EAMC acquires newest robotic surgical equipment

BY EAST ALABAMA HEALTH

OPELIKA — East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) is the third hospital in the state to acquire the new da Vinci 5 surgical system, a new generation of robotic technology designed to enhance precision and control during minimally invasive procedures. The first procedure using the new equipment was performed on June 16.

“This new da Vinci system renews our commitment to ensuring our surgeons are equipped with the tools needed to continue delivering world-class care,” said Laura Grill, president and CEO of East Alabama Health.

The new da Vinci 5 platform has 150 design innovations and 10,000 times the computing power of the da Vinci Xi, Intuitive’s previous robotic surgery system. One piece of technology within the da Vinci 5 are force feedback sensors, which measure the push, pull and directional forces at the robot’s instrument tips in real time while checking for accuracy nearly 1,000 times per second.

Robotic procedures allow physicians to perform surgeries through tiny incisions — about 1 to 2 centimeters — and to close those incisions with only a stitch or two, or even just a bandage. This can reduce scarring, recovery time and pain for patients who undergo procedures.

“I am grateful that East Alabama Health, Laura Grill and our board of directors continually invest in keeping our surgeons at the forefront of medical technology, allowing us to provide the highest quality care to our patients — a mission that is at the heart of this hospital,” said Njideka Obiekwe, M.D., who serves as medical director for EAMC’s robotics program. “This new, state-of-the-art da Vinci surgical robot offers faster, more precise and more advanced capabilities. It enhances the structure and efficiency of our surgical procedures, allows for real-time intraoperative consultations and creates new opportunities to train the next generation of medical doctors and surgeons.

“We are honored to be the third hospital in the state to acquire this cutting-edge technology, and we look forward to the many ways it will benefit our patients and our community.”

EAMC has a rich history of pioneering exceptional methods of robotic care for patients, and currently provides general, gynecologic and urologic robotic procedures. Obiekwe and three other surgeons practicing at EAMC. Allen Foster, M.D., Kerri Bevis, M.D. and Wes Cutcliffe, D.O., have completed more than 1,000 robotic-assisted procedures.

“Our robotic team is continuously focused on ways to achieve better outcomes for our patients, and this new technology equips us to continue advancing the level of care we provide,” said Chris Watson, director of Perioperative Services at EAMC. “For our patients, this means smaller incisions, less pain and a quicker return to the things that matter most.”

In 2023, EAMC earned accreditation as a Robotic Surgery Center of Excellence by the Surgical Review Corporation. The accreditation recognizes EAMC’s dedication to delivering high-quality, compassionate patient care with an emphasis on safety along with required extensive inspections and assessments of the facility and its surgeons.