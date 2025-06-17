Alabama ONE announces opening of branch in Valley

CONTRIBUTED TO
VALLEY — Alabama ONE Credit Union recently announced the opening of its newest branch in Valley, furthering its mission to provide exceptional financial services to communities across the state. The new location, situated at 3202 20th Ave., Valley, opened its doors on June 9.
This expansion marks a significant step in Alabama ONE’s commitment to supporting the financial growth and well-being of Valley residents and businesses. The credit union looks forward to becoming an integral part of the local community, offering a wide range of financial solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of the area.
Jared Kirby, Senior Vice President of East Central at Alabama ONE, expressed enthusiasm about the new branch.
“We’re thrilled to bring Alabama ONE’s services to Valley,” Kirby said. “This new location represents our dedication to providing accessible, innovative financial solutions to east central Alabama. We’re here to support the community’s financial goals and contribute to its economic vitality.”
The Valley branch will offer a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including:
- Personal and business checking and savings accounts
- Consumer loans and credit cards
- Mortgage and home equity solutions
- Business and agricultural lending
- Digital banking platforms
- Wealth advisory services
Members will have access to state-of-the-art technology and personalized service from a team of experienced financial professionals committed to helping them achieve their financial objectives.
While the branch began serving members on June 9, Alabama ONE is planning a grand opening celebration to be held at a future date. This event will provide an opportunity for the community to meet the branch staff, learn more about Alabama ONE’s services and participate in special promotions and activities. About Alabama ONE
Alabama ONE Credit Union, headquartered in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has been serving members since its charter in 1951 as the TRW Federal Credit Union. Today, Alabama ONE is a thriving financial cooperative with over $1 billion in assets and 31 branches statewide. Serving more than 90,000 members across Alabama, the credit union offers membership to individuals and businesses associated with 23 Alabama Rural Electric Cooperatives, covering approximately 58 of 67 counties in Alabama. Alabama ONE provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including consumer, business, agricultural and mortgage-related offerings, as well as wealth management and full-service insurance solutions. The credit union is dedicated to empowering its members with the resources they need to build a strong financial future.
Federally Insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity. NMLS 401726.