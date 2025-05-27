A Taste of Grace | Thank you

BY BRUCE GREEN

PUBLISHER’S NOTE – Bruce, we will miss you! Thank YOU for the good lessons you’ve shared throughout the years.

OPINION —

It’s hard to believe that 15 years have gone by since I began writing this col-umn. Janice and I had just moved here from Arkansas and were beginning our work with the Tenth Street Church of Christ. The paper was still in its fledgling stages (it had started in 2008).

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since then. Opelika has changed, The Observer has changed and I’ve changed. About the time most of you will be reading this column, Janice and I will be leaving Lee County and heading back to Arkansas.

Like all moves, it’s bittersweet. We leave behind a treasure trove of friends, a special church and a great community of warm, loving people. I don’t have the words to tell you how much we have enjoyed our time here.

After teaching at Morris Avenue Intermediate and Carver Primary, Janice re-tired in 2021 and has been involved in Keep Opelika Beautiful, the Food Bank, tutoring, as well as becoming a fixture in the pickleball community.

While I’m more of a disc golf person, I was likewise blessed to participate in the literacy program for many years, as well as writing for this newspaper. Those of you who read this column have been kind and constant in your sup-port, and I am grateful to you for that.

Our move to Arkansas will put us in the same town as our son and his family. Beyond the obvious blessings there, it will also provide Janice and me with some special opportunities for community and church involvement. And the local newspaper there has graciously agreed to let me do a column for them. At this season in our lives, it’s the right move for us.

So, thank you for having me in your homes for the last decade and a half — it’s been an honor. I’ll still be posting regularly on my blog (A Taste of Grace with Bruce Green). My books are available on Amazon, and my latest one (Too Wonderful For Me) should be there soon.

Thanks to all the good people I have worked with at The Observer over the years — they’ve been wonderful, from Fred Woods to Alison James to Michelle Key. The Observer is a real blessing to the community, and I’ve been privileged to be a part of it.

Keep up with Bruce’s writings at his website, a-taste-of-grace-with-bruce-green.com.