football season when foot traffic gets heavy. We’ve seen people crossing illegally in the past, which isn’t safe. The diagonal crosswalk cuts out an extra step and makes downtown more accessible.”

The city has a communications plan to prepare incoming students ahead of Auburn University’s fall semester, which begins Aug. 18.

Total enrollment at Auburn has grown to 34,195 students, while Jordan-Hare Stadium reports an average home-game attendance of 88,043 spectators.

Aubie, the university’s official mascot, joined Monday’s celebration to help spread the word. Many who attended posed for photos with the striped ambassador.