Community Calendar | Week of July 7, 2025

ONGOING TUESDAYS — O GROWS FARMERS MARKET

The O Grows Farmers Market is held every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika. The market will feature local produce, baked goods, crafts, live music and story time by the Opelika Public Library.

ONGOING THURSDAYS — MARKET AT AG HERITAGE PARK

The Market at Ag Heritage Park is open every Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. through the summer. Hosted by the Auburn University College of Agriculture, the market is an open-air, growers-only farmers market offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, herbs, ornamental plants and cut flowers as well as locally produced jams and jellies, baked goods, soaps, honey, goat cheese and more. Vendors change weekly based on produce availability. Ag Heritage Park is located at 580 S. Donahue Drive on the Auburn campus. The market is held adjacent to the barn on the far side of the pond from Donahue Drive and the pavilion.

ONGOING SATURDAYS — CITY MARKET

Auburn’s City Market will take place every Saturday through Aug. 30 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Town Creek Park. City Market features live music and local farmers, growers and artists selling fresh produce and handmade products.

JULY 10 — BETH NIELSEN CHAPMAN AT SUNDILLA

Sundilla will present Nashville Hall of Fame songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman in concert on Thursday, July 10. Showtime at the AUUF (450 E. Thach Avenue in Auburn) is 7:30 p.m. A limited number of $25 advance tickets are available and can be found at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee and online at sundillamusic.com. Admission at the door will be $30, and $15 for students. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is invited to bring their own favorite food or beverage.

JULY 11 — WINE, WHISKERS & WAGS

Join Care Humane Society for Wine, Whiskers & Wags on Friday, July 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Graduate hotel. For tickets and/or sponsorship opportunities, email development@carehumane.org.

JULY 11 & 12 — AUBURN KNIGHTS CONCERT

The Auburn Knights Alumni Association will host concerts by the Auburn Knights Orchestra, a jazz and swing big band, on Friday, July 11, and Saturday, July 12, at 7 p.m. both nights at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National. Ticket prices are $15 for each night and are available online at www.ticketleap.events/tickets/auburnknights/akaa-reunion-2025#. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

JULY 12 — SECOND SATURDAY AT PIONEER PARK

On the second Saturday of every month, a group of history re-enactors gather at the Lee County Historic Society Museum in period attire to demonstrate their arts and crafts beginning at 9:30 a.m. Blacksmiths are working at the forge, spinners and weavers are in the textile room, the gardeners are in the gardens, crafts and seasonal activities are scheduled and someone is always cooking up a meal in the fireplace or outdoors. The Whistle Stop Pickers dulcimer group end the day with a performance at 1 p.m.

JULY 12 — AUBURN FLOAT-IN MOVIE

Auburn Parks and Recreation invites the community to the second Float-In-Movie of the summer on Saturday, July 12, at Samford Pool (465 Wrights Mill Road). Guests will enjoy a screening of “The Sandlot,” suitable for all ages. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite pool float to watch from the water or a chair to relax on the pool deck. Admission is $5 per person, and concessions will be available for purchase.

JULY 15 — SUMMER SWING CONCERT SERIES

Join Opelika Parks & Recreation for Summer Swing Concert Series every Tuesday night through July 29 at Municipal Park. The community is invited to enjoy an evening of music, food, and family fun at Rocky Brook Creek. From 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., the Opelika Band Boosters will be grilling up hamburgers and hotdogs for a nominal fee. The historic Rocky Brook Rocket will offer complimentary train rides from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Musical entertainment by the James Brown Trio will begin at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to come early and bring a lawn chair or quilt.

JULY 18 — CHEERS ON THE CORNER

The Auburn Downtown Merchants Association will host the ninth annual Cheers on the Corner event on July 18. Attendees will receive a souvenir cup to use at more than 20 stops, each of which will provide a savory bite paired with a beverage sample. The event will feature live music. Must be 21 years or older to purchase a ticket. Tickets are $50 in advance and go on sale on July 1. This event has been a sell-out in previous years, so buy your tickets early. Any available tickets will be sold for $55 on the day of the event.

JULY 18 — FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

The Opelika Chamber will host Food Truck Friday in historic downtown Opelika on July 18 beginning at 5 p.m. The event will feature live music and vendors, with some food trucks serving until 11 p.m.

JULY 22 — SUMMER SWING CONCERT SERIES

Join Opelika Parks & Recreation for Summer Swing Concert Series every Tuesday night through July 29 at Municipal Park. The community is invited to enjoy an evening of music, food, and family fun at Rocky Brook Creek. From 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., the Opelika Band Boosters will be grilling up hamburgers and hotdogs for a nominal fee. The historic Rocky Brook Rocket will offer complimentary train rides from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Musical entertainment by Crossroads will begin at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to come early and bring a lawn chair or quilt.

JULY 29 — BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

Opelika Parks & Recreation’s Summer Swing Concert Series will conclude Tuesday, July 29, with the Back to School Bash. The community is invited to enjoy an evening of music, food, and family fun at Municipal Park beginning at 6:15 p.m. Guests are encouraged to come early and bring a lawn chair or quilt.

AUG. 2 — AUBURN FLOAT-IN MOVIE

Auburn Parks and Recreation invites the community to the final Float-In-Movie of the summer on Saturday, July 12, at Samford Pool (465 Wrights Mill Road). Guests will enjoy a screening of “Night at the Museum,” suitable for all ages. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite pool float to watch from the water or a chair to relax on the pool deck. Admission is $5 per person, and concessions will be available for purchase.