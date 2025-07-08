Obituaries | Week of July 8, 2025

TERESA DIANNE JONES WOODLEY

Mrs. Teresa Dianne Jones Woodley, 76, of Auburn, passed away on July 4, 2025, in Pinellas County, Florida. Dianne is remembered as a teacher, homemaker, office manager, sister, aunt and ever-supportive wife and mother.

Dianne was born Dec. 10, 1948, in Andalusia. The Jones family moved to Auburn in the 1950s, and it was there that Dianne met her future husband, Steve. Dianne graduated from Auburn High School in 1967, then Auburn University, first with a B.S. degree in elementary education in 1970, then with a master’s degree in education in 1972.

Dianne began her early career as a teacher at Cary Woods Elementary. She then took time away to raise her young children before later returning to the workforce, where she managed Woodley Enterprises for decades with her husband. Dianne was passionate about her family, her dogs and an active outdoor lifestyle. She was known by neighbors to always be working in the yard, walking the dog or exercising. On a weekend, you could usually find Dianne and Steve walking with their dog around Moore’s Mill or at the Chewacla trail. She greeted everyone with a friendly smile and hello and was especially happy to meet dogs and babies. Dianne looked forward to time with her family in Destin and Disney, and the annual gathering on Thanksgiving Day of the Jones and Woodley families.

Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, ZT Jones and Annie Rae Tillman Jones; sister-in-law, Susan Eloise Henderson Jones; mother-in-law, Annette Pyke Woodley; father-in-law, USMC Lt. Col. Dr. Charles Hunter Woodley; brother-in-law, Charles Hunter Woodley Jr.; and husband of 51 years, Stephen Travis Woodley.

She is survived by her son, Sean Travis Woodley of Auburn; daughter, Dr. Christen Michelle Woodley of Dunedin, Florida; siblings, Shera Ann Jones Taylor (James) and Laird Ricky Jones (Tina); sister-in-law, Janice Kay Woodley of Auburn; nieces: Meredith Leigh Taylor Ivey (Russell), Hannah Maria Elacqua Jones, Christina Elacqua Jones, Tonya Kay Woodley Storm (Richard) of Auburn and Dr. Kimberly Karen Woodley LeBrun (Lance); nephews, Mark Brandon Taylor (Brianna), Maj. Charles Hunter Woodley III (Stephanie) of Lake Martin and Travis Michael Woodley (Hannah) of Auburn.

Visitation will be held at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home Saturday, July 12, at 10 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Auburn Memorial Park at 11:30 a.m.

The family would like to especially thank the many wonderful people who played a part in keeping her company and keeping her safe in her last years: Joann Norman, Linda Newsome, Lorene Williams, Ninga Johnson, Doris Mezick and the caretakers at Arden Courts. These ladies were a shining light and comfort to our Mom and family during a difficult journey. Also, Dr. Mary Smith, Jeanie, Carol and the staff at Auburn Veterinary Hospital were so kind to her and took wonderful care of all of our dogs over the decades.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you contribute to your local animal shelters, local pet Good Samaritan funds, and city or state parks.

DR. YOLANDA J. BRADY

Dr. Yolanda J. Brady passed away on June 14, 2025, in Opelika, leaving an indelible impression on those who called her family, friend, colleague, mentor and professor. Yolanda’s contagious laugh, playful spirit, and tenacity will be sorely missed.

Dr. Brady was born in Greenwood, Mississippi, to Lawrence Brady Jr. and Dorothy Allen Brady on Aug. 7, 1956. After completing two degrees in Mississippi, she came to Auburn University, where she completed a Ph.D. in aquatic animal health in 1985, and never left.

Dr. Brady poured her heart into the AU Fisheries Program, where she helped design and teach courses to future aquatic scholars. She fell in love with the ocean during her time researching in the Gulf Coast and hosted many memorable oyster socials.

After retiring in 2015, she became an active participant in the Fisheries Retirement Group. She loved the monthly lunches and social gatherings, listening to music, seeing movies, watching Auburn football and other sports. She passionately loved her pets and any other animal she encountered. She spent time with her closest friends and Auburn family.

Dr. Brady battled cancer as passionately as she grilled oysters and shouted War Eagle at home games. She never gave up and remained true to herself to the very end. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of her life will be held Friday, July 11, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika. Visitation begins at 9 a.m., followed by a brief service at 11 a.m.

For anyone wishing to do so, please send donations in her honor to CARE Humane Society in Auburn.

REGINALD DON GILBERT

Reggie Gilbert of Auburn won his brave battle with Alzheimer’s on June 25, 2025, passing peacefully in his sleep. He was 81 years old.

Born Reginald Don Gilbert in Birmingham on Nov. 27, 1943, to John and Nelda Gilbert, he was raised in Mellow Valley, Alabama. After a brief time in Virginia, the Gilberts moved back to settle in Birmingham.

Reggie attended Avondale Elementary School and played football, baseball and basketball at Ramsay High School. Upon graduating in 1961, he attended Auburn University on a baseball scholarship, playing as an infielder and centerfielder and helping take his beloved Tigers to win the SEC Championships in 1964 and 1965. While at Auburn, he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, where he served as vice president. He was also a member of Omicron Delta Kappa National Honorary Leadership Fraternity, served on the Student Government Executive Cabinet, was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Athletic Club, served in the Air Force ROTC, wrote for The Auburn Plainsman and served as chairman of the Student Body Entertainment Committee, wherein upon the committee voting to bring The Beach Boys to campus, he promptly booked James Brown instead. It was also at Auburn that he met a dark-haired North Carolina beauty and the love of his life, Laurie Hardin.

Reggie graduated from Auburn University in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science in business as an economics major with minors in speech and sociology and was hired by Harbert Construction Corp. as a project office manager for highway and oilfield construction. However, with a war overseas, Reggie knew it was his duty to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Air Force, but not before asking for Laurie Hardin’s hand in marriage. They were married in Murphy, North Carolina, on Dec. 17, 1966. As they exited the church, it started snowing.

Reggie and Laurie headed out west for his deployment, first to California until finally settling in Great Falls, Montana. During his four years of service in Strategic Air Command in the U.S. Air Force, Reggie achieved the rank of captain. Having Top Secret Crypto security clearance, he was commander of a missile combat crew at Malmstrom AFB where he was responsible for controlling a flight of nuclear warhead Minuteman ICBMs. While serving his country, he received a Master of Science in systems management from the University of Southern California. He also received a son, Reginald Hardin Gilbert.

Upon his separation from the Air Force, Reggie, Laurie and young Hardy began the move back South to be closer to family, He worked for Deering Milliken in Spartenburg, South Carolina, and then Shelby, North Carolina. However, Reggie’s true passion was banking, so they moved to Columbia, South Carolina, where he quickly rose to vice president. In 1974, the birth of Lauriston Carrie Gilbert made the Gilbert home complete. Only one thing was missing: family. Wanting his children to be able to grow up with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins just as he did, he returned to Birmingham in late 1976. Reggie was a rising executive with First National Bank of Birmingham, soon to be known as AmSouth Bank. For over six years, the Gilberts enjoyed a wonderful life in Forest Park, where his children were able to walk to the same school he attended as a child, play in the same park and grow up knowing the love and joy of family. In 1983, the Gilberts relocated to Decatur, Alabama, where Reggie served as president of the Decatur branches of AmSouth.

Decatur was a wonderful chapter for Reggie and his family, where they enjoyed years of friendship and fellowship. Those were happy days of golf and tennis tournaments at Decatur Country Club, joyous Sundays at First Presbyterian Church followed by First United Methodist Church and extensive community involvement. During these years, Reggie served as president of the Kiwanis Club as well as a director with the Morgan County Chamber of Commerce.

Reggie resigned from AmSouth in 1993 and started his own financial institution, Heritage Bank, which officially opened in 1995. In the first 21 months of operation, Heritage Bank reached $50 million in assets, faster than any bank in Decatur’s history. After 3.5 years, Heritage had over $160 million in assets and eventually expanded to eight locations throughout the state.

However, Auburn was always in the hearts of Reggie and Laurie, so in 2002 he retired from Heritage, returning to the village they loved to be close to Carrie and their amazing granddaughters, Lauriston and Hardin Carpenter. Once in Auburn, Reggie and Laurie spent many happy years attending Auburn football and baseball games, supporting the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art and spending happy times with family. Reggie also continued his love of golf. A scratch golfer, he won tournaments at both Moore’s Mill Golf Club and the Auburn University Club.

Reggie is survived by his loving wife Laurie; children, Hardy Gilbert (Jill) and Carrie Gilbert Carpenter (David Searcy); granddaughters, Lauriston Coleman (Wynne) and Hardin Carpenter; brothers, Greg Gilbert (Margie) and Marty Gilbert (Sabrina); sisters, DeeDee Litvine and Diane Gilbert and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly. Years ago, he told his younger brother Marty that he envisioned finishing life sliding into home. And as Marty said, he did just that, sliding in just ahead of the tag.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Fig & Ivy in Auburn on Thursday, July 10, at 1 p.m.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one’s charity of choice, although Reggie, a banker until the end would say, “Pay your debts instead!” We will miss him until the end of our days.



THOMAS (TOM) A. THOMAS

Thomas (Tom) A. Thomas passed away on June 27, 2025, after a brief battle with leukemia, and he is now in the presence of the Lord. Tom was born Jan. 6, 1962, in Opelika to the late J. Miles Thomas and Margaret Ring Thomas.

Tom graduated from Opelika High School in 1980 and then graduated from Opelika Technical School in Electronic Technology.

Tom always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. He was very proud of his daughter, Blair, and would brag on her to anyone that would listen. Tom was always willing to help others whenever the need arose. He was a hard worker and loved to fish any time he got a chance. In the last 10 years, he found his way to Jesus and became a living testimony for the Lord. He was currently taking remote learning classes with the Ministry Training Institute at Samford University.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his only child, Blair Thomas DeRuiter (Alex); siblings, Kathy Thomas Richards (Floyd), Joseph Miles Thomas Jr. and Kenneth James Thomas (Rhonda).

A life celebration will be held for family and friends on Thursday, July 10, at 2 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will begin prior to the service at 1 p.m.

LINDA CLEGG SMALLWOOD

We mourn the loss of our wife and mother, Linda Clegg Smallwood who passed away on July 5, 2025, at the age of 78.

She was a resident of Opelika and graduated from Beauregard High School. She loved her family and friends dearly. She is survived by her spouse of 59 years, William (Jerry) Smallwood; children, Kimberly S. (Robbie) Clark, Kristi S. Robinson and Keith (Candy Hawkins) Smallwood; 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Jewel Clegg, and her in-laws, M.L. and Nellie Mae Smallwood.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date with family. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

CAROLYN ROSE RUSHING CHERRY

Carolyn Rose Rushing Cherry, born on July 4, 1941, in Laurel, Mississippi, passed away on July 4, 2025.

A devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Carolyn cherished spending time with her family. Her warmth and care extended deeply into her relationships, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew her.

Carolyn dedicated 26 years of her life to serving in the Probate Office at the Lee County Courthouse, known for her commitment and professionalism. Outside of her career, she found joy in cooking, gardening and relishing the tranquility of life by the lake.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Nolen F. Cherry. Her parents, Lester H. and Jewel Ellzey Rushing.

She is survived by her daughters, Andrea Fuller (Eric) and Suzanne Joiner (Casey); brothers, Buddy Rushing and Ed Rushing; grandchildren, Kirk Robinson, Kourtney Howard (Wesley), Jones Fuller (Sara Kate), Leslie Walding (Luke), Rush Fuller and Karson Joiner; great-grandchildren, Kynlee Howard, Kesleigh Howard, Karter Robinson, Kross Howard, Kaylor Howard, Hudson Walding and Francie Walding; brother-in-law, Lewis Cherry (Ottis) and sister-in-law, Dona Brown (Bill).

A service to celebrate Carolyn’s life and legacy was held July 7 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

EDNA LOVE WASHINGTON

Edna Love Washington passed away peacefully at her home in Auburn on June 30, 2025, at the age of 99. Born on March 24, 1926, in Wichita Falls, Texas, Edna dedicated her life to her faith and family.

A longtime member of Farmville Baptist Church, Edna was a devoted Christian and cherished her church family. She extended her nurturing spirit to her professional life at Auburn University, where she proudly worked in the food service department as food buyer for all of the dining halls and taking care of the athletic students as her own. She was an Auburn Alumna and loved her job.

Edna was the beloved matriarch of her family, survived by her children, Ed Davis (Cindy) and Gene Davis; grandchildren, Chris Davis (Aimee), Ashlie Davis (Pasquale) and Alex Black (Savannah); six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Della and Arthur Love; sisters, Nancy, Mary Gail and Ann; and her husbands, Eugene Davis, Winsley Bates and Max Washington.

A service was held July 7 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, followed by interment at Auburn Memorial Park. Edna’s life was a testament to her unwavering faith and love for her family. Edna Washington will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

GAIL SMITH MEEK

Gail Smith Meek passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2025, in Opelika. Her sudden passing left a profound void in the hearts of those who loved her.

Gail’s life was marked by remarkable purpose, unwavering conviction and fierce devotion to her family, work, faith and the causes and people she championed.

A proud Auburn University alumna, Gail earned her law degree and dedicated much of her career to public service. A passionate advocate for abused women and children, she served as Chief Assistant District Attorney in Lee County, working in the courts for 27 years before retiring. She balanced this with a private practice in family law and mediation, while also serving as Opelika Municipal Court Judge.

If ever there were a “Steel Magnolia,” that was Gail. Her compassion for the downtrodden was matched by her love for animals. Her strong character and opinions shone through, sometimes misunderstood by others, but she was authentic — a wise, steadfast woman who stood her ground, even when it hurt.

Gail found joy in creating beauty through art, thrift shopping for unique treasures and tending her vibrant garden of flowers, fruits and vegetables, which she spent her final day doing before God called her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Eugene Smith and Sarah Wilma Hall, and her brother, Randall Eugene Smith of Opelika.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Meek of Opelika; daughters, Ashley Chen (Tiffany) of Atlanta and Katie Morrison (Michael) of Selma, North Carolina; sons, Randall Meek and Gregory Meek of Ringgold, Georgia; grandchildren, Olivia, Ellie and Fox; and her beloved dogs, Addie and Daisy. She is also survived by her sisters, who knew and loved her fiercely: Cherie Hall (Ray) of Opelika and Mona Scott of Sheppard, Michigan, along with cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends who will miss her garden updates, ever-changing hair color and style, candid wisdom and unmatched ability to speak truth plainly.

A celebration of Gail’s life was held Thursday, July 3, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Earl Ballard of Trinity Church. A graveside service followed in Langdale Cemetery. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Flowers or donations to New Hope Rescue in Opelika are welcomed but not expected. Please go to nhrescue.com for information on how to donate.

JIMMY HAROLD PIERCE

Jimmy Harold Pierce passed away on June 30, 2025, at the age of 79.

Jim was born in Dadeville on Sept. 6, 1945, and grew up in Opelika. He graduated from Opelika High School in 1963 and enlisted in the Navy. Following an honorable discharge, Jim met and married his wife of 60 years, Nancy Jean Pierce, and moved to New York where they lived for 12 years.

In 1977, Jim and Nancy returned to Opelika, where they have lived, worked and worshiped for the past 48 years. Jim loved Jesus, loved people and loved teaching the Bible to college students.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Rembert Pierce and Geraldine Tobiothy McNeal. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Christy Pierce Monda (Doug); son, Jim Harold Pierce II (Christy); granddaughters, Haley Cash (Caleb), Kayla Eiford (Hayes), Ashley Jordan Walker (Gray), Kensie Pierce and Rylee Pierce; grandson, Conner Monda (Lauren); nine great-grandchildren, Levi, Sophia, Caden, Noah, Leona, Beckett, Esmae, Theo and Pierce; and siblings, Johnny Wade Pierce of Opelika and Lynda Payne of Bessemer.

A Celebration of Life service was held at First Baptist Church Opelika on July 3. Frederick-Dean Funeral Hom assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the College Department of First Baptist Church Opelika.

DARLENE BRYANT GILL

Darlene Bryant Gill, 81, of Auburn passed away peacefully on June 29, 2025, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family and friends. Born on March 10, 1944, in Auburn, Darlene was the daughter of the late Emmett Clarence Bryant and Tommie Elizabeth Eason.

Darlene graduated from Auburn High School in 1962 and married Carl Harris in 1964. Together they lived in Marietta and Rome, Georgia, before eventually parting ways after 16 years of marriage. Darlene then returned to her beloved hometown of Auburn, where she remained for the rest of her life.

Professionally, Darlene served Auburn University in the School of Architecture and the School of Human Sciences, but she found her true calling as the athletics bookkeeper for Auburn City Schools. There, she was a fixture in the lives of countless coaches, students and parents, always offering encouragement, help and one of her signature radiant smiles. Darlene retired in 2014, and under the incredible leadership of Coach Clay McCall she leaves behind a legacy of joy and service.

Faith was the cornerstone of Darlene’s life. A founding member of Auburn Community Church, she embraced the mission to make it a multigenerational space. She invited everyone she met; cashiers, nurses, waitresses and even strangers in parking lots in hopes that they would experience the love of Jesus. Darlene started a Bible study group that remains active today, and she faithfully served as a Sunday greeter, welcoming others with warmth and light that truly reflected her Savior.

Darlene was endlessly creative. She poured love into every handmade item she gifted, from embroidered treasures to baby gifts which were always accompanied by heartfelt prayers. Her love for gardening, especially flowers, reflected the beauty she brought into the world.

Though her early life was difficult, Darlene met every hardship with remarkable grace, rooted in an unwavering faith. She was the heartbeat of her family, the matriarch who brought everyone together with laughter, home-cooked meals and unconditional love. Even as she faced significant health challenges, especially in her final years, Darlene remained joyful and full of gratitude. Her decision to enter hospice care was marked not by surrender, but by intention. She chose to love, to speak truth and to bless others until the very end. She lived well. She died well. Her life was a testimony of faith, hope and love.

Darlene is survived by her children, Kelly Harris Aulner (Jimmy), Wesley Newton Harris (Michelle) and Katherine Elizabeth Placek; grandchildren, Abby Aulner Bell (Morgan), Madison Aulner Burr (Greg), Harrison James Aulner (Clair), Allysa Reyes (Tony), Andrew Harris, Charlie Placek and Veda Placek; great-grandchildren, Jonathan James Bell, Joy Elizabeth Bell, Joshua Walton Bell, Carter Elyse Burr, Anderson Gregory Burr, James Cole Aulner and Sky Marie Garcia.

Though her family and friends will miss her dearly, we take great comfort in knowing that Darlene is now with her Savior, and we are confident she was welcomed into eternal life with the words, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”

A Celebration of Life for Darlene was held July 8 at Auburn Community Church. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Auburn Community Church, P.O. Box 105, Auburn, AL 36831. Above all, we invite you to honor Darlene’s legacy by showing kindness and sharing the love of Jesus with someone today, just as she so often did.

MILTON “DREW’ DEAS

It is with unimaginable grief and broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Drew Deas, beloved husband, father, brother, friend and son, who left us far too soon. Drew was born on June 26, 1977, and passed away on July 1, 2025, at the age of 48.

Drew was the treasured husband of Lee Ann, with whom he shared 22 years of love, laughter, and unwavering partnership. He was a source of strength, kindness and quiet joy to all who knew him. His generous spirit and steady presence touched countless lives. His absence leaves a space that cannot be filled.

Drew built a very successful business, Superior Lawn, beginning with a push lawn mower and small pickup truck in 1995. He was a perfectionist in his work and was a hard-working employer, working alongside his employees daily. He employed many family and friends through the years.

Above everything, he was deeply dedicated to Lee Ann and Carlee. He was an amazing husband and father. His love for them shaped everything he did. As a father he was present, supportive and endlessly proud. Drew was deeply devoted to his family and the life they created together.

Drew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Betty Maxey, and great-grandparents, Kelly and Lillian Ray and Noland and Alice Marie Deas.

He is survived by his wife, Lee Ann; daughter, Carlee; father, Gary (Debbie) Deas; mother, Diane (Dean) Gjerstad; sister, Lane Gjerstad; in-laws Charlie and Carla Crocker, April (Marcus) Phillips, Whitney (Mason) Stokes and Clayton Crocker; nieces, Makenna (Ethan) Gerald, Anna Clay Crocker, Madison Crocker and Charlie Kate Stokes; and nephews, Parker Phillips and Lawler Crocker.

Funeral services were held July 5 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with burial following in Town Creek Cemetery.

ROBERT W. PRESTRIDGE

Robert W. Prestridge was born Oct. 8, 1940, and passed away July 2, 2025. A graveside service was held July 8 at Cusseta Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

TAMMY LYNN CHANDLER

Tammy Lynn Chandler, 62, passed away on Friday, July 4, 2025.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzann Chandler, Scott Melton, Justin Miller; mother, Donna Chandler; three sisters, Debra, Denise and Teresa; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

A Celebration of Life was held July 8 at Living Way Ministries. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.