Obituaries | Week of June 23, 2025

COL. JOHN CHARLES FLOURNOY

With profound sadness and deep respect, we announce USAF Col. (Ret.) John C. Flournoy, age 88, of Opelika passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on June 18, 2025. John was a devoted husband, brother, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, decorated military officer and steadfast friend to all who knew him.

John was born Nov. 30, 1936, in Florala, Alabama, and graduated from Vigor High School in Prichard in 1955. He worked in a local grocery store and on a shrimp boat during his summers. He graduated from the Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University) in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He enlisted in the Alabama National Guard in 1954 as a private in the 31st Infantry, Dixie Division. He transferred to the Army Reserve as a corporal in 1956 and remained with the Army until transferring to the Air Force Reserve as an Airman First Class in 1957. He married his Vigor High School sweetheart, Charlene Lett, that same year. In 1959, John was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Air Force Reserve through the Air Force ROTC Program at Auburn, and he was appointed second lieutenant in the regular Air Force in February 1960. His first assignment was preflight pilot training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, followed by primary pilot training at Graham Air Force Base, Florida, basic pilot training at Laredo Air Force Base, Texas and helicopter pilot training at Stead Air Force Base, Nevada. After receiving his wings and helicopter training, John’s first operational assignment was with Detachment 1, Atlantic Air Rescue Center, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, flying the H-19 and H-43 as a rescue crew commander from September 1961 to July 1965. One of his most memorable accomplishments during that assignment was receiving the German Medal of Gratitude in 1963 for saving lives during one of the worst floods to ever hit Hamburg, Germany.

Returning stateside in 1965, the family was assigned to Detachment 12, Eastern Aerospace Rescue Center at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, as an H-43 instructor pilot and flight examiner. After 18 months at Moody, he was assigned as commander of Detachment 18, EARRC, Thule Air Base, Greenland, where he participated in several notable missions, the most memorable of which was the rescue/recovery of crashed a B-52G, carrying four hydrogen bombs and seven crewmembers. Returning from Thule in 1968, he became the H-43 standardization pilot for EARRC at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. In October 1970, he was assigned to Scott Air Force Base, Illinios, as the Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Service (ARRS) H-43 standardization pilot, and in December 1971, he became the ARRS H-1/H-43 standardization pilot. During this tour, he served numerous temporary duty assignments in Southeast Asia to include a tour as Commander, Detachment 12, 40th ARRSQ, U-Tapao Royal Tai Naval Airfield, Thailand, from February to December 1974. Upon his return, he was assigned as Commander, Detachment 4, 37th ARRS, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. In 1978, John was selected as chief of the Rescue Services Division, Military Airlift Command Inspector General, returning to Scott Air Force Base. In 1978, he completed qualification in the H-53 and assumed his fourth command as 55th ARRS commander, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, FL in 1979. He moved across the street to the 39th Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Wing in 1980, first as Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, then becoming the Director of Operations in May 1981. He returned to Scott Air Force Base for his third tour in 1983 as the 23rd Air Force Assistant Director of Operations, then he promoted to Director of Operations in 1986, prior to the unit moving to Hurlburt Field, Florida.

Col. Flournoy retired after 35 years of service in August 1988 and relocated from Florida to New Mexico, where he worked as site manager for Link/Hughes Training for the Aircrew Training Simulator operations at Kirtland Air Force Base. He became manager of Mission Training Simulator Support Training prior to his retirement from Hughes/Raytheon in 1998. He then worked for the Air Force Research Lab at Kirtland, followed by three months in Colorado Springs with Boeing working on the National Missile Defense Program. He returned to Kirtland to consult with the Research Lab and the USAF Safety Center until fully retiring in 2002.

In retirement, John and Charlene enjoyed being part of the Blue Crew, supporting “Out of the Blue” hot air balloon flights across the southwest. He also cherished his annual trips to their condominium in Auburn to enjoy family and, of course, Auburn football, until finally settling in Opelika in 2018. John enjoyed everything Auburn, fishing, peanut butter crackers, malted milk balls, chocolate ice cream and watching wildlife in his backyard. He loved collecting coins and rocks at every opportunity and meticulously organizing everything…and we mean everything. John was always committed to serving his fellow veterans and their families in a variety of capacities in multiple military related organizations. He was president of both the Jolly Green Association and Air Rescue Association and was a member of the Pedro Rescue Helicopter Association. Later this year in October, he and Charlene will be part of the inaugural class of the Air Rescue Association Member Hall of Fame in recognition of their tremendous contributions to the organization.

More than anything, John loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his family, friends and fellow soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, guardians and coastguardsmen. He was hardworking, strong-willed, intentional, loving, caring and a little grumpy.

John (aka Buddy, Grumps) is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Charlene Lett; brother, Ron (Pam) Flournoy; children, Jamie (Huey) Allen, Jay (Anne) Flournoy and Jeffrey (Jennie Collins) Flournoy; grandchildren, Heather, Melissa, Andrew, Charlene, Emily, Jack, Ashton and Tristan; 10 (soon to be 11) great-grandchildren, and many extended family members, friends, neighbors and comrades who will miss him dearly.

A Celebration of Life Service was held June 25 at Trinity Presbyterian Church. He will be laid to rest at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida, on June 27 at 11 a.m. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Col. Flournoy’s memory to the That Others May Live Foundation at thatothersmaylive.org.

WALLACE KENDALL “KEN” WOOLEY

Wallace Kendall “Ken” Woolley died peacefully in his sleep on June 12, 2025. Ken said that he was lucky to have had so many loved ones, including his wife, his son, his family and especially his grandchildren.

Ken was born Feb. 22, 1942, in Perry County, Alabama. He was the seventh of eight children born to G.B. and Gaye Woolley.

Ken graduated from Auburn University and immediately joined the U.S. Air Force as an officer. While stationed in Sacramento, he met and then married the love of his life, Barbara, in 1967. After Barbara completed medical school and residency, the couple settled in the Florida Panhandle, where she practiced obstetrics-gynecology in Fort Walton Beach. Ken continued in the Air Force reserves and also obtained a law degree. The couple later retired to Opelika, where Barbara passed away in 2019.

Ken is survived by his sister, Jeanette Gutkowski (Ray); son, Kendall Tuckerman; son-in-law, David Tuckerman; four grandchildren, Lowell Tuckerman, Whitney Trexel (Eric) and Jacob and Carter Tuckerman; and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Max Trexel.

His memorial service was held June 21 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika.

LEISA GRAVES ASKEW

Leisa Graves Askew, 57, of Opelika was born Nov. 29, 1967, and passed away peacefully at her home on June 15, 2025.

Leisa dedicated her career to serving others as a social worker, touching countless lives through her compassion and commitment to helping those in need. Her work in the field reflected her deep caring for her community and her unwavering belief in the dignity of every person she served.

Leisa was a 1986 graduate of Opelika High School, and she earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from Auburn University. Leisa retired from Lee-Russell Council of Governments on May 9, 2025, after nearly 24 years of service. Leisa was an avid supporter of animal rescues, often homing them herself. Leisa enjoyed traveling and planning trips and loved jewelry and perfume.

She was a member of the Alabama Board of Social Work Examiners and obtained many accomplishments, including becoming a Certified Dementia Capable Care Instructor. She served as chair of the Alabama State Board of Social Work Examiners, a member of the National Association of Social Work Board and Auburn University OLLI faculty. She received numerous awards.

She was preceded in death by her Father, James Vernon Askew; Mother, Gloria Mann Askew; Maternal Grandfather, George Calloway Mann; Maternal Grandmother, Rosemary Patton Mann; Maternal Uncle, George Patton Mann; Maternal Aunt, Madeline Mann; Cousin, Sandra “Sandy” Mann Brown; and her beloved pets Blondie, Charlie, Maybell, Honey, Darby and Hamlet.

Leisa is survived by her brother, David Askew (Paula); nephews, Alexander Calloway Askew and Granger Patton Askew; close friends, Becky Martin, Leah Martin and Elizabeth Copous (husband Dale and son Russell); her beloved first cousins and many special friends. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Abby, her loving companion for years who never left her side.

Leisa will be remembered for her kindness, strong faith, endless smile, zest for life’s adventures and her dedication to underserved and at-risk populations. She made a lasting impact on all who knew her, both professionally and personally.

A Celebration of Life was held at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home on June 22.

To honor Leisa’s love of animals and community, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to: Woof Avenue (www.woofave.com/), Spencer Cancer Center Patient Assistance Program (Checks made payable to EAMC Foundation) or the Lee-Russell Council of Governments Aging Foundation.

FLORENE S. GRIFFIN

Florene S. Griffin, 90, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her children on June 18, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip W. Griffin; grandsons, Michael Griffin and Reggie Coleman III; parents, Olin & Vera Sims; and sisters, Lorene Weldon and Joyce Clifton.

Florene is survived by her children, Phyllis Pruitt, Michael Griffin (Teresa), David Griffin (Cheryl), Elaine Coleman (Reggie) and Shelia Thompson, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members.

A funeral service was held June 20 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, with Brother Johnny Coker and Brother Frank Chappell officiating. A graveside service followed at Garden Hill Cemetery.

KENNETH CLYDE STANLEY

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Kenneth Clyde Stanley, a long-time resident of LaGrange, Georgia, passed on to be with the Lord in the early hours of June 14, 2025, at The Reserve in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Ken was born in Carbon Glow, Kentucky, on June 9, 1928, the youngest son of Edward and Virgie Counts Stanley. His early life was spent in the heart of rural coal country and evolved through many moves among extended family between Appalachia and central Florida. In August 1948, as a young Marine sergeant, he met and later married Kathryn Crosby of Quitman, Georgia. Together they shared an exciting life across the globe with their children.

Ken was a proud patriot and decorated military officer. He served his beloved country for 24 years as a U.S. Army aviator as well as served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a combat veteran of both Vietnam and Korea. He loved flying and was a consummate pilot. During his time of service, he flew almost every aircraft in the Army inventory, both fixed wing and helicopters.

After his military retirement in 1968, Ken embarked on a new career, eagerly joining the early days of computerization and data processing with an international textile manufacturing company. He rose through the ranks with positions in West Point, Columbus, Abbeville and Valley, ultimately retiring as Assistant Corporate Comptroller in 1976. He then founded and ran a business consulting firm in LaGrange until 1996. During 40 years in LaGrange, Ken served in many ministries at Rosemont and Franklin Road Baptist churches and he especially loved teaching adult Sunday School.

Affectionately known as “Papooh” to his extended family, he was preceded by his beloved wife of 69 years, Kitty. He is survived by four sons, Ken Jr. (Vicki) of Auburn, Wayne (Kimberly) of Florida; Kevin (Denise) of South Carolina, and Keith (Nancy) of Tennessee; one daughter, Kaye (Butch) Dutto of Tennessee; 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Ken was a friend to so many, was well respected and much loved and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service was held June 21 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Jeff Stanley Memorial Fund (www.jeffstanleymemorialfund.com/give).

JOHN CHRISTIAN FRANDSEN

John Christian Frandsen passed away June 16, 2025, at Bethany House in Auburn after a short illness. He was 92.

John was born in Grantsville, Utah, to John Leland “Lee” Frandsen and Rachel Marguerite Anderson Frandsen. He graduated from Grantsville High School and earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in zoology/parasitology at the University of Utah. He completed further studies at the University of California (Berkley) and the University of Pennsylvania. He worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture serving as director of the Regional Parasite Research Laboratory in Auburn.

As a colonel in the Army Reserve, he served as a consultant in parasitology in the Preventive Medicine Consultants Division of the Office of the Surgeon General of the Army.

John held various teaching positions in addition to his work with the U.S.D.A., including adjunct associate professor of pathobiology and zoology/entomology at Auburn University and as visiting professor at Tuskegee University.

He was active in, and held several leadership positions with the mid-south district of the Unitarian Universalist Association.

John had a lifelong love of learning and was active in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) chapter at Auburn University, where he taught and attended classes. He participated in the Chattahoochee Valley Writers Conference and was active in Village Friends. He was committed to environmental and ecological issues with memberships in the Sierra Club and the Environmental Defense Fund.

John was married to Annie Laura Clements and adopted her four children. He later married Jeannette Fichter Blow.

He was predeceased by his wife, Jeannette; sister, Judith Gwen Frandsen Ireland; and son, Michael T. Frandsen. He is survived by his children, Teresa Frandsen Smotherman (Sid), Wesley E. Frandsen and John T. Frandsen; stepdaughters, Margaret Blow Bearss (Clyde), Liz Blow Holden and Susan Blow Cochran (John); nephew, Matthew Q. Ireland; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the care givers of Synergy Healthcare and Bethany House Hospice for the wonderful, loving care they gave him and all the family during his time in their care.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Village Friends or the East Alabama Food Bank.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

RUSSELL “WAYNE” RAY

Russell Wayne Ray, known to most simply as “Wayne,” passed away on June 22, 2025, at the age of 81. A lifelong resident of Alabama, Wayne lived a life of service, strength and gratitude, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, hard work and love.

Wayne proudly served his country in the Army National Guard and continued that spirit of service as a police officer and firefighter in Opelika. He also spent many years working with his brothers in the electrical business. A true entrepreneur at heart, he founded and operated several businesses including Wayne’s American Bar and Grill, Wayne’s Automotive, Wayne’s Real Estate, Wayne Ray’s Process Service and multiple pet stores alongside his son, Dewayne, where they shared the unique joy of raising monkeys.

He was a proud and dedicated member of the Wingman Military Motorcycle Club, where he served as Treasurer and remained deeply committed to supporting veterans. One of his greatest dreams was to create a Veterans’ Village — a place of healing, community and dignity for those who served

Wayne was an avid supporter of President Donald Trump and reached out to him to share his forward thinking ideas.

Wayne was a man of faith, a longtime member of Air View Baptist Church, where many of his family also worshipped. He lived his life with an unwavering love for the Lord and an unmatched attitude of gratitude. He never missed a chance to thank someone who lent a hand, and he always recognized kindness with a sincere heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, JC Ray and Nellie Smith Ray; his son Dewayne David Ray; and his brothers Donald, Clyde and Winfield Ray.

Wayne is survived by his son Russell Wayne Ray Jr.; daughter Ginger Ray Yates (Shannon); grandchildren Russell Wayne Ray III; Kyle Yates(Lea), Jake Yates(Kathy), Dylan Yates(Mary Catherine); great-grandchildren Carter, Cooper and Hudson Yates and a large extended family of, nieces, nephews, as well many cousins in the Ray and Smith family – all who will miss him dearly.

Special thanks and heartfelt appreciation are extended to his devoted caregivers at Bethany House, and especially his personal caregivers Darlene Lane and LeAnn Allen, for their tireless care and kindness, and to Susan Bolt, whom Wayne lovingly called his “best friend.”

Wayne’s life was one of purpose, passion and praise. He leaves behind a legacy of love, service and faith that will never be forgotten.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday June 28, beginning at 10:45 a.m., at Air View Baptist Church, 2301 Airport Rd, Opelika, AL 36801, visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will immediately follow at Rosemere Cemetery located at 1600 Auburn St. in Opelika.



PASTOR HENRY L. DAWSON

Pastor Henry L. Dawson, 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Pastor Dawson was born to Walter E. and Annie Ruth Dawson on Jan. 14, 1946 in Auburn. His family called him ‘Sweetin’ because of his kind nature. He spent his entire life living on the same land his grandfather farmed. He told many stories of his childhood with his brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy. Henry and Patsy married Dec. 9, 1964. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year. He was so happy to go and buy her red roses to celebrate their love and devotion to each other.

He is also survived by his brothers Johnny Dawson and James (Pat) Dawson. In addition, he had a beloved sister-in-law, Glenda, who was always willing to help with anything he needed. He was loved by all his family and friends, including his church family.

Henry and Patsy raised four children together, Thomas Dawson (Kandi), Sandra Dawson Black (Jimmy), Amanda Dawson and Jessica Dawson. Their grandchildren are Christopher Black (Rebecca), Hannah Dawson Scott, Katelyn Black Switzer (Kyle), Aaron Tyson, Jacob Wiles and Liam Tyson. Their great-grandchildren are Wesley and Addison Scott, Casey and Ellie Black and Luke Switzer. He gave every child a special nickname.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Bob and Bill Dawson; his beloved grandmother Sara Amanda Dawson; and his grandfather Walter M. Dawson.

In addition to being a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, his first love was always serving his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Pastor Dawson began preaching in 1968. He founded Grace Baptist Church in 1980 and served as its pastor, with his last sermon being on June 15, Father’s Day. He preached on the importance of a father standing in the gap for his family. He listened to his children tell him how much they loved him and how thankful they were he led them to the Lord. He lived what he preached and the impact he had on his family will be felt for many generations to come. He was a man of God who never compromised his faith and beliefs. Pastor Dawson had a passion for leading lost souls to Jesus Christ. In fact, every one he met he would ask, “Are you going to heaven?” And then he would tell them how to be saved. He loved the Lord, he loved his family and he will truly be missed. He is walking on streets of gold and sitting at his savior’s feet. We have the promise of God that we will meet again and what a day that will be!

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fredrick-Dean Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Thursday, June 26, at 2 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 6393 Lee Road 54 in Auburn. The church will be open three hours before the service. Officiating will be Pastor Steven Waldrep and Tommy Dawson.

A graveside service will immediately follow at Dawson Pine-Knot Cemetery.

John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

DEBORAH RENE PRICKEY

Deborah Rene Pricket passed away June 24, 2025.

A funeral service for Mrs. Prickett will be held Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 1 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A visitation will be held the prior evening, Wednesday, June 25, 2025 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.