Education Briefs | Week of June 2, 2025

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange College awarded 2025 graduate Will Gray of Opelika with the Student Faith in Action Award during an Honors Day ceremony on April 24.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Anna Jones of Auburn and Matthew Oliver of Opelika were included on the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester at Belmont University. Dean’s List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Ethan Clark of Auburn, a sophomore majoring in accounting major at Bob Jones University, was among students named on the Spring 2025 Dean’s List, an honor which recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named on the Spring 2025 Dean’s List, an honor reserved for full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699: Aniya Delifus of Waverly, Kemiah Harris and Ernest Johnson, both of Opelika; and Latrice Walker of Smiths Station.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named on the Spring 2025 President’s List, an honor reserved for full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.70 and above: Scott Miller of Smiths Station; Gifty Sutton and Deja Miles, both of Auburn; and Makayla Lowe and Eric Sheppard, both of Opelika.

DEMOREST, Ga. — Katherine Prowell of Auburn was named on the Dean’s List for Spring 2025 at Piedmont University. Students must earn a GPA of 3.50-3.99 to qualify for the Dean’s List.

JACKSONVILLE — Several local students were named to the Dean’s List for their outstanding academic performance at Jacksonville State University in Spring 2025. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 hours of coursework. Included on the Dean’s List were Olivia Johnson of Smiths Station; Cianan Williams and Jacob Zimdahl of Salem; Elizabeth Schmacker, A’Niija Williams, Kailey Wardlow, Kentarius Jackson and Ashton White, all of Auburn; and Kailyn Minnifield, Braylon Prince, Garret Howell, Nickavius Covington, Carolynn Ballard, Vintavious Billingsley and Talia Griffin, all of Opelika.

JACKSONVILLE — Several local students were named to the President’s List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in Spring 2025. To be named to the President’s List, students must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 hours of coursework. Included on the President’s List were JaMyra Patrick of Auburn, Marissa Strickland and Kobe Smith of Salem, Mazie Graham of Smiths Station and Carmen Nunn, Margaret Bice, Dasia Keith, Emma Brewer, Jenniffer Coxwell and Kason Martichuski, all of Opelika.

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Ansley Watson of Smiths Station made the spring 2025 Dean’s List at the University of North Georgia for achieving at least a 3.5 grade-point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — John McCracken of Auburn was awarded a B.S. degree during commencement ceremonies held recently at Young Harris College.

HANCEVILLE — Connor Cosby and Cathryn Sullivan, both of Auburn, were honored by Wallace State Community College with placement on the President’s List for the Spring 2025 semester. To earn a spot on the President’s List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of at least 12 credit hours.

HANCEVILLE — Christy Ruff of Opelika was honored by Wallace State Community College with placement on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, students maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 credit hours.

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — William Parker of Opelika was named to the Western Carolina University Spring 2025 Chancellor’s List. To qualify for this honor, students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher. Students named to the Chancellor’s List are also named to the Dean’s List.

BIRMINGHAM — Samford University has announced its Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester, an academic honor which requires a student to earn a minimum 3.5 GPA while completing at least 12 credit hours. Included on the list are the following local students and their majors.

From Opelika: Rosemary Parker, psychology; Courtney Easlick, exercise science; Tanner DeBardelaben, finance; Chase Mobbs, Christian ministry; Lachlan Caliguiri, environmental science; and Edwin Oldham, sports administration.

From Auburn: Rachel Redmon, accounting; Bailey Shepherd, journalism/mass communication; Faith Glover, law and history; William Warren, communication studies; Ruth Donald, graphic design; and Jessica Monk, studio art.

From Smiths Station: Wesley Graham, pre-business.