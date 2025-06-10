Education Briefs | Week of June 8, 2025

LIVINGSTON — The University of West Alabama held spring commencement exercises on May 8 and 9. Local students who graduated include:

From Auburn – Julia Austin and Pamela Wilson, both received B.S. degrees in interdisciplinary studies; Kaitlin Hill, B.S. degree in physical education; William Bailey, Master of Education in physical education; Jessica Bodine, Master of Education in elementary education; Alanna Hathcock, Master of Education in social science; Joshua Scott, Master of Education in science; and Madison Horne, Master of Education in early childhood education.

From Opelika – Palina Luangkhot, Education Specialist in early childhood education; and Holly Ingold, master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling.

From Salem – Jerrod Day, Master of Arts in teaching history, and Ashley Kelso, B.S. in sports management.

From Smiths Station – Bryce Newman, B.S. in Sports Management.

BIRMINGHAM — Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law announced its Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester, which recognizes students whose end-of-semester GPA is 3.3 or higher. Included on the Dean’s List are Henry Sheils, Sarah Strength, Hagan Wagoner and Brock Ware, all of Auburn.

AMERICUS, Ga. — Simone Gillispie, a resident of Salem, made the Spring 2025 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better on a minimum of 12 credit hours.

TROY — Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2024-2025 academic year. Local students who graduated include:

From Auburn – Matthew Caldwell, Tina Conner, Dawn Devitt, Bailee Golab, Mia Holland, Lynne Jackson, Adrian Meadows, Brandon Phillips, Brian Price, Clayton Reed, Chaz Smith, Reagan Sumner, Jasmine Nicole Thomas, Jill Tissue and Zoe Tucker.

From Opelika – Joshua Blake, Steven Dowdell, Julian Duke, Ameriol Finley, Jasmine Freeman, Faith Gohanna, Dion Harper, Emily Hegwood, Raygan Helms-Childers, Andreka Hickson, Dionnie Larkin, Cyrus McCormick, Teresa Meyers, Tyquaun Porter, Ahnayah Preston, Holly Price and Makayla Stewart.

From Salem – Kaitlin Reese, Jennifer Ross, Amanda Straker, Sydney Stringfellow and Racheal Tomski.

From Smiths Station – Joshua Adams, Aaron Anthony, Morgan Ashford, Cameron Boutwell, Makenzie Hartley, Kristopher Napier, Karlie Poole and Merlene Rodney.

TROY — Andrew Wells of Opelika has been selected to serve as a 2025 Impact Leader at Troy University. Impact is the annual new student orientation program held each summer on campus. As an Impact Leader, Wells will help new students get acquainted with the university, register for classes and start their Troy experience off right.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Haley Kimberly of Auburn received a Master of Science in Nursing degree from Georgia College & State University.

TUSCALOOSA — This summer, 154 University of Alabama students are receiving hands-on, innovative and advanced educational experiences with dozens of companies and organizations across the United States through UA’s Cooperative Education Program. Local students include Connor Brown of Auburn, who is working for AFL; Raheem Crayton of Opelika, who is working for Phifer Inc.; and Kylin Fears of Opelika, who is working for Mercedes Benz.

TUSCALOOSA — The University of Alabama conferred more than 6,000 degrees during its spring 2025 commencement ceremonies. Local graduates and their degrees include:

From Auburn – Kristen Aldridge, Bachelor of Science; Mackenzie Avant, Master of Science; Fain Casey, Juris Doctor; Abigail Chandler, Bachelor of Science in education; Kelsey France, Bachelor of Arts; Marcus Hardnett Master of Tax Accounting; Zaria Harvey Master of Social Work; Kathleen Kelly Master of Science; Jacob Kerr Bachelor of Science in commerce & business administration; Emre Kor, Bachelor of Science in commerce & business administration; Anna Mehta, Master of Library & Information Studies; Zoey Rich, Bachelor of Arts in communication & information sciences; Rachel Robbins, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Tracy Sowell Master of Science in nursing; Celia Spiers, Bachelor of Arts in communication & information sciences; Marissa Tanaka, Master of Library & Information Studies; Noah Warren, Bachelor of Science; Kathryn Waters, Juris Doctor; and Elizabeth Whittelsey, Master of Science.

From Opelika – Roxanne Albers, Master of Arts; Mary Bush, Bachelor of Science in commerce & business administration; Carly Culpepper, Bachelor of Arts; Makiya Denson, Bachelor of Science in education; Steven Harvey, Master of Tax Accounting; David Kelsey, Master of Science; Nyree Lowe, Bachelor of Arts; Mary Stewart, Bachelor of Arts; Shakwanza Thomas Bachelor of Arts in communication & information sciences; and Jasmine Trimble, Bachelor of Arts.

From Smiths Station – Bailey Carmean, Bachelor of Arts in communication & information sciences; Dalton Goodson, Bachelor of Science; and Riley Wilson, Bachelor of Fine Arts.