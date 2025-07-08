Eli Manning in Auburn to film new ESPN+ show

Guiness Book of World Records on hand for Toomer’s tree rolling

BY SAM VISE

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning led an event Tuesday, July 8, at Toomer’s Corner, successfully setting a Guinness World Record for the most toilet paper rolled. Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion, was in town to film an episode of his ESPN+ series, “Eli’s Places.”

“Eli’s Places” is a college football road trip series where Manning explores the sport’s history and traditions, visiting iconic campuses and celebrating what makes college football unique. The episode he filmed in Auburn features the tradition of rolling Toomer’s Corner — a rare sight during the summertime.

The event drew a large crowd of Auburn University students, alumni, locals and more to the iconic intersection.

“I think it’s really special that it brings everyone together,” said Grayce Andrews, a recent AU alumna. “It’s not something that just students do, or just alumni or fans do. So, it’s cool all year round, especially after football games but we’ll do it for random fun things too, which is really fun. It would be a really special thing for Auburn [to hold this record] since this is probably one of the strongest traditions that Auburn has, and so to be able to hold this record is a really special moment.”

Some fans in attendance have been rolling Toomer’s Corner for years and said they were happy to help set a world record.

“My earliest memory is definitely rolling Toomer’s, since I was a baby. This always means a lot, it’s always special and always looks so good too. It’s always like it’s snowing,” said Trevor Stoddard of Auburn.

Community members gathered at Samford Lawn by 4:30 p.m. to prepare for the record attempt. They were greeted with Aubie the Tiger and AU cheerleaders, leading the crowd in chants like the fight song and Bodda Getta.

“We’re planning on going to a game, so this is getting us excited. [For Auburn to set this record] would mean a lot for the city,” said Sharde Bennett who attended the event with her young son.

At approximately 5 p.m., Manning took to the stage in front of Biggin Hall, joined by Aubie and former Auburn quarterbacks Patrick and Bo Nix, to throw toilet paper rolls to the crowd. With the help of the Auburn Family, Manning was able to set the Guinness World Record for most toilet paper rolled at Toomer’s Oaks with more than 7,125 rolls thrown.

The Guinness Book of World Records originated in 1955. Created by Sir Hugh Beaver, then managing director of the Guinness Brewery, the book was created to settle factual disputes, particularly after an argument about the fastest game bird. It quickly became a global authority on record-breaking achievements.

The tradition of rolling Toomer’s Corner itself is deeply embedded in Auburn history. Toomer’s Corner gets its name from “Shel” Toomer, who was a state senator and an Auburn football player in 1892. In 1896, he founded Toomer’s Drugs, located at the corner of North College Street and East Magnolia Avenue.

This intersection, where the university and the city of Auburn meet, became a central point for victory celebrations. Initially, ticker tape was thrown from the drug store, which housed the town’s only telegraph, to announce away-game wins.

Over time, this evolved into the practice of using toilet paper, with the legendary “Punt, Bama, Punt” Iron Bowl in 1972 often cited as a moment that solidified this unique form of celebration.

Rolling the oaks at Toomer’s Corner expanded from football victories to encompass all Auburn athletic successes and significant university achievements, becoming an expression of community pride. Toilet paper quickly became a symbol of the Auburn Tigers, with local businesses stocking up on toilet paper-related gifts and accessories.

The tradition faced a tragic challenge in 2010 when the original Toomer’s Oaks were poisoned. Following their removal in 2013, new oaks were planted in 2015, with subsequent replacements in 2017 after a fire. These efforts highlight the community’s dedication to preserving the tradition.

“We actually didn’t know this event was going on, but we were in Target and we came on down,” said Jerel Heard of Auburn. “I’m a big fan of Eli Manning and Bo Nix. The atmosphere here is very inviting, I’m a big Auburn fan — I always see the rolling on TV but never in person, so it’s quite a fun experience.”

Manning’s visit highlights the national recognition of Auburn’s distinct traditions. The event also provided an opportunity for the Auburn Family to engage in a collective display of spirit even over the summer when there are no game days.

“We’ve got the governor coming later,” Manning said. “She’s got an official plaque for us, so we’re setting the record. It’s going to be a great day. I’ve never set a record, really — a world record. So, this is a thrill for one of the great traditions in college football.”

Though Governor Kay Ivey did not show, AU Professor Keith Hébert presented Manning with Ivey’s plaque, which stated rolling Toomer’s Corner is “Alabama’s most iconic campus tradition.”

“In accordance with all available records, these individuals achieved what was previously unheard of by any other person in history,” Hébert read from Ivey’s decree. “Accordingly, I recognize and affirm this moment as the official world record for the highest number of toilet paper rolls ever rolled on two oak trees during a single event.”

The day concluded with Manning taking a selfie with the crowd and giving fans a hearty “War Eagle!”

“I feel great that we set the record, I feel really great,” Stoddard said. “I’m very overwhelmed, definitely, there’s a lot of toilet paper, but it looks like we actually did pretty well. Other than that, it’s just great to be an Auburn Tiger.”

The toilet paper from today’s event will be cleared, but the experience of this record attempt will remain part of Toomer’s Corner’s evolving story.