Upcoming Events | Week of June 8, 2025

JUNE 14 — SECOND SATURDAY AT PIONEER PARK

On the second Saturday of every month, a group of history re-enactors gather in period attire at the Lee County Historical Society Museum to demonstrate their arts and crafts. Blacksmiths work at the forge, spinners and weavers work in the textile room, the gardeners are in the gardens, crafts and seasonal activities are scheduled and someone is always cooking up a meal in the fireplace or outdoors. Visit from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The Whistle Stop Pickers dulcimer group meets at the Museum at 1 p.m. Activities are different each month. For more information, visit www.leecountyhistoricalsociety.org/second-saturday.

JUNE 20 — FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

Food Truck Friday, hosted by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, brings the community together in downtown Opelika. This family-friendly event features live entertainment and more than 20 vendors and food trucks stationed along North Railroad Avenue and 1st Avenue. Food Truck Friday is proudly presented by Sensigreen Heating & Air and Butcher Paper BBQ.

JULY 1 — SPRING EXHIBITION ENDING SALE

Celebrate the end of The Jule’s spring exhibitions with our Spring Exhibition Ending Sale at The Museum Store July 1-5 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Enjoy 20% off regularly priced items and special discounts on select items up to 75% off. Shop local artists, hand-crafted accessories, unique home décor and more.

*The Jule will be closed on July 4, 2025. Sales apply to in-store purchases only and do not include consignment items.

THROUGH JULY 5 — FACULTY EXHIBITION 8 SHOWCASE

SHOWCASE 2025 celebrates the innovative work of Auburn University faculty across diverse disciplines, including film, painting, photography, new media, sculpture and textile arts. The exhibition runs through July 5 at the Jule Collins Smith Museum on the AU campus. Open daily, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.

JULY 11 — WINE, WHISKERS & WAGS

Join Care Humane Society for Wine, Whiskers & Wags on Friday, July 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Graduate hotel. For tickets and/or sponsorship opportunities, email development@carehumane.org.

ONGOING — O GROWS FARMERS MARKET

The O Grows Farmers Market is held every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika. The market will feature local produce, baked goods, crafts, live music and story time by the Opelika Public Library.

ONGOING — MARKET AT AG HERITAGE PARK

The Market at Ag Heritage Park is open every Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. through the summer. Hosted by the Auburn University College of Agriculture, the market is an open-air, growers-only farmers market offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, herbs, ornamental plants and cut flowers as well as locally produced jams and jellies, baked goods, soaps, honey, goat cheese and more. Vendors change weekly based on produce availability. Ag Heritage Park is located at 580 S. Donahue Drive on the Auburn campus. The market is held adjacent to the barn on the far side of the pond from Donahue Drive and the pavilion.

ONGOING — CITY MARKET

Auburn’s City Market will take place every Saturday through Aug. 30 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Town Creek Park. City Market features live music and local farmers, growers and artists selling fresh produce and handmade products.