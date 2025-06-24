AU hosts College Quest for visually impaired high schoolers

BY SAM VISE | FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — College Quest, a specialized two-week program for visually impaired high school students, is underway at Auburn University, running from June 14 to June 27.

This free initiative is sponsored by the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services (ADRS), the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind (AIDB), the Alabama Industrial Development Training (AIDT) and Auburn University.

The program focuses on six disciplines: independent living, orientation and mobility, assistive technology, team building, student advisement and vocational rehabilitation.

Students who successfully complete the program will earn two hours of college credit from Auburn, which will also provide one scholarship for a College Quest participant pursuing a STEM degree.

“The main reason that the program exists is because our students across the state who have vision loss weren’t making it through college because they didn’t have the independent skills they needed to manage themselves,” said ADRS State Coordinator of Blind Services Dana Barber. “So, we built this program around what we call disciplines. For those who don’t see well, if you don’t have these skills in college today, if you can’t manage or turn in assignments […] you can’t do any of the things you need to do. We’re teaching them things that a lot of times their parents have always done for them, but now that they’re alone, they need to be able to do those things for themselves.”

Barber started the program in 2018 after hearing of a need for college preparatory programs for visually impaired students across the state. She thanked Professor Overtoun Jenda, who oversees Auburn University’s Office of Special Projects and Initiatives, for forging the program’s partnership with the university.

“We were able to actually put our students in a dorm,” Barber said. “We call this ‘two weeks in the life of a college freshman’ for our students. So they would stay in a dorm, they would walk to class, they would change classes to get to the next class […] but the classes are all built around those six disciplines. They also do that while they take an Auburn class.”

Some topics taught in the College Quests courses include money management, how to interview, cooking and travel skills.

“I really like the cooking class because I like to cook,” said Everett Sjolseth, a student in the program. “Another class that I found beneficial was a career path class, like advancing your career readiness skills. If you haven’t heard of [College Quest] and you are visually impaired, go talk to your counselor — it’s a really great program!”

According to Barber, students are recommended to apply for the program by either their counselor with the ADRS, a teacher in their school system or pre-employment transition specialists with the ADRS that also work in schools. To be one of 16 selected, students must be at least 16 years old and a rising junior in high school. Students cannot apply to College Quest once they have started college.

“When I applied, I was really hoping that I would get in,” said Thelonious Sylvester, a rising high school senior in the program. “When I found out [I got in], I was in disbelief because I heard so much about College Quest and I didn’t think that I would be good enough to get in. I was like, ‘This can’t be real.’ When I found out, I cried — I was so excited.”

Sylvester’s favorite classes are centered around orientation and mobility because he enjoys going for walks. He wants to go into the horticulture field.

“[This program] means a lot to me,” Sylvester said. “Just being able to learn so much with so many instructors that are patient and kind, and we have so much time to really just stop and make sure, like, everybody’s together, and also everybody that’s here, all the students that are here, are so sweet. I love the dynamics here, I love the people here and I’ve made so many friends.”

Barber said that for some students, joining College Quest has been a goal of theirs for years. For others, that is not the case.

“Originally, I did not want to come because I heard that it was rigorous and I loved my summers,” said Kate Seabolt, rising freshman in college. “I was laying in bed and I was like, ‘I really don’t want to go to this camp.’ Then when I got here, I met all these amazing people. It helped me realize that I need to learn more independent skills and more living alone skills because I haven’t really thought about not living with my parents. College Quest has taught me independence through cooking, assistive technology and how to advocate for myself.”

Seabolt’s favorite memories are of the team building courses where students often play games and get to know each other better. The students even went whitewater rafting this summer as part of a team building exercise.

“We get a variety of personalities and abilities and all that with 16 students,” Barber said. “So they come in maybe a little shy, but they do open up and they become friends.”

Barber said that students often make group chats where they can keep in touch after the program ends. Many students expressed excitement for reconvening after the program was over.

“I hope that those who are 16 will recognize the things that they need to work on to be ready for college after high school,” Barber said. “They’ve got two years to work on those skills they know they need to be successful. That’s one of the main components of the program. We feel like that age group, 16 and going into your junior year, is really the target age for this. We help them explore their career choices and we kind of help them realize if that is a realistic career goal.”

Barber hopes that College Quest will continue for many years, remaining a beacon of opportunity and preparation for visually impaired students navigating the path to higher education and independent living.

For more information about College Quest, contact Richard Couch at (334) 293-7046 or richard.couch@rehab.alabama.gov.