Obituaries | The LaFayette Sun | Week of May 19, 2025

DANNY EDMONDSON

Danny Edmondson, age 64, passed away peacefully at his residence in Lafayette, Alabama, on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Danny was a devoted outdoorsman, a true cowboy at heart and a proud lineman for Alabama Power for 40 years. His love for the land and the simple life defined who he was. More than anything, he was the best Papa his grandchildren could have ever asked for — always smiling, full of love and ready with a helping hand.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Teresa; His mother Sylvia Edmondson; mother-in-law Annette Barfield; children Jason (Amy) Edmondson, Kelly (Charlie) Burton and Ansley (Gage) Richardson; grandchildren Laikan, Easton, Harper, Ashlynn and Lawson; and sister Pam (Art) Powers.

He was proceeded in death by his Father Douglas “DH” Edmondson.

Danny will be remembered for his kind spirit, selflessness and the way he lit up every room with his presence. He lived life with quiet strength and a generous heart, always putting others before himself.

He leaves behind a legacy of love, hard work and unforgettable memories. His family and friends will forever cherish the joy he brought into their lives.

Funeral service for Danny was held Monday May 19, at Rock Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Jimmy Allen officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made in his memory to Union Hill Volunteer Fire Department.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home of LaFayette assisted the family with the arrangements.

STEVE SMITH

Mr. Steve Smith, 63, of LaFayette, died Wednesday May 14, 2025, at Bethany House in Auburn.

He was born Aug. 25, 1961 in Chambers County Alabama to the late Hugh Smith and the late Jo Ann Oliver Smith.

Mr. Smith was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Mr. Smith was a graduate of Valley High School, an eagle scout and was retired from Industrial Services. He loved to hunt, fish and loved being outdoors. He was a member of Sons of Confederate Veterans Lee Camp 16.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife Loretta Aikens Smith of LaFayette; two children Jessica (Bill) Cannon of Valley and Jedediah (Jessica) Smith of LaGrange, Georgia; brother Tom Lavendar of Moundville, Alabama; four grandchildren Karmin Smith, Kensleigh Smith, Billy Cannon III and Gavin Alderman; one grandchild on the way in December, Baby Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Alan Hugh Smith; and sister Jennifer Cara Carden.

Service was held Saturday, May 17 at Antioch Baptist Church with the Rev. John Clark officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home of LaFayette assisted the family with the arrangements.

TANNA NACOLE JARRELL

With unimaginable sorrow and deep love, we announce the passing of our beautiful daughter, Tanna Nacole Jarrell, who left this world on May 16 at the age of 45 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on July 27, 1979, in Opelika, Tanna brought light and laughter wherever she went. Her heart was pure, her smile unforgettable, and her spirit unbreakable. Throughout her journey with illness, she showed remarkable strength, grace, and resilience — an inspiration to everyone around her.

Tanna loved painting, practicing yoga, shopping, and watching her son, Kross, play and coach sports. She cherished her family and the time they spent together. Her warmth, kindness, and gentle nature left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

She is survived by her parents: David (Jody) Jarrell, Cynthia (Rickie) Barnes, and Robin Jarrell; siblings: Corey (Mollie) Hill, Colby Hill, Jeremy (Dilcu) Barnes, Hannah (Shawn) Harris, and Jarod (Rhea) Prather; grandmothers: Ann Jarrell and Estell Sanders; fiancé: Aaron Rhodes; and her beloved dog, Gracie. She is also survived by numerous extended family members and dear friends who will forever hold her in their hearts. Tanna was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Ben Jarrell and Herman Sanders.

Tanna taught us the true meaning of bravery and love. Though her time with us was far too short, the impact she made is everlasting. Words cannot express the gratitude we feel for the staff at Compassus Bethany House. Their care, compassion, and love were a Godsend and will never be forgotten.

A funeral to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, May 20th at 11:00 AM at Valley-Point Funeral Home Chapel in Lanett, Alabama with burial to follow at Cusseta Cemetery with Reverend Mark Robinson officiating.

Flowers will be accepted in her memory.

“Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us.”

We will love you always, Tanna.

The staff at Valley-Point Funeral Home & Cremation is honored to serve the Family of Ms. Tanna Jarrell.

PERRY ALAN MAXWELL

Mr. Perry Alan Maxwell 78 of Lanett passed away Friday May 16th at WellStar West Georgia in LaGrange.

There are no public services planned for Mr. Maxwell.

The staff at Valley-Point Funeral Home & Cremation is honored to serve the Family of Mr. Perry Alan Maxwell.

DANIEL EDMONDSON

Mr. Daniel Edmondson, 73 of West Point, passed away Friday, May 16th, after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

The staff at Valley-Point Funeral Home & Cremation is honored to serve the Family of Mr. Daniel Edmondson.