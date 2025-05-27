On the Mark | Diamond Youth Baseball All-Stars named

BY D MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

Opelika City Schools are officially out for the summer after Friday night’s graduation ceremony for the Class of 2025 inside Bulldog Stadium. A packed house gathered to watch the largest class of students (500 plus) in OHS history receive diplomas.

Congratulations to all graduates!

The Athletic Department will take a week off before each sport starts working out for a few weeks during summer vacation.

Opelika Diamond Youth Baseball announced the All-Star teams for Pee Wee (7U, 8U), Minor (9U and 10U) and Ozone (11U and 12U) last week. Following is a full list of each roster and tournament dates:

Opelika Diamond Youth 7U Rookie All-Stars will play in the State Tournament beginning June 12 in Montgomery. The team includes Beckham Pilate, Brooks Whit, Case Peters, Evan Ross, Jackson Harris, Wyatt Lashley, Justin Smith, Landon White, Legend Hall, Marley Wimberly, Milton Burke, Roman Bryan and head coach Andrew Bryan.

The 8U Pee Wee League Traditional All-Stars will play in the State Tournament beginning June 25 in Montgomery. The roster includes Amir Dunn, CR Thomaston, Eli Chandler, Finn Mason, Jax Thomas, JG Fenn, Kayson Coleman, KJ Chappelle, Mack Henderson, Maddox Baker, Ransom Herring, Tucker Edwards and head coach Jesse Edwards.

The 9U Minor League Rookie All-Stars play in Montgomery June 12 . The roster includes: Baylor Earnest, Dylan Crane, Grayson Stevens, John Cates, Kaden Burton, Konner Key, Luke Meadows, Moss Murray, Tiger Click, Tripp White, Quinten Burks, Walker St. Clair and manager TJ White.

The 10U Minor League Traditional All-Stars will play beginning June 25 in Montgomery. The team includes Austin Smith, Baylor Anglin, Caden Skinner, Chip Nicholson, Deshawn David, Hudson Hughes, Huey Mann, John Michael Manasco, Matthew McGraw, Sam Collier. Walker Wright, Wesley Earle and head coach Danny Earle.

The 11U Ozone League Rookie All-stars play in the State Tournament June 12 in Montgomery. The roster includes Brayden Jones, Bryce Newbolt, David White, Hudson Smith, Jacob Stovall, KJ Colquitt, Masyn Wimberly, Paxton Margeson, Reign Lockhart, Stephen Cates, Tucker Greer, Walker Rice and head coach Gabe Stovall.

The 12U Ozone League Traditional All-Star Team will play beginning June 25 in Montgomery. The team includes Briggs Hutto, Brooks Anglin, Charlie Branch, Dalen Hardrick, David Collier, Gage Fellows, Isaiah Lyles, Jack Corbitt, Parker Risner, Serderryan Pulliam, Trent Lancaster, Troy Hill and head coach Kurt Branch.

All of the teams will compete in double elimination at the State Tournament, with winners advancing to their respective world series. Note: Opelika Diamond Youth All-Stars were voted on by league coaches.

Congratulations to the All-Stars!

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.