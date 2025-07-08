Anthony Terling of Auburn-Opelika Tourism appointed to Sports ETA Board of Directors

CONTRIBUTED BY A-O TOURISM

AUBURN-OPELIKA — Auburn-Opelika Tourism congratulated Anthony Terling, STS, sports development director, on being voted to the board of directors for Sports ETA, the national trade association for the sports events and tourism industry.

Terling will serve as the new destination representative on the Sports ETA Board, a role that recognizes his leadership in sports destination marketing and his commitment to using sports as a catalyst for economic and community growth. Since joining the Auburn-Opelika Tourism team, Terling has helped position the destination as a hub for regional and national sporting events, strengthening the area’s reputation as a versatile and welcoming host for athletes and fans alike.

“It’s a privilege to join the Sports ETA board and represent destinations across the country that are using sports as a powerful driver of community and economic development,” Terling said. “I look forward to collaborating with industry peers to support the success of our members and the broader sports tourism landscape.”

“Anthony brings a destination-first perspective that is essential to our board,” said John David, president & CEO of Sports ETA.”His energy, experience and creativity are assets that will benefit the entire membership.”

Auburn-Opelika Tourism commended Terling on this recognition calling it well-earned.

“His passion for fostering relationships, advancing strategic partnerships, and driving impactful events has made a lasting mark on the community, and now, it will help shape the national conversation around sports tourism,” according to an A-O Tourism press release.

For more information about Sports ETA, visit www.sportseta.org.

About Auburn-Opelika Tourism

Auburn-Opelika Tourism is a non-profit service organization driving economic impact and improving the quality of life in our community through tourism and travel. For more information, visit aotourism.com.

About Sports ETA

As the only trade association for the sports events and tourism industry, Sports ETA is the most trusted resource for sports commissions, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and sports event owners. Representing more than 750 member organizations and 2,400 sports event professionals, Sports ETA delivers best-in-class education, networking, and industry insights. Learn more at www.SportsETA.org.