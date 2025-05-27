Upcoming Events | Week of May 26, 2025

ONGOING — O GROWS FARMERS MARKET

The O Grows Farmers Market is held every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika. The market will feature local produce, baked goods, crafts, live music and story time by the Opelika Public Library.

ONGOING — MARKET AT AG HERITAGE PARK

The Market at Ag Heritage Park is open every Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. through the summer. Hosted by the Auburn University College of Agriculture, the market is an open-air, growers-only farmers market offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, herbs, ornamental plants and cut flowers as well as locally produced jams and jellies, baked goods, soaps, honey, goat cheese and more. Vendors change weekly based on produce availability. Ag Heritage Park is located at 580 S. Donahue Drive on the Auburn campus. The market is held adjacent to the barn on the far side of the pond from Donahue Drive and the pavilion.

ONGOING — AUBURN CITY MARKET

Auburn’s City Market will take place every Saturday from May 24 to Aug. 30 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Town Creek Park. City Market features live music and local farmers, growers and artists selling fresh produce and handmade products.

MAY 29 — LIVE & LOCAL MUSIC SERIES

Auburn Parks and Recreation presents the Live & Local Music Series featuring the Tony Brook Band on Thursday, May 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Kiesel Park (520 Chadwick Lane). Grab a blanket, bring the family and enjoy a fun night under the spring sky. The Chill Spot food truck will be onsite with delicious dinner options, or you’re welcome to bring your own picnic. Dogs on leash are welcome. FREE to the public.

MAY 31 — TOUCH A TRUCK

Opelika Main Street’s Touch-A-Truck will be held in historic downtown Opelika on Saturday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to noon, giving kids (and kids at heart) a chance to get up close to all kinds of big trucks, emergency vehicles, construction equipment and more. Climb aboard, honk the horn and meet the people who operate these amazing machines. This free, family-friendly event is a hands-on experience perfect for curious minds and vehicle lovers of all ages.

MAY 31 — BURGER WARS

Opelika Rotary Club’s 11th annual Burger Wars is set for Saturday, May 31, in historic downtown Opelika. Tasting tickets will go on sale at 10:45 a.m. and will be sold until samples run out. Tasting tickets are $2 each, and each ticket can be exchanged to sample a fourth of a burger at any of the many grilling stations. Attendees will cast their votes for the coveted Crowd Favorite trophies in each of the three Burger Wars categories (professional, corporate and tailgater), and judges will taste and rate burgers in the three categories throughout the day, with the winners announced at 2 p.m. Don’t miss the Big Bite Battle between the Opelika and Auburn fire departments at 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit programs to feed the hungry in our community.

JUNE 3 — SUMMER SWING CONCERT SERIES

Join Opelika Parks and Rec every Tuesday night this summer for a free, family-friendly concert at Municipal Park. The Opelika Band Boosters will prepare hamburgers and hotdogs for a nominal fee from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., ideal for a family picnic, and there will be free rides on the Rocky Brook Rocket from 6:30 until the music begins at 7 p.m. The June 3 concert will feature GP-38, led by Opelika, AL resident Chris McDaniel, delivering country music along with a mix of southern & classic rock,

JUNE 6 — SUMMERNIGHT ART WALK

The SummerNight Downtown Art Walk will be held Friday, June 6, from 6 to 10 p.m. This annual event transforms downtown Auburn into a vibrant arts district, featuring live music, an artist marketplace, late-night shopping and dining at local businesses and fun children’s activities. The event is family-friendly, and admission is free. For more information, visit www.auburnsummernight.org.

JUNE 6 — FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

Food Truck Friday, hosted by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, brings the community together in downtown Opelika on the third Friday of each month. This family-friendly event features live entertainment and more than 20 vendors and food trucks stationed along North Railroad Avenue and 1st Avenue. Food Truck Friday is proudly presented by Sensigreen Heating & Air and Butcher Paper BBQ.

JUNE 7 — PRIDEFEST

Pride on the Plains will host PrideFest 2025 on Saturday, June 7. Enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of family-friendly activities, entertainment, vendors and more from noon until 6 p.m. at Kiesel Park in Auburn.

JUNE 10 — SUMMER SWING CONCERT SERIES

Join Opelika Parks and Rec every Tuesday night this summer for a free, family-friendly concert at Municipal Park. The Opelika Band Boosters will prepare hamburgers and hotdogs for a nominal fee from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., ideal for a family picnic, and there will be free rides on the Rocky Brook Rocket from 6:30 until the music begins at 7 p.m. The June 10 show features Route 66 playing energetic oldies, pop, rock and dance favorites. Audience participation in encouraged.