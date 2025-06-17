Alabama ONE announces opening of branch in Valley

CONTRIBUTED TO

VALLEY — Alabama ONE Credit Union recently announced the opening of its newest branch in Valley, furthering its mission to provide exceptional financial services to communities across the state. The new location, situated at 3202 20th Ave., Valley, opened its doors on June 9.

This expansion marks a significant step in Alabama ONE’s commitment to supporting the financial growth and well-being of Valley residents and businesses. The credit union looks forward to becoming an integral part of the local community, offering a wide range of financial solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of the area.

Jared Kirby, Senior Vice President of East Central at Alabama ONE, expressed enthusiasm about the new branch.

“We’re thrilled to bring Alabama ONE’s services to Valley,” Kirby said. “This new location represents our dedication to providing accessible, innovative financial solutions to east central Alabama. We’re here to support the community’s financial goals and contribute to its economic vitality.”

The Valley branch will offer a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including: