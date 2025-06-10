Obituaries | The Observer | Week of June 8, 2025

DONALD LYNN PRICE

Donald Lynn Price was born Jan. 22, 1961, and passed away June 4, 2025.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 13, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.

JAMES BURTON MCSWAIN

James Burton McSwain was born July 30, 1948, and passed away June 5, 2025.

A funeral service was held June 10 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, with Rev. Cliff Knight officiating. Interment followed at Garden Hill Cemetery.

MARY HELEN MOORE

Mary Helen Moore of Auburn passed away June 2, 2025. She enjoyed a life focused on family, friendships and giving back to Auburn University.

Born Aug.16, 1961, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Mary was the daughter of Harry Manson and Linda Manson. She graduated from Farragut High School in 1979 and attended Auburn University, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She graduated in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and earned a master’s degree in civil engineering in 1991.

Upon graduating from Auburn University, Mary joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the Mobile District. She served in various roles and cities over her almost 40-year career, including Cape Canaveral, Florida, Montgomery, Dothan and Mobile.

Mary was a strong supporter of Auburn University, rooting on her Tigers and giving back to the college of engineering. For over 10 years, she was involved in the recruitment of women into the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, being a founding member of the 100+ Women Strong organization. In that time, she not only served as a mentee to incoming students but also served on the executive committee. Through her time with the USACE and involvement with AU, Mary forged many strong friendships and touched the lives of those she met.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, John Moore; son, Michael Moore; father, Harry Manson; and brother, Stuart Manson (Donna).

A memorial service was held June 7 at Auburn United Methodist Church, with Dr. Cory Smith officiating. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

RONALD R. HILTERMAN

Ronald R. Hilterman, 69, of Auburn passed away peacefully on June 4, 2025, in hospice care at Bethany House, where he received the best of care.

It was the final chapter in a valiant 14-month struggle with stage four cancer. Ron was an inspiration to his family and friends with his determination to maintain a positive attitude and fight ferociously against overwhelming odds.

He put his life in the hands of God, in whom he trusted. Ron would often say, “God is driving the bus, I’m just ridin’ along.” Ron attended Farmville Baptist Church.

After serving in the U.S. Air Force and graduating from Spartan School of Aeronautics, Ron spent his entire career as a project manager at various nuclear power plants around the world.

Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a highly skilled gourmet cook, well known for his many delicious dishes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Barbara E. Hilterman; his beloved dog, Chloe; mother, Barbara A. Hilterman; two brothers, Tom (Denise) Hilterman and Greg (Liz) Hilterman; sister-in-law Myrtice (Frank) Allen of LaFayette; brother-in-law Bill (Bonnie) Harmon of LaFayette; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Penton Church of God Cemetery. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Ron’s name may be made to Bethany House, 1171 Gatewood Drive, Auburn, AL 36830.

DOUGLAS JOEL “DOUG” BARRET

Douglas Joel “Doug” Barrett, 66 of Auburn passed away unexpectedly at home on June 2, 2025.

Doug was born at Whiteman Airforce base where his father, Dudley R. Barrett, originally from Cannon County, Tennessee, was stationed. His mother, Wilma Litchford Barrett, was originally from Nashville. The Barrett family has been in the Southern United States since the 1740s, with many still residing in middle Tennessee.

Doug graduated from Claude High School in Texas. He attended Abilene Christian University and left in his junior year to join the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Savannah, Georgia, where he served in Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. In Savannah, he married Janeane Watson of Decatur, Alabama, a teacher. After Doug left active duty, they moved to Alabama, where he attended Auburn University and became an Alabama National Guardsman. For over 38 years, Doug served the Army on active duty, duty in the Alabama guard, active tours of duty, and finally serving as full time support to the Alabama National Guard.

Doug served multiple tours of duty as a foreign Military Advisor, leading American and Afghan soldiers during the war in Afghanistan. He was proud of his Airborne Ranger Unit from his younger years. He received multiple awards including the Bronze Star and the Italian Afghan Expedition medal. He was entitled to wear four service bars for continuous time in combat zones. Doug ended his career as a Department of the Army civilian doing what he loved, working for soldiers, until retiring a second time.

Doug worked to honor his ancestors and veterans of all wars. Doug was a National and Life Member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, a member of Robert E. Lee Camp 16 in Lee County and was currently serving as the Alabama Division Commander of the SCV, an honored position in which he was diligently working to fulfill the Charge of the SCV. Doug was a member of the Military Order of the Stars and Bars, serving as the Lt. Commander of the Alabama Association.

Doug was a Christian and devoted husband of 42 years. He attempted to be a better person every day and to make amends for his absence due to military duty during critical times of his children’s lives. He was a devoted grandfather and loved spoiling the grandchildren. He never seemed to be able to pass up a gift shop when traveling and always tried to bring treasures home to the grandchildren.

Doug is survived by his wife, Janeane Barrett; son, Zachary (Jenna) Barrett; daughter, Alison (Jeff) Baker; four grandchildren, Emma Claire Baker, Hillary Baker, Austin Baker and James Douglas “J.D” Barrett; brother, Rick Barrett; sister, Karen Bean; sister-in-law, Donna (Tom) Manes; special Uncle and Aunt, Jerry (Faye) Barrett; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service was held June 9 at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Alabama Division Sons of Confederate Veterans.

RONALD LEROY PITZER

Ronald Leroy Pitzer took his final breath surrounded by his immediate family and holding hands with his daughter and granddaughter as he transitioned to glory. He is no longer in pain and is in heaven with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Ron leaves a legacy through the many lives he has touched and especially through his wife, Mickey Pitzer; daughter, Michele Richie (Chris); two granddaughters, Hannah Richie and Kathryn Richie; sisters, Linda Corns and Sandra Dotson; nephew, David Pitzer (Frelie); and many nieces, nephews, friends, cousins and other family members.

Ron lived an amazing life and brought joy to those who knew him. He was a member at Pepperell Baptist Church. Looking back upon his 85 years on Earth, we are reminded of the book of Matthew, 25:21, “Well done my good and faithful servant.”

Born on Dec. 1, 1939, in Alderson, West Virginia, Ron lived during the Great Depression, World War II, the Korea conflict, Vietnam, President Kennedy’s assassination, the moon landing, 9/11, the Global War on Terrorism and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growing up in West Virginia during the Great Depression was difficult, but Ron’s father made a good living working in a jewelry store as a watch repairman, a skill that Ron learned and enjoyed throughout his life. Ron graduated from Concord College in Athens, West Virginia, in 1961 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. While at Concord, Ron was in the management program working in Washington, D.C. for SS Kresge, that later became K-Mart. At the end of the school year, he was transferred to Alexandria, Virgina.

In 1963, Ron was drafted into the U.S. Army and trained at Fort Knox and Fort Gordon before being assigned to Germany. He served as a Private First Class specializing in Signals Intelligence and served in Germany along the famous Fulda Gap during the height of the Cold War.

Upon his discharge in 1965, K-Mart assigned him to Hampton, Virginia, where their only child, Michele Lee, was born in 1969. Their next move was to Columbia, South Carolina, then Champaign, Illinois (Ron worked in Chicago). Additional K-Mart assignments took them to Greensboro, North Carolina, Prattville and finally to Auburn, where he was the manager of the local K-Mart until his retirement in 1995 at the age of 55. He met his wife, Mickey, in 1990 with whom he spent the last 35 years traveling and making memories together.

Ron enjoyed Auburn football, spending time with family, creating and being outdoors. He was present for the birth of both his granddaughters. Ron is at peace and resting in Heaven. He will be remembered as a father, a grandfather, a well-respected community business leader, a church-going man and a dear friend.

A funeral service was held June 6 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, with Rev. Mike Newman officiating. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

HENRIETTA FLEMING WESLEY

Henrietta Fleming Wesley, 81, of Opelika died June 3, 2025.

Henrietta was born July 9, 1943, in Pike County, daughter of the late Fred Fleming and Elizabeth Graham Fleming. She graduated from Pike County High in 1961 and worked for over 30 years with the Social Security Administration, but her primary focus was on being Sam’s loving wife.

Henrietta was an avid bridge player and played regularly with several clubs. She loved to read, especially her Bible and devotionals, and was the member of several Bible study groups. She loved to play the piano and was the pianist for Calvary Heights Baptist Church in Alexander City for several years. After moving to Opelika, she was a member of First Baptist Church of Opelika, and her favorite ministry was volunteering and playing the piano for the Joy Sunday school class for over 30 years.

Henrietta was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Samuel David Wesley of Opelika; son, Samuel Keith Wesley (Lisa) of Auburn; daughter, Sandra Wesley Junkin (Jay) of Birmingham; grandchildren, Lauren Wesley, Stephanie Wesley, Katie Wesley, Lawson Brown, Will Junkin, Ryan Junkin (Jessica) and Eric Junkin (Kayla); great-grandchildren Kaden, Ava, Ella, Zoey, Zia, Zayda, Zimri and Zane; sister, Ann Walker (Kris); brothers, Mike Fleming (Mary John) and Tommy Fleming; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Henrietta was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother as well as sister, aunt and friend. Her love and devotion for her family was unwavering. If there was a family event, musical performance, dance recital or sporting event, she was there, no matter how far, including two trips to Washington D.C. to see her grandsons march in the Cherry Blossom Parade. When she could, she loved to travel, and her favorite and most adventurous trip was to visit the Holy Land with her granddaughters. She was a steadfast example of quiet dependability and gentle strength bringing joy to everyone she touched.

A Memorial Service was held June 6 at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home.