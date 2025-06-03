Opeika Chamber hosts annual meeting, awards ceremony

BY STEVEN STIEFEL

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber of Commerce held it’s 84th Annual Meeting on June 30, where new officers and board members were announced and small business awards were distributed.

The Executive Committee includes new Board of Directors Chair Clay Lane of Midsouth Bank. Chair-elect is Chuck Beams of East Alabama Health. Vice chair is Raven Harvis of H&S Commercial & Industrial Supplies & Services, treasurer is Nathan Murphy of Golden State Foods and secretary is Al McCambry of Point Broadband.

New Board members added included Taylor Sumrall of Taylor Made Designs, Matthew Stinson of Stinson Breads, Chris Garner of Garner Leadership and Brenda Hellums of Renasant Bank.

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ali Rauch reported that the Opelika Chamber had a successful year, including being named national Chamber of the Year for 2024 by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. The Opelika Chamber added 172 new members, held 74 ribbon cuttings and 330 total events during the year.

Rauch invited everyone to the official grand opening of the Auburn-Opelika Tourism Visitor Experience on June 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.