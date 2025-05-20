Opelika City Council votes down text amendment on “celebration sites”

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The council voted down an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance Text: Section 3.1 – Building Permit Required, and Section 8.11.1 Temporary Structures/Temporary Uses during Tuesday night’s city council meeting with four council members voting against amendment and one member abstaining.

Ward Three Council Member Tim Aja spoke against this ordinance and read a statement from Aaron and Allison Kovak, owners of the Renfro House — the only current property that would be affected by this proposed ordinance changed.

“The Bed & Breakfast Inn issue has been dividing members of Ward 3 for the past 18 months and as much as I would like to see it finally reach resolution, this proposal does not accomplish that,” Aja said. “A month ago, Planning Commission Chair Lucinda Cannon spoke in support of tonight’s amendment stating ‘it is important to create a zoning amendment that does not affect just one property but the whole of Opelika.’ In that respect I completely agree with her, the issue before us however is this proposal literally only affects one current property. Across Opelika there is only one approved B&B Inn that is located in a residential zone that would be affected by this amendment, that is the Renfro home. … Bottom line, this is a bad piece of proposed legislation, as it singularly attacks one potential business, therefore I will be voting against it.”

While bed and breakfasts (B&B) are not allowed in residential zones by current zoning, the property known as the Renfro House was given a zoning variance in the late 1980s, allowing its use as a bed and breakfast. That zoning variance does not have an expiration date, therefore paving the way for the Kovacs to operate a B&B out of the Renfro House.

The Kovacs wrote a statement regarding the use of the property.

“The Renfro House is being thoughtfully restored to serve as a boutique inn and bed-and-breakfast nestled in the historic Northside neighborhood. Our vision is to preserve the architectural beauty of this early 1900s Victorian home while creating a restful, welcoming space for overnight guests and small gatherings.

“Our primary use includes:

Five luxury suites for short-term overnight stays

Intimate common spaces available for small group use, such as book clubs, retreats, private dinners or nonprofit gatherings

Limited outdoor events (e.g., bridal teas, family brunches, community enrichment events), which will be occasional, intentional and respectful of the surrounding area.

“We want to emphasize that this is not a party house, fraternity venue, or event rental hall. Outdoor events would occur sparingly and under thoughtful oversight.”

Ward One Council Members George Allen, Erica Norris and Todd Rauch also spoke out against this proposed ordinance with Norris questioning why this text amendment was proposed in the first place and Rauch making a call for transparency and for the planning commission to act upon the currently tabled text amendment pertaining to bed and breakfast facilities in residential zoning.

The council issued two proclamations during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. The first was presented to Savannah Rowan proclaiming May 20, 2025, as Savannah Rowan Day.

The second proclamation was presented in memory of late Council Member Robert Lofton recognizing May 2025 as ALS Awareness Month in honor of Lofton’s service to the city and the people of Opelika and Lee County.

Ward One Council Member George Allen and the council recognized Wilbert Payne Jr. as the May Character Council Citizen of Excellent Character. The character trait of the month is dedication.

The council held three public hearings for the demolition of properties in Opelika. The first is located at103 Avenue B. The second is located at 2602 Lafayette Parkway and the third is located at 2404 Old Columbus Road. All three were approved for demolition later in the meeting.

The council also held a public hearing for a demolition cost assessment in the amount of $10,114.06 for the property located at 509 1st Ave. Property owner, Loretta Wanat, opposed the assessment asserting that city procedures were not followed. The assessement was approved during the meeting.

IN OTHER BUSINESS