Lanett City Council celebrates seniors with proclamation

BY JOHN BRICE

THE LAFAYETTE SUN

LANETT — The first item on Monday night’s Lanett City Council agenda was a proclamation for Older Americans Month. Lanett Senior Center Director Sandra Thornton expressed her gratitude for the collective efforts that make their mission a success.

“We have some of the greatest seniors you will ever meet,” she said. “Not just in Alabama [and] Georgia, [but] anywhere in this world. Most importantly, we thank this mayor and council for supporting us. If we ask, it’s done and we appreciate that from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you all.”

Senior Master Games winners were recognized with a proclamation celebrating their sportsmanship.

Members of the group that received medals included Floyd Aikens, Floy Aikens, Neva Vanmeter, Fannie Spence and Sandra Thornton.

WORK SESSION

Building hangars at the municipal airport was the topic of discussion during the council’s work session before the regular meeting.

Airport Manager Craig Stapleton introduced Jason Goins and Holly Escude from LH Construction Group Inc. of Newnan, Georgia, who are in negotiations with the city to build new hangars for aircraft. Stapleton was joined by Goins and Escude to share details of the project to build the hangars. People will be able to enter into lease agreements with the city.

Stapleton described the process.

“Essentially what will happen is Holly and her team will market these hangars and they will pre-sell the hangars,” he said. “Once they have a set of 10 t-hangars sold, then they will start construction. We have real estate out there for three rows of 10 t-hangars. The town gets the ground lease from that. So it doesn’t cost the city anything to develop this. They do all the development. People buy the hangars and they rent the ground. Of course, where the real revenue comes from, [will be] more airplanes buying fuel.”

IN OTHER BUSINESS

– The council approved invoices to be paid as submitted by the clerk/treasurer.

– The council approved Resolution No. 05-25-08 declaring water meters at the Water Department, old books at the Nutrition Center and an old coke machine at the Fire Department as surplus.

– Council Member Tony Malone thanked the Fire Department for their work clearing out downed trees after the storm this past Sunday.

– Council Member Tamalita Dunn Autry congratulated graduating seniors at Springwood School and Lanett High School.

– Council Member Ronnie Tucker Sr. thanked Dave Shirley and the Chattahoochee Humane Society for the invitation to participate in the fundraiser at the shelter last week.

– Council Member Angelia Thomas thanked the Electric Department for restoring power after it had gone down during the storm this past Sunday.

Congratulations to Dominique Tahja Thompson on receiving a city of Lanett Electric Scholarship from Energy Southeast (formerly AMEA). Dominique, who was presented the scholarship by Mayor Jamie Heard. Pictured above are Heard, Dominique and her father Mario Thompson. She is a senior at Lanett High School and plans to attend Alabama State University majoring in computer information systems.

