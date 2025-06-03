Obituaries | Week of June 2, 2025

Paul anthony Bingham, Jr.

Paul Anthony Bingham Jr., 75, passed away on June 1, 2025.

Born on January 30, 1950, in Ft. Hood, Texas, he grew up in a military family that was stationed in Georgia, Germany and New Jersey. He attended High School in the Panama Canal Zone. In 1968, Paul earned an Army R.O.T.C. scholarship and enrolled as a first-generation college student at Auburn University, where he met the love of his life, Sally.

At Auburn, Paul was extensively involved in the ROTC program and served as Commander of the Pershing Rifles. He earned a business degree in 1972 and an MBA in 1973. Upon graduation, Paul was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army in front of Langdon Hall and received his first salute from his father, Command Sgt. Maj. Paul A. Bingham Sr.

After serving in the Army and reaching the rank of captain, Paul then embarked on a distinguished career as a stockbroker and financial planner at Merrill Lynch and later, a vice president at AG Edwards. Paul served a number of clients across decades that also became dear friends.

Paul was a member of the United Methodist Church for 50 years and loved singing in the choir and leading Sunday school. He also served in many leadership roles including Finance Charman of Snellville United Methodist Church, Athens United Methodist Church and Greensboro United Methodist Church. Upon moving to Auburn, Paul joined Auburn United Methodist Church and was a member of the choir and Men’s Bible study.

Paul was a 40 year member of Kiwanis International and served as president of the Classic City Kiwanis in Athens and lieutenant governor of Kiwanis. In 1999, Paul was honored as the George W. Hixon Fellow. Paul was later a member of Auburn Kiwanis Club and was awarded the J. Mercer Barnett Fellow Award from the Kiwanis Foundation of Alabama.

He is survived by his devoted spouse of 52 years, Sally Barber Bingham; son, Tom Anthony Bingham (Amy); daughter, Katie Bingham Pfaffenberger (Jimmy); grandchildren, Patrick Anthony Bingham, Mattie Elizabeth Bingham, Molly Christine Pfaffenberger and Lewis Paul Pfaffenberger; sisters, Evelyn Virginia Garver (Dan), Carol Sue Bingham and many wonderful in-laws, nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah G. Bingham.

Visitation will be held at Auburn United Methodist Church on Friday, June 6, at 10 a.m. A service to celebrate Paul’s life will follow at 11 a.m.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to the Auburn Kiwanis charity fund.

Paul was immensely proud of his country, Auburn University and his many cherished friends. Paul’s legacy is marked by his love and commitment to his family and his abiding faith.

JAMES RICHARD CROWLEY

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Rick Crowley, 69, on May 22, 2025, after a long-fought battle with cancer.

Rick was a successful businessman in Orlando, Florida, for many years. In 2008, he and his late wife, Tricia, decided to move back to Auburn, where Rick was an avid Auburn fan and alumnus. Rick joined CoachComm as general manager in 2008 and was semi-retired at the time of his death.

Rick leaves behind a remarkable legacy and will be deeply missed by his wife, Vicki Crowley; children, Michael Crowley (Erika) and Kelley Crowley (Dylan); three grandchildren, Evelyn, Liam and Henry; stepmother, Pat Crowley; and six brothers and five sisters.

Visitation will be June 7 at Church of the Highlands East at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at noon.

Frederick Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made in honor of Rick to the Bethany House of Auburn or the American Cancer Society.

DELLA FAYE RAMSEY

Della Faye Ramsey, 85, of Opelika passed away on May 31, 2025.

Born in Shiloh, Alabama, on Feb. 12, 1940, she was a devoted mother, wife and grandmother.

Mrs. Ramsey was known for her outgoing personality and her passion for photographing her many friends and family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ramsey; parents, Arthur Sims and Ethel Findley Sims; and seven brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her beloved sister, Jackie Sims Holt; five children, Robert Sims (Rita), Debbie Massengale (Dwayne), Moneika McFalls (Maurice), Isom Ramsey (Rhonda) and Melette Ramsey; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held June 3 at Marvyn Parkway Baptist Church with Pastor David Floyd officiating. Burial followed at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.



CAROL ANN MADELIENE CARTER

Carol Ann Madeliene Carter, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on May 27, 2025, at Bethany House in Auburn. She was 81 years old.

Born on March 25, 1944, in Waterbury, Connecticut, Carol moved to the Huntsville area during her childhood. She later lived in Birmingham before settling in Auburn in 2002. She eventually made her home in Opelika in 2006.

A graduate of Huntsville High School, Carol pursued nursing studies for two years at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She later followed her passion for aviation design by founding Carol’s Aircraft Interiors, a Birmingham-based business specializing in airplane interior design. She retired as a designated engineering representative for flammability testing with the Federal Aviation Administration, a role she fulfilled with pride and professionalism.

In her early years, Carol was a talented pianist and artist, with a creative spirit that showed in both her work and her hobbies. She had a deep love for animals. Life on the farm brought her joy as she cared for llamas, alpacas, goats, donkeys and chickens. Yet, her greatest affection was reserved for her cherished puppies and kittens, who were her constant companions.

Carol was known for her sharp wit and infectious sense of humor. She brought laughter and warmth to every gathering and was affectionately known as the “funniest aunt” to her niece and nephew. As a big sister, she was deeply loved and admired for her joyful, fun-loving nature.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Irene Kopcha.

Carol is survived by her loving husband, Stephen Carter; children, Chris (Ann) Adcock, Deitra (Robert) Bugg, Sandy Greene and Jennifer (Richard) Spencer; 12 grandchildren, Ryan (Danielle) Adcock, Brittany (Jacob) Wesley, Ashley Adcock, Rob Bugg, Drew (Sarah) Bugg, Blake Bugg, Brock Bugg, Abbey Greene, Kaitlyn (Tyler) Newell, Cole Spencer, Kayla (Colby) Dutton and Cooper Spencer; three great-grandchildren, Kaylee Adcock, Olivia Wesley and Jensen Newell; sister, Judy (Cletus) Harper; and several nieces and nephews who held a special place in her heart.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cornerstone Church, 2123 Hamilton Road, Auburn, AL 36830.

MARION EDWARD “BUDDY” PITTS SR.

Mr. Marion Edward “Buddy” Pitts Sr., 96, passed away on May 26, 2025, in Mobile.

Born on Nov. 19, 1928, in Gulfport, Mississippi, Buddy lived a long and remarkable life marked by service, faith and devotion to family.

A proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Buddy enlisted at the age of 17 in the U.S. Army Air Corps and deployed to the South Pacific where he served on Iwo Jima and Tokyo during WWII. While in Japan, the military action in Korea started at the location where he was later deployed. His military career was a defining chapter in his life.

It was in his early years when he enlisted as a young man stationed in Denver, Colorado that he experienced a profound spiritual awakening and committed his life to Christ. His faith became the cornerstone of his identity from that moment forward.

After retiring from the Air Force at the young age of 37, Buddy continued his service at Maxwell Air Force Base for two more decades, for a total of 40 years of government service fully retiring at the age of 57.

Buddy was known for being full of life, always on the move and embracing every adventure that came his way. His boundless energy and zest for living were matched only by his deep love for Jesus and his unwavering devotion to family. He made it a point to share his faith openly and joyfully with those around him, leaving an indelible mark on everyone who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Corene Wallace Pitts, and his son, William Grady Pitts, along with five brothers and two sisters. Their memories remained close to his heart throughout his later years.

He is lovingly remembered by his children, Buddy Pitts Jr. (Shannon), Raymond Pitts (Jakiethia), Janet Jenkins (Kevin) and daughter-in-law, Glenda Pitts; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; and his brother Wayne Pitts, all of whom were touched by the strength of his love and the example he set. Buddy’s enduring faith and vibrant Spirit have shaped generations of family members who carry forward the values he held dear. His presence will be deeply missed but never forgotten. May the memory of Mr. Marion Edward (Buddy) Pitts, Sr. bring comfort to all who knew him and serve as a lasting testament to a life well-lived in the service of God, country and family.

A Celebration of Life was held May 31 at New Home Baptist Church in Wetumpka, with Bro. Eric Sutton officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home of Opelika assisted the family with arrangements.

CONNEY S. HATHCOCK

Conney S. Hathcock was born Jan. 4, 1948, in West Point, Georgia. She passed away on May 15, 2025, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. She was 77 years old. She was a loving daughter, mother and sister.

Conney was preceded in death by her parents, James Causey and Sue Hawkins, and sisters, Sherry Causey and Onie Clark.

She is survived by her sister, Dodie Barber; son, Jim (Peggy) Hathcock; grandsons, Jake and Brandon; daughters, Tonya and Shahady Khoury; granddaughters, Sydney and Anna; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Conney was loved dearly by her family and will be greatly missed.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home of Opelika assisted the family with arrangements.