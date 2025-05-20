Obituaries | Week of May 19, 2025

LARRY EUGENE RYAN

Larry Eugene Ryan, 79, of Auburn went home to be with our Lord and Savior on May 14, 2025.

Born in Austinville, Alabama (which has since been incorporated into Decatur), Larry was the eldest of three sons, born on Jan. 13, 1946, to Louis Eugene Ryan and Mary Ellene Tucker Ryan. In 1958 they moved as a family from the farm at Ryan’s Crossroads to the Birmingham area, where Larry went to Pittman Junior High and Hueytown High School. He was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball and graduated in 1964 with highest academic honors. This same pursuit of excellence remained with him the rest of his life.

Larry came to his beloved alma mater Auburn University in 1964, where he continued to play football under Coach Shug Jordan until he injured his back. He was a proud member the Alpha Delta chapter of Sigma Pi Fraternity and has remained close to several fraternity brothers until his death. Larry graduated with honors in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. During college he began working for Southern Bell as a CO-OP student and continued working for the next 40 years in various divisions of the company, including South Central Bell, AT&T, Bell South, Bell South International (where he spent a lot of time in England and Argentina) and Bell South Interactive Media Services while living in Selma, Birmingham, Atlanta and Long Valley, New Jersey. During his career, he helped to build one of the first computers, received multiple professional awards including Young Engineer of the Year, and represented AT&T while working with Judge Green during the divestiture of the company. He finished out his engineering career at Cox Communications in Atlanta.

Larry combined his passion for learning, brilliant mind and photographic memory with his love for helping young people by tutoring in math and science and substitute teaching in both Fulton County, Georgia, and Tallapoosa County, Alabama, even after becoming legally blind in 1998.

Larry loved the Auburn Tigers. As a season football ticket holder for over 50 years, his kids have all grown up with fond memories of tailgating with family and friends and cheering alongside him. Larry loved his family, so he could also be found at every meet, match, game, concert and awards ceremony cheering on his kids (and grandkids when possible.) Though injuries and pain slowed him down some in his adult years, he did not complain. He loved to laugh and joke and would focus conversations on others. He enjoyed the water, whether fishing in his younger years, vacationing at the beach while his kids were growing up or living during his marriage with Charlotte on Lake Martin, where they often hosted family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Summerlin Ryan.

He is survived by his brothers, Ron (Maudie) Ryan and Jerry (Kathy) Ryan; daughters, Heather (John) Martin and Holli (Mike) Clements; son, Robert Brandon Ryan; and grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, and Abigail Martin, Edie and Charlie Clements and Teigen, Warren and Odin Ryan.

Over his lifetime, Larry was a faithful follower of Christ, serving and worshipping in a local church wherever he lived. After moving back to Auburn in 2020 he joined Lakeview Baptist Church, where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, with visitation beginning at 1 pm.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

JUDITH “JUDY” (OWENS) NOBILTT (SCHEER)

We mournfully announce the passing of Judith “Judy” (Owens) Noblitt (Scheer), who left us on May 16, 2025. Born on Jan. 14, 1945, in Greensburg, Indiana, Judy was a beloved matriarch and a pillar of strength to her family.

Her spirit lives on in those who survive her, including her husband, Gary Noblitt; sons, Bryon (Caryn) Scheer and Chris (Joanna Scheer); daughter, Debra and Shane Smith; grandchildren, Brittney and Seth Cogley, Kelly and Lawrence Cuteri, Adam Scheer-Martinez, Bailie and Kristopher Bodey and Sandra Scheer-Martinez; siblings, Karen Dickenson, Carole Hoyt, Terry Owens, Gary Owens, Ronnie Owens and Connie Vogt; and great-grandchildren, Addison, Avery, Arbor, Aurora, Abram, Andi, Gabriel, Michael, Adelita, Zion, Eli, Phoenix, Deklen and Kleine. She loved them deeply, and their regular conversations resonated with her warm and enduring love.

Preceding her in death were her former husband, George Henry Scheer III, whom she married in 1965 until his death in 2011; parents, James Clarence Owens and Mildred Jean (Simonds) Owens; and siblings, Dick Owens, Bud Owens, Roger Owens, Letha (Owens) Heil, Mary (Owens) Diehl and Barry Owens.

Judy’s life was marked by both great love and profound loss, but through it all she was a beacon of resilience and love, touching countless lives with her kindness. As we say our final farewells to Judy, we remember not just her end but her entire journey—each moment a testament to her strength and love.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

TINA EELLS

Tina Eells passed away May 8, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Calhoun Mote Hurst.

She is survived by her son, Derrick (Nicole) Mote, and grandsons, Blake Mote, Evan (Aniston) Mote and Braden Mote, all of Santa Fe, Tennessee; father, Sherman Mote Sr., and brother, Shane Mote, both of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; brothers, Sherman Mote Jr. of Notasulga and James Mote of Valley; and sister, Sharon Mote Denney of Leoma, Tennessee.

Family will have a service in Tennessee at a later date.

TANNA NACOLE JARRELL

With unimaginable sorrow and deep love, we announce the passing of our beautiful daughter, Tanna Nacole Jarrell, who left this world on May 16 at the age of 45 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on July 27, 1979, in Opelika, Tanna brought light and laughter wherever she went. Her heart was pure, her smile unforgettable, and her spirit unbreakable. Throughout her journey with illness, she showed remarkable strength, grace, and resilience — an inspiration to everyone around her.

Tanna loved painting, practicing yoga, shopping, and watching her son, Kross, play and coach sports. She cherished her family and the time they spent together. Her warmth, kindness and gentle nature left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

She is survived by her parents, David (Jody) Jarrell; Cynthia (Rickie) Barnes and Robin Jarrell; siblings Corey (Mollie) Hill; Colby Hill; Jeremy (Dilcu) Barnes; Hannah (Shawn) Harris; and Jarod (Rhea) Prather; grandmothers Ann Jarrell and Estell Sanders; fiancé Aaron Rhodes; and her beloved dog, Gracie. She is also survived by numerous extended family members and dear friends who will forever hold her in their hearts. Tanna was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Ben Jarrell and Herman Sanders.

Tanna taught us the true meaning of bravery and love. Though her time with us was far too short, the impact she made is everlasting. Words cannot express the gratitude we feel for the staff at Compassus Bethany House. Their care, compassion, and love were a Godsend and will never be forgotten.

A funeral to celebrate her life was held on Tuesday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at Valley-Point Funeral Home Chapel in Lanett, Alabama with burial to follow at Cusseta Cemetery with Reverend Mark Robinson officiating.

Flowers will be accepted in her memory.

“Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us.”

We will love you always Tanna.

The staff at Valley-Point Funeral Home & Cremation is honored to serve the family of Ms. Tanna Jarrell.