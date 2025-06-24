Letter to the community — Sharing survey with teens is essential

Dear Community Members,

I want to extend my sincere gratitude to each of you who attended our recent meeting to discuss the critical issues of teen crime and gun violence in our community. Your presence and active participation demonstrated a shared commitment to finding solutions and creating a safer environment for our youth.

Since that productive meeting, Richard Curry with the Boys & Girls Club of East Alabama offered his time and resources to develop a community-wide survey specifically for our teens.

This survey is a vital tool that will help us better understand the needs and challenges facing young people in our area. By gathering their perspectives directly, we can identify key areas where our community can come together and provide meaningful support.

Last week we shared the survey link (see info below.) A grassroots approach is essential, and your help in disseminating this survey will ensure we reach as many teens as possible.

We are committed to transparency and will share the feedback and insights we gather from the survey as the information comes in. Our goal is to keep the survey live throughout the summer and into the beginning of the school year to ensure we reach the widest possible audience of teens.

Thank you again for your dedication to our community. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of our young people and build a safer, stronger community for everyone.

Chief of Police, Shane Healey

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YOUTHVOICESURVEY2025

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: