Opelika City Council votes down text amendment on “celebration sites”

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER
OPELIKA — The council voted down an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance Text: Section 3.1 – Building Permit Required, and Section 8.11.1 Temporary Structures/Temporary Uses during Tuesday night’s city council meeting with four council members voting against amendment and one member abstaining.
Ward Three Council Member Tim Aja spoke against this ordinance and read a statement from Aaron and Allison Kovak, owners of the Renfro House — the only current property that would be affected by this proposed ordinance changed.
“The Bed & Breakfast Inn issue has been dividing members of Ward 3 for the past 18 months and as much as I would like to see it finally reach resolution, this proposal does not accomplish that,” Aja said. “A month ago, Planning Commission Chair Lucinda Cannon spoke in support of tonight’s amendment stating ‘it is important to create a zoning amendment that does not affect just one property but the whole of Opelika.’ In that respect I completely agree with her, the issue before us however is this proposal literally only affects one current property. Across Opelika there is only one approved B&B Inn that is located in a residential zone that would be affected by this amendment, that is the Renfro home. … Bottom line, this is a bad piece of proposed legislation, as it singularly attacks one potential business, therefore I will be voting against it.”
While bed and breakfasts (B&B) are not allowed in residential zones by current zoning, the property known as the Renfro House was given a zoning variance in the late 1980s, allowing its use as a bed and breakfast. That zoning variance does not have an expiration date, therefore paving the way for the Kovacs to operate a B&B out of the Renfro House.
The Kovacs wrote a statement regarding the use of the property.
“The Renfro House is being thoughtfully restored to serve as a boutique inn and bed-and-breakfast nestled in the historic Northside neighborhood. Our vision is to preserve the architectural beauty of this early 1900s Victorian home while creating a restful, welcoming space for overnight guests and small gatherings.
“Our primary use includes:
- Five luxury suites for short-term overnight stays
- Intimate common spaces available for small group use, such as book clubs, retreats, private dinners or nonprofit gatherings
- Limited outdoor events (e.g., bridal teas, family brunches, community enrichment events), which will be occasional, intentional and respectful of the surrounding area.
“We want to emphasize that this is not a party house, fraternity venue, or event rental hall. Outdoor events would occur sparingly and under thoughtful oversight.”
Ward One Council Members George Allen, Erica Norris and Todd Rauch also spoke out against this proposed ordinance with Norris questioning why this text amendment was proposed in the first place and Rauch making a call for transparency and for the planning commission to act upon the currently tabled text amendment pertaining to bed and breakfast facilities in residential zoning.
The council issued two proclamations during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. The first was presented to Savannah Rowan proclaiming May 20, 2025, as Savannah Rowan Day.
The second proclamation was presented in memory of late Council Member Robert Lofton recognizing May 2025 as ALS Awareness Month in honor of Lofton’s service to the city and the people of Opelika and Lee County.
Ward One Council Member George Allen and the council recognized Wilbert Payne Jr. as the May Character Council Citizen of Excellent Character. The character trait of the month is dedication.
The council held three public hearings for the demolition of properties in Opelika. The first is located at103 Avenue B. The second is located at 2602 Lafayette Parkway and the third is located at 2404 Old Columbus Road. All three were approved for demolition later in the meeting.
The council also held a public hearing for a demolition cost assessment in the amount of $10,114.06 for the property located at 509 1st Ave. Property owner, Loretta Wanat, opposed the assessment asserting that city procedures were not followed. The assessement was approved during the meeting.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure for First Baptist Church Opelika’s Vacation Bible School from June 2 through June 5.
- The council approved a bid from Irby Utilities for Holophane lighting on an as needed basis.
- The council approved a bid from South Dade Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Inc. (SDAC) for the pedestrian/bicycle route along Waverly Parkway. The cost of the project is $1,869,197.20, with the federal share of the cost being $640,000 and the city’s share being just over $1.2 million.
- The council approved the expense reports from various departments.
- The council approved the purchase of a shelter for Sportsplex from Cedar Forest Products in the amount of $138,085.72.
- The council approved the application for an ALDOT Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) Grant for a shared use path on Waverly Parkway.
- The council approved a license agreement and acknowledgment with Alabama Power for sewer pipe crossings in Wyndham Village.
- The council approved a resolution to amend the Organizational Chart of the Opelika Environmental Services Department to create new positions within the department.
- The council approved the renewal of a lease agreement with Petrina Properties LLC for the leasing of property located at 105-E. N. 10th St. used by a city operated health care clinic to provide medical services on behalf of the City to its qualified employees and retirees. The amount of the lease is $1,200 per month.
- The council approved a Host Agency Agreement with Lee Russell Council of Governments – ED.
- The council approved a Mediation Settlement Agreement with Roger L. Collier.
- The council approved a special use permit by Verizon Wireless to modify equipment located on a tower at 4499 Northpark Drive.
- The council approved an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance & Map to rezone 20 acres located at 2502 Anderson Road from R-1 to R-3.
- The council approved an ordinance to approve the leasing of the property located at 1103 Glenn St. to Envision Opelika Foundation Inc.
- The council introduced an ordinance to amend Section 3-15 of the City Code of Ordinances: Relating to the Possession and Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages in a Public Place for its first reading and then voted to suspend the rules allowing for an immediate vote and approved the ordinance.
- The council introduced an ordinance to reschedule the first regular meeting of the City Council for July 2025 for its first reading.
- The council voted to appoint Case O’Dell to the Lee Russell Council of Governments MPO Citizen Advisory Committee for an existing term that expires Jan. 1, 2027.
- The council voted to reappoint Tom “Mac” Morris to the Energy Southeast Election Committee.