On the Mark | Opelika City Schools get new superintendent

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

The Opelika City Schools Board of Education has officially named Dr. Kevin Davis as the new superintendent, marking a historic transition for OCS. Davis is the first superintendent hired from outside the Opelika City School System since Dr. Clyde Zenah in 1986, a move that signals a fresh perspective and new leadership approach for the district.

Davis steps into the role following the tenure of Dr. Farrell Seymore, who resigned after serving three years as superintendent to accept a new position with CLAS (Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools). With two decades of experience in public education, Davis most recently served as Principal of Muscle Shoals High School in northwest Alabama. Throughout his career, he has worked as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and athletic director, equipping him with a well-rounded perspective on student success and school administration.

Understanding that students are the heart of any school system, Davis emphasized that they will remain his number one priority. His experience across multiple roles in education allows him to approach student issues and needs with a well-informed perspective.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new position, Davis stated, “I am honored to serve the Opelika community and lead this incredible district. My goal is to build on the strong foundation already in place while advancing new strategies that support our students, teachers and families.”

School board board expressed confidence in their selection, citing Davis’s leadership experience and commitment to academic excellence.

Notably, the Opelika City School Board of Education demonstrated greater transparency throughout the selection process than in previous years. The board publicly laid out a timeline, released the names of the two finalists, held individual public interviews at the Opelika Center for Performing Arts and provided background information on both candidates. By committing to having a new superintendent in place by June 1, the board reinforced its dedication to open communication with the Opelika community.

Before the end of the meeting, Davis was escorted into a small board room to meet with those in attendance. When given the chance to say a few words, he did not hesitate — throwing his support behind the Opelika community with an enthusiastic “GO DOGS!”

As for Opelika Athletics, Davis has been a coach, therfore he understants student-athletes, coaches and all the needs each sports have. I would imagine he will make Opelika Athletics a top priority, along with Education and Arts.

Davis will take over as Superintendent on July 1.

He and his wife, Amanda, have two adult children, Grace, 25, and Shelton, 20.

As Opelika City Schools welcomes Davis, the community anticipates fresh ideas, positive changes and a continued commitment to academic excellence under his leadership.

CONGRATULATIONS DR. DAVIS, WELCOME TO OPELIKA!

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.