Education Briefs | July 1, 2025

TUSCALOOSA — Several local University of Alabama Early College students were on the Director’s List for spring semester 2025, an achievement which requires obtaining a 3.6 or higher GPA for the term. Included were Michaela Sanford, who attends Auburn High School; Ronin Lupo of Opelika, who attends Everest Academy; and Mahalie Davis, Tayler Morris and Lyla Poole, all of whom attend Smiths Station High School.

LEE COUNTY — Jordyn Brown-Townsend and Ellis Reed have been selected for the 2025-2026 team of 4-H state ambassadors, giving them the opportunity to develop their skills in leadership, citizenship, public relations and team building. Ambassadors serve as representatives of the organization, promoting Alabama 4-H programs on the regional, state and national levels. They help plan events such as the Midwinter Teen Retreat and 4-H’s statewide community service project. Ambassadors also assist with 4-H youth councils within their regions.

CLINTON, Miss. — Lauren Yendle of Auburn was named to the Spring 2025 Dean’s List at Mississippi College. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average on a full course load of at least 12 semester hours.

MACON, Ga. — Abigail Williamson of Opelika was named to the spring semester 2025 President’s List at Mercer University. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards. Abigail is a senior in the College of Liberal Arts.

TUSCALOOSA — The University of Alabama named several local students to the Spring 2025 Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above, including:

From Auburn – Abigail Chandler, Aria Monroe, Athena Liu, Elizabeth Thurow, Millie Mills, Emily Salter, Emma Clair Earles, Erin Schaindlin, Jacob Kerr, Jahanzeb Rafay, James Crawford, Kalia Williams, Kyla Oliver, Kylie Kennedy, Liviy Tole, Sara Pierce Cohan, Taylor Bice, Tei Kim, Tobias Sanders and Tyler Moss.

From Opelika – Adrianna Butler, Alazhia Dankins, Alessandra Ruble, Alexis Ashford Carly Culpepper, George Mann, Jasmine Trimble, JD Tolbert, Lauren Landry, Lilly Johnson, Linsey Boies, Kiya Denson, Mary Stewart, Orah Preston, Raheem Crayton, Sarah Cosby Mann and Tyler Matthews.

From Smiths Station – Emily Ludwig, Kamryn Cumberlander, Kayla Brownlee, Kennedi Glenn, Kristen White, Aj Soto, Riley Wilson and Taylor Dawson.

From Salem – Ann Raines, Carson Brandt and Taylor Varner.

TUSCALOOSA — The University of Alabama named several local students to the Spring 2025 President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s), including:

From Auburn – Allison Tarpley, Maddie Buckingham, Anna Shirley, Catherine Pearson, Celia Spiers, Emerson Hornsby, Hannah Arnall, Huntley Marshall, Jackson Alexander, Philips Lane, Kathryn Arnall, Kelsey France, Minseok Kim, Nathaniel Loden, Olivia Seale Esposito, Rachel Robbins, Connor Lanier, Sarah Bodiford and Wyatt Busby.

From Opelika – Camille Slaughter, Cherdi Daniels, Chris Piro, Emily Wright, Nolen Wilson, Jazz Thomas, Susannah Couey and Will Bennett.

From Salem – Avery Young, Hallie Ennis and Keely Rider.

From Smiths Station – Dalton Goodson, Byrdie Ella Coleman and Destiny James.

From Waverly – Anna Overton.

TROY — Troy University announced students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2024-2025 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. Local students who made the list include:

From Auburn – Mary Drue Garner, Reagan Sumner, Kate Seale Esposito, Meredith Wohlers Johnson, Emma Davis, Tyler McKinnell, Daniel Shropshire, Amanda Johnson, Miranda Johnson, Courtney Ledbetter, Nathaly MacKiewicz Mateus, Journey Simpson, Amber Hill and Savannah Powell.

From Cusseta – Emma Williams and Caitlyn Harris.

From Opelika – Vanessa Bell, Anagrace Atkins, Leah Bales, Carlee Craft, Makayla Stewart and Qushania Dillard.

From Salem – Getchen Jackson.

From Smiths Station – Morgan Ealy, Mackenzie Ensley and Ashlyn Walton.

TROY — Troy University announced students who have been named to the Provost’s List for the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2024-2025 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. Local students who made the list include:

From Auburn – Cale Garner, Nathan Fields, Andrew Adams, Kaitlyn Yates, Destiny Green, Julia Barnett, Andrea Seatts and Gael Morgan.

From Opelika – Paige Bales, Karsyn Yountz, Kaylee Traylor, Carmilla Tindal, Santevokius Stevenson, Scott Kavanaugh and Christie Buchanon.

From Salem – Michaela Bonney.

From Smiths Station – Jacob Maholick, McKinnon Howard, Zayne Maddox and Tarlyn Troupe.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kimora Rowell of Opelika, an accounting major, has been named to Kennesaw State University’s Spring 2025 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of nine credit hours.

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University congratulates Mileia Watts of Auburn for earning a spot on the Spring 2025 Dean’s List. To qualify for this honor, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Margaret Grip of Auburn recently graduated with a Master of Arts in elementary education from the College of Charleston.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Connor Elwell of Auburn and Chance Nicoll of Smiths Station were named on the spring 2025 semester Dean’s List at Middle Tennessee State University. To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours.

BIRMINGHAM — Cole Blythe of Salem and Tyler Harris of Auburn were named to Lawson State Community College President’s List for the Spring 2025 term.

Zangela Richardson of Auburn and Dotricia Tate of Auburn were named to Lawson State Community College Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 term.

ADELPHI, Md. — Avadean Gurrell, Opelika, Alexis Niles, Phenix City, Jessica Search Rafanan, Smiths Station, Samantha Search Rafanan, Smiths Station and Michael Walker, Smiths Station were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 term for the University of Maryland Global Campus.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Eleanor Lawley Wilson of Opelika, Alabama, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and French with a minor in Data Analytics from Furman University. Wilson’s parents/guardians are Jeff Wilson and Robin Wilson.