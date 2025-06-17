Southern Preparatory Academy appoints Dean of Academics

CONTRIBUTED TO THE LAFAYETTE SUN

CAMP HILL — Southern Preparatory Academy is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Blaine Thompson as the new Dean of Academics. A respected educator and thoughtful leader, Thompson brings a wealth of experience and vision to this vital role as the Academy continues to deepen its commitment to transformational, faith-based education.

Thompson joined the Southern Prep family in the spring of 2023 as the middle school English instructor. In that short time, he has made a lasting impact; not only through his teaching, but also by designing and launching the school’s Introduction to the Bible course. As dean of academics, he will now lead the continued development of a holistic academic program that emphasizes character, conviction and excellence.

“I’m extremely humbled by the opportunity to take on a new role in the next chapter of Southern Prep,” said Mr. Thompson. “I fully believe in the new direction. I wouldn’t still be here if it weren’t for the meaningful changes and the renewed vision.”

Thompson’s academic credentials include a Bachelor of Arts in History and a Master of Arts in Education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as a recently completed Master of Divinity from Christ Our Redeemer Seminary in partnership with Metro Atlanta Seminary. His teaching career has spanned both public and private schools, from middle grades to adult education, and he has been a part of educational and service initiatives across the southeast and abroad in countries like China and Turkey.

“His diverse academic background, global perspective and spiritual grounding make him an ideal fit for this role,” said Academy President Colonel Corey Ramsby. “Mr. Thompson understands what it means to educate not just minds, but hearts. He brings the kind of leadership that will elevate our academic program and strengthen our mission.”

Thompson’s educational vision is rooted in what he describes as Transformational Education, a framework that shapes students through Conviction, Craft, Connection and Transformation.

“This upcoming year will be essential for establishing rhythms and enhancing culture that will contribute to the development of a holistic curriculum and pedagogy,” he shared. “Education isn’t just about preparing students for tests — it’s about preparing them for life. We want our graduates to become adults of purpose who live with conviction, practice their craft with excellence, build connections with care and carry transformation into every sphere they enter.”

As he steps into this new position, Mr. Thompson is passionate about reshaping perceptions and unlocking the full potential of the Southern Prep experience. “I’m excited to help forge a new way forward. When old ways and habits run their course, you must adapt and transform. That’s what we’re doing. I fully expect to challenge and replace previously held perceptions of our school. This school and campus are full of tremendous potential — a sleeping giant.”

Southern Preparatory Academty welcomes Thompson as he steps into this new leadership role.

“We are excited to see how his guidance will inspire both faculty and students in the months and years ahead,” the school said in its press release.