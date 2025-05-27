Obituaries | Week of May 26, 2025

JUDY CLARK MYERS

Judy Clark Myers, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Opelika native, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2025, at Bethany House in Auburn.

Born on July 8, 1948, in Columbus, Georgia, Judy was proud to be a “Pepperell Kid,” having grown up in Pepperell Village in Opelika during the 1950s. She attended Opelika High School and Smiths Station High School.

In 1972, Judy moved to Florida and Virginia before returning to Opelika in 1978. She retired in the 1990s from Auburn University.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Myers; father, Walter A. Clark; mother, Desma Bean Clark Anthony; brother, Tim Clark (Brenda); sister, Brenda Clark Cannon (Robert); grandsons, Scott Jenkins and Philip Lahr; and a great-grandson.

Judy is survived by her three children, Kevin (Kristin) Brown, Wendy Brown Dean and Kathy Brown Daugherty; grandchildren, Jeffery (Dana) Jenkins, Danielle (Melvin) Kilpatrick, Lauren Reaves, Emily (Jess) Sharpton, Tyson Brown and Josh Brown; five beloved great-grandchildren; sister, Lyenda Clark Sasser; several nieces and nephews; and many dearly beloved cousins who brought her great joy throughout her life.

Judy was a strong presence in the lives of those around her. She faced life on her own terms and leaves behind a family that will remember her and the stories and bonds she helped shape.

A memorial service was held May 28 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Bethany House, 1171 Gatewood Drive, Building 100, Auburn, AL 36830.

SARAH BROWN FREEMAN

Sarah Brown Freeman went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 22, 2025.

Sarah was born on Sept. 26, 1946. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Freeman; her parents, Louise and Edward Brown; her sister, Mary Alice Rudd; and her brothers, AJ Brown and Edward Brown.

Her loving family survives her, including Penny LaLiberte (Don) of Alpharetta, Georgia; Eddie (Karen) Fannin of Notasulga; six grandchildren, Ashleigh Bell O’Neal (Kory), Braeden Fannin (Kirstan), Bryan Fannin (Erin), Brett Fannin, Justin LaLiberte and Andrew LaLiberte; and four great-grandchildren, Preston Bell, Brooklyn Fannin, Talia O’Neal, and Breelyn Fannin.

Services were held at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika on Tuesday, May 27, followed by a graveside burial at Garden Hills Cemetery. Rev. Ernest O’Neal officiated.

The family would like to thank Tallassee Health and Rehab and Ivy Creek Hospice staff for their incredible care in her final months. We are also deeply grateful for the love and support of Tina Dinges, Leslie-King Smith and Patty Poe.

ROSE RUSSO ALBANO

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Rose Russo Albano, who left us on May 19, 2025, just shy of her 91st birthday. A vibrant spirit, she was a true fashionista with an unparalleled love for style, makeup, hair and jewelry that inspired everyone around her.

Known for her tell-it-like-it-is ways and wit, Rose brightened every room she entered. Her feisty personality and unapologetic confidence made her a beloved figure among family and friends. She had an uncanny ability to blend elegance with humor, reminding us all to embrace life’s moments.

Rose graduated from St. Peter’s School in 1948 and Danbury High School in 1952. Her work career began as a secretary at various Danbury, Connecticutt, businesses. She took tests to become a state employee and worked her way up the ladder in the Danbury Department of Motor Vehicles to supervisor, a position she truly enjoyed and was most proud of. Upon retirement from the DMV, she became a saleswoman for Kay Jewelers and the Juice Plus Company.

She was predeceased by her husband, Del Albano; mother, Laura Spytzkowsky Russo and father, Carmen Russo. She leaves behind her daughters, Laurie Albano (Nancy Liskiewicz) and Lisa Swift (Ward); grandsons, Brandon Swift and wife Kady who is expecting Rose’s first great granddaughter, Addison Rose, in September; Matthew Swift (Maria Gomez-Hoyos) and Justin Swift (Emmy Cobb); sister, Sue Ann Russo DeFranco; and many nieces, nephews and friends. All of her family will forever cherish her love and vibrant spirit.

A celebration of life was held on May 28 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home of Opelika.

JAMES SEWELL MITCHELL

James Sewell Mitchell, 69, of Kentucky passed away May 20, 2025.

James was born Oct. 4, 1955, in Montgomery to Robert Mitchell and Margaret Alice Maynor.

He had a passion for photography, exploring new places and cherishing moments with his family and friends. His humor and playful nature made everyone feel included, as if they were a part of his family. James was reliable, dependable and always seemed to have the perfect solution or the right words to comfort others.

James was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Mitchell Jr.; and stepfather, Palmer Peterson.

He is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Mitchell-Burchfield and Sarah Mitchell-Helmkamp; brother, William Mitchell (Sheila); and grandchildren, Savannah, Jameson and Grace Helmkamp and Payton and Amie Burchfield.

A memorial service was held May 27 at Jeffcoat-Trant funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local volunteer fire department or rescue squad.

JANIE RUDENE NEWELL DOWDY

Janie Rudene Newell Dowdy, 77, of Opelika passed away on May 22, 2025, following an extended illness.

She was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Harold Newell, and mother, Videria Lester Newell, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is survived by her husband, George Dowdy, who was the love of her life; her brother, Johnny Newell, and sister, Debra Phillips (Russell).

Janie graduated from Temple High School in Carrollton, Georgia, and earned her Registered Nurse degree from LaGrange College. For more than 40 years, she offered compassion and care to patients of all ages as a nurse.

Janie loved the ocean and anything nautical. Some of her favorite memories were of trips she and George took to Panama City Beach in Florida. She loved gardening, planting flowers, and crocheting. She crocheted many beautiful creations that she gave to friends and family.

TRACY ANN WHITE POWELL

Tracy Ann White Powell, 53, passed away peacefully in her home in Opelika, surrounded by family, on May 21, 2025.

Born on Sept. 17, 1971, in Jasper, Alabama, Tracy was a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother and cherished member of her community. She dedicated much of her life to caring for children, where her nurturing spirit and warm heart touched countless lives both in her home daycare and at Bright Beginnings where she worked.

Tracy’s greatest joy came from being with her family. She loved every moment spent with her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to gather with loved ones. Her laughter, kindness and giving heart will be remembered by all who knew her. She also loved animals, especially dogs, and was happiest with one of her “furry friends” at her side. Janie was known for sending cards to her friends for all occasions. This was her way of sharing her love with the many people in her life she valued, past and present. When she could no longer write cards, she sent thoughtful text messages.

She is survived by her beloved husband, David Powell; daughter, Jessica (Cody); stepson, Joshua (Kaitlin); father, Douglas; sisters, Melissa (Chris) and Aimee (Dale), Greer (Wesley); her adored grandchildren, Kinsley, Jace, Ava, Clayton and Coy; in-laws, James and Charlotte Powell. She also leaves behind a large extended family of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who loved her dearly. Her warmth, strength and unwavering love will remain in our hearts forever.

Tracy was preceded in death by her mother, Deborah Anne Cottrell of Jasper, Alabama; and her grandparents, Carl Ray and Emma Jean White, Lavernus “Bunny” Cottrell, and Faye Cottrell.

A funeral service was held May 24 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, with interment following at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Even though Janie has gone to be one of God’s angels, her spirit lives on in the sound of hummingbirds, the smell of flowers and the roar of the ocean.

ETHEL BEATRICE KELLON

Ethel Beatrice Kellon, a devoted wife, cherished mother and grandmother and faithful servant of the Lord, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on May 17 at the age of 85.

Born on March 12, 1940, Ethel’s life was one of remarkable strength, purpose and love — a legacy that will endure for generations.

A prodigious student, Ethel graduated from Tuskegee Institute at the young age of 16. During her school years, she proudly served as a drum majorette, gracefully leading her band with spirit and pride, a symbol of the leadership and determination that would define her life.

She went on to serve her country’s veterans with compassion and commitment, dedicating over 30 years to the Tuskegee VA Medical Center. Her work was more than a career; it was a calling rooted in service, empathy and excellence.

She loved to sew and craft and was a devoted attendee and member of local craft groups through the years where she thoroughly enjoyed fellowship and creating with friends. She was also a talented cake maker, along with many other talents and hobbies she utilized to give love to those around her.

Ethel shared an extraordinary love with her husband, Sidney Thomas Kellon, until his passing in 2016. In an era and place where their union was not accepted, the two courageously traveled from Lee County to Montgomery to marry, defying the odds with grace and resolve. Together, they built a home filled with love, faith and perseverance.

Her faith in Jesus Christ was the foundation of her life. A devoted member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Auburn, Ethel lived out the Gospel in both word and deed. She ministered overseas in Russia through Samaritan’s Purse and sponsored international students pursuing higher education at Auburn University, offering them not just opportunity, but a sense of family and belonging.

Ethel was also a patron of the arts, giving faithfully to the Atlanta Opera for many years. She believed in beauty, in culture and in lifting others, whether through faith, education or art.

To her family, Ethel was a rock—wise, nurturing and unshakably faithful. To her grandchildren, she was a second mother, a prayer warrior and a light in every season of life.

She is survived by her sister, Chris Glass and husband Rusty; daughter Meatha Garner and husband Gary; son, George Williams and wife Tammy; son, Jeff Williams and wife Cindy; grandson, DJ Garner; granddaughter, Darrah Mallory; granddaughter Brittany Register, her husband Will and their son Beau; granddaughter, Heather Williams and her children Ryder, Kaydn and Lilly; granddaughter, Christina and her daughter Rylan; and several other family members to include grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ethel will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A celebration of her life will be held at Town Creek. Details will be announced by family at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Samaritan’s Purse or the Atlanta Opera in her memory.

“Rather, it should be that of your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is of great worth in God’s sight.”— 1 Peter 3:4.



FRANCES WYNETTE TAYLOR

Frances Wynette Taylor passed away with her family by her side on May 18 at the age of 56 years.

Wynette will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 25 years, James; parents, Wesley and Frances Hatchett; cousins, Haley Wade and Chris Satterwhite; stepson, Alex Taylor and his family: Nicole, Ryker and Alexis; as well as numerous relatives and friends. She will also be dearly missed by her friends at the First United Methodist Church in Ozark, Alabama.

A funeral service was held May 23 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika.

Memorial donations may be made in Wynette’s name to the First United Methodist Church of Ozark.