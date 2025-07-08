The Chambers County Commission announces Day of Prayer

BY KADIE VICK

THE LAFAYETTE SUN

CHAMBERS COUNTY — At the July 7 meeting, the Chambers County Commission honored the Rev. Justin M. Freeman, who was called as the new pastor for Mount Hermon Baptist Church.

Commissioner Douglas Jones recognized Diane Perry and announced Aug. 1, 2025, as the Chambers County Day of Prayer.

“We must continue to be united together in faith by praying for Chambers County and our nation,” said Jones. “We urge all citizens to join together and pray for our leaders, our nation and our state as a whole. So that we may make Chambers County a better place in which to live.”

In Other Business

The commission approved the execution of the fiscal year 2026 grant paperwork for the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force.

The commission voted to terminate the tax abatement agreement for John Soules Foods.

The commission approved the change of the Detention Facility’s electronic logging system from Guard 1 to Guardian RGID.

The commission approved the appointment of LaFayette Police Chief Christopher Trice to the 911 EMA Board as the city of LaFayette’s appointee for a four-year term and to waive the second reading of the appointment.

The commission voted to appoint Patrol Division Captain Stacey Shirey to the 911 EMA Board as the city of Valley’s appointee for a four-year term and to waive the second reading of the appointment.

The commission voted to renew the property insurance through the ACCA Liability Self-Insurance Fund for the period of July 1, 2025, to July 1, 2026.

The commission approved the third quarter revenues and expenditures report for fiscal year 2025.

The commission approved the use of voting machines for the city of LaFayette on Aug. 26 and Sept. 23 if necessary, pending approval by ES&S.

Announcements