Altar Call | Surprised by Worship

It is morning again. I am dragging, as usual. I understand why. Fatigue is the primary side effect of my chemotherapy medicine. Weakness is a small price to pay for the way this drug has stopped my cancer from growing. After two years in this chemo journey, I consider my lethargy a minor inconvenience on the way to heaven.

Life is different, however. For 90 years I usually bounced out of bed, ready to embrace a new day. Then cancer barged into my life. And this drug has taken the bounce out of my life. I go to bed tired. I wake up tired. But I tell my body, “I am in control, so get up; we have work to do.” Its slow response reminds me that though my control is weakening, I’m still the boss.

Each morning the routine is the same. Swallow four capsules on an empty stomach. Wait an hour to eat. I spend that hour letting the Word of God restore my soul. What a blessing those hours have been. This year I am reading the Everyday Gospel Bible in the English Standard Version. Its plan is to read three or four chapters daily, which are followed by commentary and prayers by Paul David Tripp. This discipline has been extraordinarily helpful. I get “lost” in the glory of God’s Word and forget about my cancer.

After my devotional and prayer time, I warm my Jimmy Dean biscuit and enjoy it with my first cup of coffee. Then, and only then, I open my cell phone to check my messages. (I refuse to allow my cell phone to dominate my life; it, like my body, must be under my control.)

Today, it was a phone message that made this an extraordinary day. My friend Greg Lotz in Cincinnati had been up late. At 11:17 p.m. God told him (that’s the only way I can explain this!) to share with me two songs, each a video. I opened them on my computer because the video is larger and the sound is better.

That’s when I was surprised by worship! Yes, worship. The first one was The Living Stones Quartet singing “Thank you Lord.” As I listened, I found myself singing with the quartet. The lyrics were on the screen. My favorite three words are “Thank you Jesus.” The three-word title of that song are repeated again and again: “Thank you Lord.” My heart was filled with joy as I sang with the quartet:

I come before You today

And there’s just one thing that I want to say

Thank You Lord

Thank You Lord

For all You’ve given to me

For all the blessings that I cannot see

Thank You Lord

Thank You Lord

With a grateful heart

With a song of praise

With an outstretched arm

I will bless your name

For all You’ve done in my life

You took my darkness and gave me Your light

Thank You Lord

Thank You Lord

The second song stirred me even more. It was the Gaither Vocal Band singing “10,000 Reasons.” I had never paid attention to the song though I had heard of it. But the lyrics got me. I was enthralled, singing loudly, worshipping the Lord, praising him along with the Gaither singers:

Bless the Lord oh my soul

Oh my soul

Worship His Holy name

Sing like never before

Oh my soul

I’ll worship Your Holy name

The sun comes up

It’s a new day dawning

It’s time to sing Your song again

Whatever may pass

And whatever lies before me

Let me be singing

When the evening comes

Oh my soul

I’ll worship Your Holy name

You’re rich in love

And You’re slow to anger

Your name is great

And Your heart is kind

For all Your goodness

I will keep on singing

Ten thousand reasons

For my heart to find

So, bless the Lord oh my soul

Oh my soul

The song is so easy to sing. The first words, repeated often in the song, are found in my wife Dean’s favorite Psalm, 103. Singing “Bless the Lord oh my soul” tripped my joy switch! Then it got better with “Sing like never before;” now I was singing as though I was in the audience! But what put me in tears and slowed my singing were the words about my strength failing. That was me. My strength is failing, and I know my time is coming soon for my graduation to heaven. But I thought, I want to face that with the strong faith of this song and sing God’s praise “unending” until with a new voice I will sing His praise in heaven. Oh, my soul! Try to feel what I was feeling when I sang these words with the quartet:

And on that day

When my strength is failing

The end draws near

And my time has come

Still my soul will

Sing Your praise unending

Ten thousand years

And then forevermore

Forevermore

Bless the Lord oh my soul

Oh my soul

Worship His Holy name

Sing like never before

Oh my soul

I’ll worship Your Holy name

I’ll worship Your Holy name

Jesus I will worship Your Holy name

Worship Your Holy name

Oh, my soul

I love worshipping in the sanctuary with others. I need that. But this morning my home was the sanctuary. Listening to those two songs and singing with the singers was an awesome blessing. Alone with God, I was caught up in the incredible joy of worshipping God. Surprised? Yes! I was surprised by worship!

How did it happen? Simple. God arranged it by telling my friend to send me those two videos. It is a new idea for me. Cooperate with God. Send a video to a friend. God will do the rest. Your friend, like me, will be surprised — and blessed — by a unique but beautiful experience of worship.

Thank you, Lord!